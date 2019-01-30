Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Adams Diversified Equity Fund Annual Conference Call January 30, 2019 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lyn Walther - Director, Shareholder Communications

Mark Stoeckle - CEO

Brian Hook - CFO

Janis Kerns - General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Lyn Walther, Director, of Shareholder Communications. Please go ahead.

Lyn Walther

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today, as we discuss the results for Adams Diversified Equity Funds for 2018. With me today are Mark Stoeckle, the Fund's Chief Executive Officer; Brian Hook, our Chief Financial Officer; and Janis Kerns, our General Counsel.

This conference call contains statements, which are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act. These statements reflect Fund Management's current views with respect to future events and the Fund's financial performance over the past 12 months, and are not guarantees of our future performance. Although forward-looking statements made today are based on what management believes are reasonable assumption, these statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual performance, returns or investment decisions to be materially different from what we project. We assume no obligation to revise, correct or update these statements.

I will now turn the call over to Mark Stoeckle for his remarks.

Mark Stoeckle

Thanks, Lyn, and thanks to everyone for joining us today, to discuss our 2018 results. We’re going to try a new format for this call and what that means is, I'll be answering questions throughout the call. So, I'll limit my prepared remarks and leave more time for Q&A.

To begin with, we’re very pleased with our performance of 2018. Over the past 12 months, we outperformed the S&P 500 and our peer group. In fact, ADX was one of only 11 funds in our peer group, the Lipper Large-Cap Core Funds Average that outperformed the S&P over 1, 2 and 3 year basis. For 2018, our total return on net asset value was minus 2.6% and our total return on market price was minus 3.6%. We were pleased to distribute 12.9% to our shareholders in 2018 exceeding our 6% commitment.

Investors will remember in 2018 is having one of the strongest economies in the decades as unemployment reached its lowest levels nearly 50 years, wage growth rose for the first time in 10 years, and GDP expanded at its fastest pace since 2014. However, worries about the impact of rising interest rates and an escalating trade war with China weight on the market in the fourth quarter.

2018 was a year filled with volatility, a very sharp contrast to 2017. In fact, there were 110 trading days in 2018 with a move of 1% or more in the S&P 500, compared to only 10 trading days in 2017. The S&P 500 grows 11% through late September then declined 19% from that peak. After a difficult fourth quarter, the S&P ended the year down 4% ending a run of nine consecutive years of positive returns.

While it is disappointing for the market to go down, we believe it is important to keep this in perspective. The media can make it feel like things or worse than they really are. Long-term investors know that markets can and do go down. This was the first down markets since the financial crisis in 2008. Corrections are healthy for stock market, and as asset managers, we use these opportunities to add to our portfolio.

With all of that as a backdrop, I would now like to begin the Q&A portion of our call. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Lyn Walther

Okay, our first question is regarding the portfolios performance. What were the sectors biggest contributors to the Fund’s performance in 2018?

Mark Stoeckle

In 2018 there really two sectors that have outside returns for us, the first is consumer discretionary and the second is technology. Consumer discretionary, we think discretionary the retailing portion of the Fund did exceptionally well and it really was on the back of two companies that you may or may not ever heard of and one that there is no doubt you've heard off. The one that you there's no doubt you've heard of is Amazon.

We continue to hold Amazon for several years and it continued to do very well in 2018. The one that you may not be very familiar with our Advanced Auto Parts and Tractor Supply company. What's interesting to me is that, these are well known to us because we follow the bigger stocks in the index, but the other is both of them are about a $12 billion market cap companies. So, we're not talking about little companies.

Advanced Auto parts is a diversified auto parts retailer and couple things that we really liked about it and what drew Dave Schiminger, our discretionary analysts to it was, very strong trends and the do it yourself market. Along with Advanced and O'Reilly and AutoZone, we saw a great pickup in demand for do it yourself. What really drew us to the Advanced Auto parts was. The margin expansion opportunities, it is unusual to find and part of it was the rerating of Advanced, they had not done as well as O'Reilly and AutoZone.

So for us, it was a little bit of a catch up trade to the bigger stocks O'Reilly and AutoZone. But Dave identified really good margin expansion opportunities and that's what drew us there. Tractor Supply is a very interesting company. It's a retail concept that serves farm, ranch and rural customers. It's quite differentiated from other retailers and often is the go to store in many rural markets. What drew us to them is really good news store growth 8% to 9%.

