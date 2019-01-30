Trade The Latest Short Squeeze At Orchids Paper Products

I've been writing articles about how Orchids Paper Products (TIS) is insolvent and destined for foreclosure or bankruptcy for months now. As time goes on, the company continues to lose money, borrow more money at higher and higher interest rates. Yesterday, the company disclosed the terms of its new loan amendment suggesting that they won't have to file for bankruptcy before March 1. This news sent shares higher after hours, and if enough day traders drive the price up, there could be another opportunity to short this insolvent company stock.

1. Background

Orchids makes store-brand toilet paper at an old facility in Oklahoma and a new facility in South Carolina. Two years ago, Orchids borrowed $165 million from four banks to build the new facility. The facility has never operated at sufficient capacity to produce economic profits, and shortly after Orchids began borrowing money, the company began suffering from high costs and falling demand for its products.

In April, Orchids stopped making payments on its loans and lenders took drastic action by requiring the company to put itself up for sale on an expedited time frame as described in "Loan Amendment #8." Since that time, Orchids has received three more amendments extending the time under which they are required to sell the business and extending further loan advances. The most recent loan amendment filed on January 29 will be discussed in full below.

Orchids' report for the third quarter disclosed that the company may not be able to continue as a going concern and may be forced to file for bankruptcy protection. The company also announced that it hired a bankruptcy advisor in November.

2. Orchids income statements show the company is losing money

Taken together, Orchids three quarterly reports (first quarter, second quarter, and third quarter) show that the company lost $2.3 million, $6.9 million, and $16 million respectively, for a nine-month loss of $25.2 million.

There are two numbers that need to be adjusted to determine what the real economics of this business would look like if not for its struggles in debt. First, the third quarter 10-Q describes $5 million in "restructuring costs," $300,000 in "failed debt refinancing costs," and $210,000 in default fees (p. 34). This approximately $5.5 million represents real losses to Orchids, but presumably, if the company had not been in default on its loans, they wouldn't have owed this money, so there's a meaningful sense in which we can add back this amount to the net loss to arrive at a more descriptive picture. Second, the income statement for the third quarter reports that Orchids accrued $13.7 million in interest expense over 9 months (p. 4). On $190 million of debt, this is an annualized rate of under 10%, which reflects the fact that Orchids paid a lower rate in the first quarter before the default. At the rate applied in the third quarter, Orchids paid 10.91%. If we assume that Orchids could borrow at the 6.5% rate offered to more credit-worthy borrowers, it would have paid only $3 million in interest in the third quarter instead of $5.2 million. To that end, I'm willing to add back $6 million in interest for the year. Thus, by inferring that a solvent Orchids wouldn't have had restructuring expenses and would have paid lower interest rates, we could put their loss for the last nine months at "only" $13.7 million. (To be more precise, we should also take the $13.7 million out of the total debt number since it wouldn't have been incurred, but you get the idea.)

The point of this exercise was to show that the basic operations of Orchids are not profitable. In July, Orchids announced that it was losing a major customer. Orchids announced in November that it will be adding a new customer this Spring, but without volume and cost information, we have no way to know if the company would be profitable at the new level of production. As will be shown in the next section, the fact that Orchids has agreed to pay even higher interest rates under its new loan agreement shows that they have not been able to convince anyone that they will be more creditworthy in the near future.

3. Orchids new credit agreement charges even higher interest

On January 29, Orchids filed a copy of its latest amendments to its credit agreement. The most noteworthy thing is that the new agreement is not with the set of four banks that lent money to Orchids before, but instead with a new lender "Black Diamond Commercial Finance" as the loan agent and "Orchids Investment, LLC." The defaulted bank loan has been bought by a hedge fund. The most important thing to note is that the rate on Orchids' loans has been increased to 13.5%. Next, the amount available under Orchids credit line was increased from $44.6 million to $51.9 million. That is to say that between the third quarter 10-Q and the next extension, the lenders expect the total amount of debt to increase by $7 million. (Presumably, they've extended money in the fourth quarter already but just haven't filed the results yet). Finally, the sale deadlines first presented in April of 2018 have been extended to March 1.

Under the new agreement, Orchids will be accruing interest at a rate of $26 million per year! For a company which only had revenues of $46 million in the third quarter, if we annualized that and increased it by 10%, they would have sold $200 million in store-brand toilet paper, and one-eighth of that would be out the door as interest before they pay any costs for materials or employees, let alone depreciation, etc. Just like in November when the company said they may need to file for bankruptcy, conditions keep getting worse.

4. Trading the next short squeeze

Having been short Orchids stock since April, I closed my short positions in December when it looked the stock had little room left to decline. Apparently, on the news that the company's deadline had been extended to March, Orchids share price shot up after hours from around $1.00 to as high as $1.36 per share.

Based on prior experiences in the second part of August 2018, mid-September 2018, and December, it seems reasonable to expect day traders to bid Orchids stock price up to unreasonable heights of $2.00 per share. I will be waiting for them, and I expect to take advantage of a high share price and unusual liquidity to short the stock back down from $2.00 to under $1.00.

In conclusion, the "news" at Orchids is bad and shows the condition cannot improve. Any improvement in the underlying business will only inure to the benefit of the hedge fund lenders. The stock remains worthless, and any move up from here provides a real opportunity to short.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TIS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.