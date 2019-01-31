Reputation Alone Won't Do It For 3M

I believe 3M needs to reconsider its long-term strategy and become more adept at spotting and positioning for new trends (like automation).

3M's fourth quarter met expectations for revenue and operating earnings, but the comparisons to its peer groups likely won't be so forgiving.

As a long-term owner of 3M (MMM), there’s certainly a lot I like about this company, but the fact remains that 3M’s exposure to autos, electronics, China, and non-residential construction are not assets right now, and the company lacks the exposure of peers like Honeywell (HON), Danaher (DHR), and Emerson (EMR) to more attractive end-markets like aerospace, process automation, life sciences, and diagnostics. What’s more, I have some long-term concerns about the corporate strategy that I want to address later.

Weaker short-term growth performance and prospects have done their damage, with 3M lagging many/most of its industrial peers in 2018. Even so, the shares aren’t all that cheap on either a DCF or EV/EBITDA basis and there are other names with more interesting near-term stories in the industrial space.

A “Good Enough” Quarter Relative To Expectations, But Not On A Comparative Basis

Although 3M hit its marks for revenue and operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2018, I don’t think 3% organic growth and flat segment profit growth are going to look all that good on a relative/comparative basis once the company’s multi-industrial peers have all reported.

Revenue was down a little less than 1% in the fourth quarter, but up 3% organically as 3M saw pretty equal contributions from price and volume. Industrial looked like a relative laggard next to my expectations, with 2.5% organic growth. Safety grew more than 3%, Healthcare grew nearly 5%, Electronics grew about 4%, and Consumer grew a little less than 2% for this period.

Gross margin managed a 10bp improvement, and I think 3M’s pricing performance may lead to some outperformance here next to peers (Dover (DOV) and Danaher both saw yoy GM erosion). Even so, adjusted operating income grew just 4% and segment-level profits were flat. Only two of the segments reported year-over-year growth (Industrial up 8% and Electronics also up 8%), and adjusted segment margin performance was uninspiring, with Industrials down 60bp, Safety down 110bp, Healthcare down 80bp, Electronics up 160bp, and Consumer down 60bp.

Looking at the geographic mix, the U.S. was the strongest performer (up more than 4%), corroborating what banks have been saying this quarter insofar as their corporate/commercial customers with purely domestic businesses are doing really well, but companies with a more international mix are seeing slower results. Sales to Asia were up just 2%, with China up a weak 1% and Japan flat, while Europe was up just over 1% on flat sales to Western Europe. Latin America looks good, though, with 5% growth in Mexico and Brazil.

Guidance was a little disappointing relative to the Street, but not a surprise to me at all, as I had been modeling below-Street growth for 2019 on 3M’s exposure to autos, electronics, non-residential construction, and China. Management’s guidance represented a 0.5% decline in the expected revenue growth rate at the midpoint (2.5% versus 3%), with Industrials, Electronics, and Consumer expected to underperform, and management also cut EPS expectations by $0.05 at the midpoint, adjusting for the M*Modal deal.

A Quick Swing Through The Comps

I was encouraged to see 3M outperform builds by 400bp in its Auto OEM business (down 1%), and maybe Illinois Tool Works (ITW) too could outperform, as there seems to be a rift opening in the auto supplier space – everybody acknowledges the market is weaker/weakening, but it hasn’t hit everybody the same yet.

Core Safety was pretty strong (personal up 7%, Capital up double-digits), which bodes well for Honeywell and MSA Safety (MSA), but a double-digit decline in roofing granules is not good news for non-residential construction in my view. Weaker Electronics is no surprise now, but 3M may hold up better given its leverage to LCDs and the relative performance of LCD phone volumes versus OLED.

3M remains uncommonly exposed to China, and though Danaher continues to see double-digit growth there, that is a result of its more focused, less industrial portfolio (life sciences, etc.). Weakness in China is a threat to Emerson, Fortive (NYSE:FTV), and Honeywell. On a different side of the China story, 3M’s guidance contemplates a hike in tariffs and the company has already undertaken pricing actions in response; should the tariff hike not happen, 3M could enjoy a margin headwind if pricing doesn’t correct quickly.

Strategic Concerns For A Proven Performer

Although I’m generally positive on 3M, that doesn’t mean I don’t have some concerns. Near-term end-market exposures are just part of the “game” with long-term investing, and I’m not worried about that. I’m more concerned about 3M’s strategic direction and priorities.

While 3M spends a lot on R&D, most of that is directed towards serial incremental innovation that supports existing businesses. That’s fine – playing to your strengths is a good thing – but I believe 3M’s policy of directing around 10% to 20% of R&D budgets to disruptive product development has left it somewhat short on new ideas and under-exposed to attractive emerging growth markets.

I also question some of the vision expressed in the M&A priorities. Honeywell has been investing heavily in process and logistics automation for years now, and Emerson and Rockwell (ROK) have likewise been bulking up in hybrid automation. Danaher has invested heavily in attractive, fast-growing life sciences and diagnostics markets, and companies like Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) have been investing heavily in renewables and industrial software.

3M? 3M’s most recent deal was for a business that’s basically an upgraded medical dictation technology (and in a health information market that the company was once looking to exit), and other deals were late-in-the-game acquisitions into purification, ceramics, and so on, while the Capital Safety was more about leveraging an existing business. This isn’t to say that 3M has made awful M&A choices, but I do think the company has been slow to recognize and position itself in attractive markets like life sciences (bioproduction), diagnostics, automation, and advanced materials.

The Outlook

I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the 3% to 4% range from 3M, as although the company is not investing as dynamically as I’d like into higher-growth markets, I don’t see a lot of disruptive threats to core franchises like abrasives, adhesives, workplace safety, medical dressings, HVAC filters, painters tape, or Post-It notes. I continue to believe that 3M can move its FCF margins into the high teens, supporting a long-term FCF growth rate around 7%, though I admit some increasing concern here, as I think under-investing in innovation could prove to be a bigger long-term headwind to margin/FCF leverage than I currently model.

Discounting those cash flows back, 3M still looks pricey. While the shares look a little more appealing on an EV/EBITDA basis, where the company’s very strong margins and ROIC/ROA support a robust multiple, they still don’t look cheap enough to be compelling.

The Bottom Line

If I owned 3M in a tax-free account, I might be more inclined to trade around the cycles, as I don’t think 3M is positioned to be a market outperformer in 2019. Longer term, I think this is a strong and basically dependable business, but I would like to see a new strategy/attitude toward growth from this new CEO, or the time may come in the not-so-distant future to part ways with these shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.