We thought they could increase square footage. Good revenue growth of 10% to 13% and EPS of, very strong EPS as well. And strong free cash flow that the Company has committed to be used to buy share buyback. So top-line growth, good margins and EPS plus free cash flow is, really the three main drivers that drew Dave and us to add that to the portfolio.

Within technology with a number of really good stocks that did, just did really well for us in technology. I'm not going to go through all of them. But I really want to talk about Adobe. We owned the Adobe now for a couple of years as well. It's just a clean, consistent software story with very, very good top line growth, and meaningful margin expansion -- continuous to be meaningful margin expansion.

Xuying Chang, our analysts identified was first drawn to the margin expansion opportunity and that has really lasted a lot longer than we thought it was and we think that can continue. Adobe is a very big beneficiary of the companies move to the cloud as well as benefiting from the digital transformation in both advertising and media.

Couple of other stocks that did well for us that we, I'm sure we talked about before our Visa and MasterCard. Everybody is familiar with Visa and MasterCard. But we really think and have been drawn to the electronic payments evolution. They've been real beneficiaries of that. Cash to credit is still underway although it's been happening for quite some time. There still is a pretty long runway for that which we're very attracted to.

For visa, their European integration continues to go very well. But to us, they are two very high quality sustainable compounding earnings growth stories that that we continue to be drawn to. In addition to that I'll just mention, Microsoft was also very strong for us. Salesforce.com, again, a very strong force there, and let me talk a little bit about within technology growth versus value. For anybody who spends sometime looking at our holdings, you'll see that we are sort of tilted to our growth in the technology and we have benefited significantly by it.

I think it's important to know that we know we've benefited by it. We know the growth has had an outsize move over value for quite some time. So, it’s on our radar to continue to look for more value and the opportunities, but we also benefitted significantly by being out of value stocks like IBM during the year. We -- again, it’s on our radar, we evaluate it often.

But to us, the software space -- the software and the payments space within technology has really been an area to find outsized top line and EPS opportunities. And our biggest underway were where we've been that made a beneficiary also is in semiconductors. We still think that there are some structural challenges to semiconductors and therefore, it continues to remain our largest underway within technology.

Lyn Walther

Okay, within technologies, we had couple of questions specific on our holdings Apple. Are you comfortable continue to hold Apple going forward?

Mark Stoeckle

It's a really good. I think if anybody looked at the Apple report this morning, they would probably be surprised that the stock is up where we have thought 4% to 5% today. Because it was the quarterly mix they guided on revenues, they guided on EPS, and our best guess is that it was it was baked into the stock. We are currently underway Apple in the Fund and what that means to us is that the percentage of the Fund that is in Apple is smaller than the percentage of the Fund or the percentage of Apple in the S&P 500. So, I guess that we don’t think that highly of it.

I think for a couple of good things that happened it's the first report that we've gotten on services gross margins, and services gross margins at 63% are -- were very good. It was in the range what we were expecting to see 900 million iPhone users and the ability to sell services to them is very attractive. One of the things we do worry about is that the worry about eroding hardware margin as it's become more difficult to sell units, There is a pressure of how quickly hardware margins will degrade relative to our services margins are going up, so that is a concerned us.

The short answer is we are underway today. We will continue to look and evaluate over the next couple of days what our outlook is. And I think that's for with my general counsel sitting my left, that's all I'm going to say about Apple.

Lyn Walther

Okay, one more on technology. What is the status of your Facebook investment? It seems their business model is deteriorating. How do you -- and separately, have you considered increasing your investment in Oracle, your investment in Microsoft with its move to the cloud has been a great investment. Oracle seems to be going in the same direction? So, two questions, Facebook, Microsoft three, and Oracle.

Mark Stoeckle

Yes, so with Facebook, we are undergoing with Facebook as well. We went underway in the middle of last year, when it became pretty clear that Congress was going to be all over these type of the companies and we were very comfortable with our underway. We think that there is a challenge with Facebook. We may came out in the middle of last year and said that that revenue and EPS was going to decelerate in 2019, that obviously put a -- put some downward pressure on the stock.

