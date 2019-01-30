Summary

BDCs will begin reporting Q4 2018 results next week and I'm expecting a handful to announce dividend reductions at some point in 2019.

On January 15, 2019, FSK filed an 8-K with preliminary financial information that indicates a 9.3% decline in NAV per share as predicted in the BDC Risk Profiles report.

More importantly is the likelihood that the company is now near its targeted leverage.

This means that there is not enough capital available for meaningful share repurchases and/or portfolio growth to improve dividend coverage in the coming quarters.