The one thing that we’re watching very closely is that with the deceleration in revenue and the increase in cost for 2019 that conceivably could set up 2020 to be a pretty good year. But right now given the some of the missteps that management continues to have and the unappetizing deceleration of revenue and increasing costs or expenses, right now, we feel very comfortable being underway Facebook.

Then was Oracle, is that Oracle? Okay, Oracle is an interesting company. We have a very, very small position in Oracle. Their cloud offering has been a pretty bumpy ride. There is no question and I hope whoever asked that question is on the call. There is no question that Oracle is cheap by a lot of different metrics. But the couple of things that aren’t attractive to us, one is that the disclosure on cloud growth which really is one of the things that the Company continues to hang it's had on, is non-existent. They really don’t give you much in the way granularity on what’s going on in the cloud offering.

And again, notwithstanding the fact that it's cheap, we see a lot of other better opportunities within the software area. And to us, we can’t own every stock, don’t own every stock. And when you have companies that we really feel very strongly about, Microsoft, Adobe, Salesforce. Those crowd out and opportunities like Oracle. To us we evaluate Oracle, it has to be a better opportunity than anything else that we are, and for us today it is not. Again on our radar we continue to look at it, but it is not something that we see adding to anytime soon.

Lyn Walther

Okay, switching gears, we’ve talked a lot about what’s worked well in the portfolio. Can you speak to the sectors that weren't strong detracted from returns?

Mark Stoeckle

Do I have to? That would be energy. Energy was really volatile in 2018. For the year, oil was down 25% and probably one of the more frustrating parts about energy was that. When oil was going up during the year, the stock prices lagged oil going up, which is counterintuitive to us. But the real tough part was that the stocks traded in line with oil going down, and again doesn’t make a lot of sense intellectually to us, but that’s actually what happened.

The most difficulty we had in energy for the year was service, service was terrible. Anytime you have an environment which we did in 2018 where a lot of E&P stocks are finding more discipline and they are spending within cash flow obviously that means that they are spending less money and they are drilling, they are likely drilling less and that means less call for service. Service continues to be our biggest underweight within the energy complex for just that reason.

But E&P was also difficult for the year. It was pretty uneven for those companies that it appeared to those companies that we’re very quick to reduce their expectations on CapEx and spend within cash flow. They appear to be well rewarded, but with a little even without regard, throughout the year, we did reduce our exposure to the Permian.

I think probably on the last call or one of the last several letters that we've written. We talked about the Permian is being a terrific shale play and it is. But in 2018, we came up with a situation where there were some transportation bottlenecks. So there wasn't enough, there was effectively there weren't enough pipes in the Permian to be able to take the oil out the way it needed to be taken out.

So, the Permian did sell off. We did reduce our exposure there during the year. We would expect to increase that overtime. That transportation bottlenecks should end up writing itself sometime in the third quarter this year, so that would be that would be attractive. So, we'll be on the lookout for that. But energy was very difficult, it continues to be a difficult place to be, but I will say that, we do think that the supply and demand is beginning to become very favorable. But energy by far was our biggest detractor for the year.

Lyn Walther

Okay. Let's move on, talk a little bit about 2019. Next questions on volatility, we obviously -- you mentioned a very volatile year 2018. Do you expect the volatility to continue in 2019? And how have you position the Fund for potentially higher volatility?

Mark Stoeckle

I think that is a -- whoever asked that question, I think it's a really good question because we do expect volatility, but I don't think you can manage a portfolio. We don't think it's the right thing to do to manage a portfolio expecting it because you could be very wrong and give up a lot of performance. I think was most important in a volatile at time period is that you say you stay disciplined. I mean, I think my hope is over the years whether it's been listening to this calls or reading our letters.

You understand how disciplined our processes and our focused on high quality companies doing good things operationally, a good prices should overtime do very well whether it's volatile period of time or not. I think one of the more important parts is stay invested. It is very difficult to trade volatility, which is why we don't do it and therefore neither should you. And this is one of the times when active management really becomes more important in a volatile environment

Lyn Walther

Okay. Looking -- staying on that with 2019. What sectors do you think are well positioned? And can you talk about some of the new additions to the funds in the fourth quarter?

Mark Stoeckle

Sure, we continue to like healthcare. One of the additions we made in the quarter was Cigna. Cigna is a high quality managed care company. We like managed care for a couple of reasons. We like the business model and we also like that the specifically with Cigna is their acquisition of Express Scripts. Express Scripts is a pharmacy benefit manager and we believe that the, that that acquisition differentiates the Company from his peers and really should enable Cigna to generate superior results.

In addition to Cigna, as you probably know we own United Healthcare and Cintas as well. But it's -- within healthcare, we think that there are some exceptional opportunities in managed care and it's one of the reasons why we remain overweight that industry group. Another is our consumer discretionary. Within consumer discretionary, we've mentioned in couple of names already that did very well in '18 that we continue to own.

But we also added Nike. Everybody knows, what Nike does, so I'll spare you that, but we believe Nike is one of the best growth stories in consumer discretionary. It’s got very solid top line growth with we believe identifiable margin opportunities, and that we believe that should drive earnings to mid to high teens or higher. And so that's another one that we -- although it's very big and lot of people already know it, it's not a stock that we are going for quite some time. But we think that in addition to the things I mentioned and a reasonable valuation that looking out over the horizon, Nike fits very well into the portfolio.

Lyn Walther

Our next question is little bit bigger picture. You've spoken to the volatility, potentially in 2019, but what is your outlook -- added outlook for 2019?

Mark Stoeckle

I would say our outlook is cautious. And I say cautious because of a lot of the -- a lot of the issues that are going on around the world, whether it's China, China trade, some of the U.S. issues with our politically Brexit, it was going on the Middle East. There are a lot of things that a nervous investor could point to and we make and leave up a pretty good tail of why you need to be it is not in the market or very cautious.

And we think it's prudent to be cautious it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be investing willing that's prudent to be cautious, but what's really important is with all of that backdrop, the U.S. is doing really well from any measure. And I mentioned that in my opening remarks, whether it's unemployment, whether it's wages. There are just a lot of good things that are going on. Again notwithstanding the government shutdown, but that's -- that's another issue, which again is one of the reasons why I think were a little cautious.

But we believe that the U.S. is poised to -- the U.S. economy is poised to again do well in 2019. That coupled with the fact that -- that we believe -- that there -- that we will have some volatility. We think is an ideal environment for active management. The ability to go in and separate away from the chap and identify good stocks doing good things at good prices I think is really in our wheelhouse. So we think that were cautious going into '19, and I think we are well positioned within the portfolio to perform.

Lyn Walther

Alright, switching gears little bit going back to energy. What you attribute thus following oil prices to and do you believe oil prices but will rebound in 2019?

Mark Stoeckle

Well, following oil prices, one of the things that we are very careful not to do at Adams is call the commodity that's a really hard thing to do. It may be impossible to do really on consistent basis. So, we don't do that. We do look very carefully at supply and demand and try to get some idea. The energy sector for the last several years has really been a victim of its own success

The U.S. shale produces about 11 million barrels a day, which is on par with Saudi Arabia and even 5 or 6 years ago nobody would have ever thought that. And what happened is the shale success has decreased global marginal cost of supply which is force E&P companies and all energy companies to improve their cost structures and that’s been difficult for several them to do.

All of that being said, we know that there is a fine amount of oil in the world and we believe we’re closer to a supply and demand equilibrium than we have been in several years. We still see good demand for oil and believe that we are oversold heading in 2019. So, we again without trying to call the commodity, we think the bias is weak oil prices going up not going down significantly.

Lyn Walther

Let’s move to, how you think about the investment process? Can you speak the investment process at Adam Fund?

Mark Stoeckle

Sure, I think as I mentioned, one of the things that we spend a lot of time on is looking for high quality companies, doing good things operationally at good prices. One of the things that has served us very well and I have managing money this way for a very long time, is the concept of being sector neutral within the portfolio and what that means to us is that we will have the same sector ways to S&P 500. We do believe that the highest risk reward for our shareholders, our investors is at the stock level.

So therefore we don’t make sector bets, we think it's very difficult to make the decision, we want to be overweight discretionary and underweight financials. Because that’s not one bet, that’s two. And if you want to be overweight discretionary and staples and underweight financials and utilities now that’s four bets. So in addition to getting that right, you also have to get the stock selection right.

So I think one of the reasons why we have been as successful as we have is because our analyst and portfolio managers do not have to concentrate and worry about making sector calls, because we’re going to be the same weight in the Fund that the S&P 500 is by sector. So we can spend all of our time looking for the best stocks within each sector. To us I think that’s one of the reasons why we have been able to perform well, but also why we have been able to as consistent as we have been.

Because one, you throw on the risk of sector over and underweight and stocks and all of a sudden you can have an upside down portfolio pretty fast where things get out of hand. So the investment process really stands on the sector neutrality. We have sector analyst brief sector and they are the sector with the PMs and the people that have the most knowledge within each of those sectors and we work very collaboratively. It's not a situation where and analyst right through a port and chose it under the doors of the portfolio managers and hopes that they read.

We have sector meetings. We have idea meetings, where these portfolio managers, the sector analysts and other analysts that can contribute and I think that’s the collaborative nature part of the reason for doing that I’ve always believe is rather than having a couple of minds in the room, if you can get five or six good smart people in there, I think you have higher probability of coming about a or coming to a good decision.

So, the process is its dynamic, it’s a very actively managed fund, very active on risk control, not only at the Company level, but the sector level in the portfolio level. So we look at risk attributes throughout our entire process. And it's something again, we've been, I've been working with for years and years, and we brought here 6 years ago and I think it's working quite well.

Lyn Walther

Along this line one sector that performed well in 2018 was utility. Can you talk to what drove the outperformance in such a relatively small sector?

Mark Stoeckle

Yes. I think before I start talking about the performance specifically and what company really drove it, what is. This is a great example of why we're sector neutral. Left around devices utilities is about 3% sector. And most managers will just ignore them unless you have somebody on your team that is grown up looking at utilities or is bored one day and wants to look at utilities. So for the most part, you're probably going to ignore it.

And to us, again with sector neutrality, our job is to find the best utilities in the utility universe. And we've been, we were doing incredibly well last year. Greg Buckley, our analysts did it again this year. And I think that's a really good example of why sector-neutrality is important. The big contributor with a couple of, it's a big contributor with Exelon. One of the things that we -- the great concentrates on is, trying to find utilities that operate in states with supportive public utility commissions.

And Exelon operates in four states Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Ohio. In generally as a group, those are pretty attractive states for public utility commissions. We saw Exelon is a rewriting opportunity where there was revenue opportunities and management was committed to reducing costs. And again, Exelon was a top flight performer for us. But it really gets down to doing the work on understanding public utility commissions by states and looking for that the good opportunities within those.

Lyn Walther

The next question is on a distribution. Looking back over the past several years, the distribution rate has been in 7%, 8% range last year, it increased 10% this year to almost 13%. What drove the increase this year?

Mark Stoeckle

I'm going to ask Brian Hook, our CFO to speak to that.

Brian Hook

I think the distribution rates one as folks know, we are committed to district and 6%. Now with that said, obviously what drives that our earnings and our earnings are driven by how will our portfolio companies do. So in 2018, we came off of a year in 2017 where the Fund was up 26%. And one of the parts of the process that Mark and his team has really fine tune is in terms of extra strategies and taking some of the risk off the table, when it comes to companies that have performed well. And I think in 2018, we saw quite a bit of that and generated a number of gains as a result of that.

And with that, as a regular investment company, we are required to distribute those earnings, particularly if we want to be seen as a taxable, a favorable tax division from a particular from an operating company perspective. So we did generate those gains, we've distributed them. The Fund in 2018 stood at $201 million and that equated to $2 per share. And that was devised of $1.79 in capital gains and $0.21 in net investment income. And so it was a very good year for us and we were able to share that with our shareholders.

Mark Stoeckle

I think just sort of jumping on what Brian said, I think anytime that you have a period and as I mentioned earlier. 2018 was the first down years since 08 and when you have an equity market that does that, you are bound to and you are successful like we've been as Brian alluded to. You are bound to have stock as you trade out of them generates a pretty significant capital gains.

Lyn Walther

The Fund recently announced the news share buyback program. What is your buyback strategy for 2019? And should we expect to pay such share repurchases to change with this new program, Brian?

Brian Hook

Yes, I believe what that is referencing is for those that they did not see it, we issued a press release in December where we announced a new share buyback program and that added an additional 5.3 million shares and was then 5% of the outstanding shares at the time and authorize shares to be utilized on those go forward basis in our repurchase program. In 2018, the Fund spent $15.8 in repurchasing just over 1 million shares because we continue to be active in our repurchase program.

We knew that we would exceed our previously authorize limit sometime during 2019. So the reauthorization that was announced was a necessary events and in order for us to continue with the repurchase program. The question also alluded to, is it discount related. Look discount is a factor, no doubt. The program requires that repurchases can only be done as a discount as at least 10%. Discount itself is considered in terms of when we do that repurchases, as well as the volume that we do.

Although, we are subject to certain regulatory limits in the maximum amount on any given day that we can repurchase, buybacks are reviewed as a tool to limit discount widening, although, that may only be over a short term period. We also view buybacks as a means to manage our shares outstanding. With the sort of going back for a second on the distribution question, that 201 million that we distributed last year of that 40% of our shareholders elected to reinvest that distribution, and certainly that's a rate that were very proud of.

And certainly, we think those that did elect to reinvest their dollars back into the funds and certainly -- proud of the fact that they are investing with confidence in us. But with those reinvestment comps the issuance of new shares, so those that generate an additional shares within our shares outstanding, and one way to offset that is by using buybacks to reduce the number of outstanding shares. So we do think about it in that terms and we also think about it in terms of what that means on a per-share amount basis going forward in regards to future earnings and future distributions to our shareholders.

Now, the execution of the repurchase program is at the discretion of our portfolio management team, a number of factors including discount and the deployment of capital are considered. Adding an additional 5.3 million shares to the program shows that our directors have confidence in our repurchase program and it reflects their ongoing commitment to our shareholders.

Lyn Walther

Thank you. [Operator instructions] Our next question is. What realignment of the portfolio is plan to 2019? Will there be a continued concentration in highly volatile securities like Amazon? You touched on this a little bit earlier, but if you want extend on that.

Mark Stoeckle

Well what I would like to talk about is the highly concentrated in volatile securities like the Amazon because I don’t think we are. We certainly on Amazon, we don’t own that much Amazon. But I don’t believe that our portfolio is overly tilted toward highly volatile securities. I think that our volatility during the year was, is pretty close what the S&P is. As I said, we own a little bit more Amazon than the S&P 500 does. But we don’t plan any -- we don’t plan ahead for any realignment of the portfolio necessarily.

We actually take those opportunities and execute them as we identify them. So there isn’t any grand plan that we have in place. It's really just continuing to stay on top of each of the sectors and when we see an opportunity within a given sector to upgrade the sector and eliminate one of the name three owned at a higher quality or a better opportunity we can certainly do that, but I don’t really view that’s just having a highly volatile fund in that regard.

Lyn Walther

Okay, last question at this point is. You’re coming up on six year here at Adams. Mark looking back, what has changed since you joined the Company? And how are you looking ahead.

Mark Stoeckle

Well, there’s been a lots of that changed certainly. It's been great fun. It's been a six years and I look forward to a lot more. I think more than anything if I were to use one word, its discipline. I think it’s the -- what we brought here six years ago was, I think, more discipline a more systematic approach to investing. I have to tell you I think we have a really, really good investment team here. It’s a cohesive team. It is not built on a star system. It's not built on a bunch of different sub contractors, just worry about their own sector. It really is a cohesive team and I think that helps.

I think an overtime we have been able to prove that plus a systematic investment approach focusing on risk is something that can be very good for our shareholders. So and I’ll have to tell you the last thing I’ll say about the last six years. I am really proud of the performance that we have been able to generate for our shareholders here. If you look at it in Morning Star, ADX is in the seventh percentile of large cap core funds over five years and that really is a pretty heavy stuff and something that we really are very proud of.

Lyn Walther

Okay, it looks like all the questions we had today. Mark, do you have any closing comments?

Mark Stoeckle

Yes, I just have a couple. I would like to acknowledge the talented team we have here. I mentioned the investment folks are very cohesive team, really good analysts. In addition to that, we are supported by a very strong infrastructure and accounting and compliance.

We are a team that take a very long-term view and incorporates a disciplined approach to investing which focuses on identifying quality companies that are executing at the highest levels and trading at attractive valuations.

I’d also like to thank our shareholders for investing with us. We do not take that for granted. We really appreciate the trust you put in us, and we intend to keep earning it by maintaining our focus on delivering consistent investment results. That's all.

Lyn Walther

Thank you for joining us. We look forward to talking to you at our next call.

Operator

