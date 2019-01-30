Lundin Petroleum AB (OTCPK:LNDNF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2019 3:00 AM ET

Edward Westropp

Good morning. Welcome to the 2018 Lundin Petroleum Q4 Results. We’ll follow the usual format. Alex Schneiter will take us through the highlights and operations, and then Teitur will take us through the financials. We’ll take Q&A at the end. And operator, I will let you know when that happens.

So I’ll hand over to Alex Schneiter.

Alex Schneiter

Thank you, Ed, and good morning, everybody. Very pleased to be here this morning in London. Perhaps before I start this Q4 presentation, just would like to reemphasize that this afternoon, we will have the Capital Market Day, and so this morning really is about the Q4 results and the whole year of 2018. And when it comes to more long-term guidance and more specific information on project, I think we’ll leave that for the Capital Market Day this afternoon.

Okay. So with this, let me start with the highlights. And 2018, again, very pleased with the results, very strong year for Lundin Petroleum again, and we’ve seen strong production. We end up the year at the top end of the guidance at close to or just above 81,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Q4 was also very strong at 82,000. And really, we’ll see later on that this is driven by the continuous outperformance of Edvard Grieg on both subsurface and above surface and, of course, also the Alvheim. Those two assets really are the key assets for the production and the performance of the company today.

And of course, also on the operating cost, we continue to post record low operating cost. For the full year 2018, we posted US$3.66 per barrels of oil equivalent. This is well below our latest guidance of US$3.8. Very pleased with that and it’s really a reflection of the high efficiency and the young age of our assets.

And of course, strong production, low operating cost go hand-in-hand. And for the financial performance, which has been again a record financial performance, I’m thinking particularly about the free cash flow when we posted record free cash flow for the year of $663 million and also strong Q4 at over $170 million. We continue to have strong EBITDA and operating cash flow, and Teitur later on will give more colors to those.

And really, this financial – this performance in the financial has led to, proposed today, a dividend for 2019 of US$500 million, which corresponds about today over 5% yield. And as we will explain later on, this is – we want this to be sustainable in the long term and sustainable even at oil price below $50.

In terms of reserves and resources, again, for the fifth consecutive year, we have posted – we have replaced our production or produced barrels and actually added new barrels. This year, again, we have our reserves replacement ratio of 163%. So very pleased with that and it’s a testimony of our organic growth and the ability to move our contingent into 2P and also resources – prospective resources into contingent.

On Johan Sverdrup, clearly, very pleased with the progress and with the execution of Equinor on this phenomenal project. We are today, in Phase 1, 85% complete. And it’s fair to say we are firmly on track for first oil in November 2019. During the 2018, we’ve also increased the resources between 2.2 to 3.2, which gives a midpoint of 2.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent gross for the field. And we will, again, during the Capital Market Day, give more news and more updates.

And I think another point which is really important is the growth opportunities. Today, we are able to displace seven new potential new projects that, call it, beyond the Johan Sverdrup. And this is really the outcome of a very successful year for us. We drilled nine wells in 2018 in exploration and appraisal, and six were successful.

Two exploration successes, Lille Prinsen and Frosk. And four successful appraisals at Luno II, which we are about to submit a plan of development; Rolvsnes, which we’ll also sanction an extended well test this year; and also, Alta/Gohta, very successful test; and on Gekko in the Alvheim area. So really pleased with these growth opportunities and which is really important in our main strategy, which is to grow organically.

Let’s move on to the next slide. This is a slide I’ve shown you several times. I think it really shows that time after time, we’ve been executing and delivering at or above guidance. And this is true since 2015, not a single quarter we missed on guidance. And actually, most of the time, we were on the upper range of the guidance.

This outperformance really is driven by Edvard Grieg, a field which has been really the main cash flow and main operation for Lundin Petroleum. While our production has been quadrupled over the last three years, we’re also seeing our operating cost gradually decreasing from a level above $10 to today below $4 for the whole year of 2018. So very pleased with that, too.

Moving on. I think we kind of covered that slide. This gives you a bit more details quarter-by-quarter. I think the highlight on this slide for me is really the production efficiency. If you look on the right-hand side of the slide, you see that the Edvard Grieg production efficiency this year of 2018 has been 98%, which is quite exceptional. And this compares to 95% which we guided on the Capital Market Day.

Same story for Alvheim, 97% of production efficiency for the whole 2018 year against a guidance of 95%. This production efficiency has really been key in terms of the overall results for 2018 for Lundin Petroleum.

Moving on, specifically on Edvard Grieg, and I will talk about Edvard Grieg and Alvheim and Johan Sverdrup in few words. But as I mentioned, Edvard Grieg continues to outperform. We continue to have large stock well that we can increase. We actually have doubled the facility’s capacity that we can use in Edvard Griegs, which allows us, at any time when the opportunity comes, to actually increase our production if we can.

We also have extended during 2018 or by six months of plateau production, which is now standing at mid-2020. And what we see is still a significant lower build up of water production than what we expected. We’re actually currently updating our reservoir model in the course of 2019, and we will have the results later in 2019.

I think in this slide, what you also see which is really important is the opportunities around Edvard Grieg. The whole Utsira High is obviously known through Johan Sverdrup and Edvard Grieg, but there’s a lot more still happening there. I’m thinking about obviously Luno II, which will be a tieback to Edvard Grieg, with first oil planned for 2021.

Rolvsnes, which is a very exciting Basement play, and you’ve probably seen all the press release we made on Monday where we’ve increased substantially your equity in the whole Basement play between Rolvsnes and Goddo, which gives us a very strong strategic position in that part of the high – or the Utsira High.

And we’re also going to – we have sanctioned the infill program in Edvard Grieg. We’ve actually contracted the rig, and this will also start towards mid-2020. So you can see that well beyond mid-2020 plateau, there will be a lot more to come between Luno II, the Basement high, the infill drilling in Edvard Grieg, which will keep the capacity of Edvard Grieg full for a long time.

Moving on to Alvheim. It’s really the same story, a very successful story. Again, Alvheim has been on production for longer, for 10 years now. The first – one part of the success story of Alvheim has obviously been the successful infill drilling within the existing fields, and this continue on the back of the 4D seismic and continue to be very successful.

The second part of the Alvheim area, which has been very successful particularly in 2018, is new discovery. And I’m thinking about Frosk, which we drilled and discovered, which will be tied back as early as this year through Bøyla into the FPSO. And also, the well which is ongoing now, Froskelår and Rumpetroll, it is quite amazing that 10 years after production in Alvheim, we’re actually finding an area that could actually find another Alvheim. And I’m thinking of Froskelår, Frosk and Rumpetroll. So it’s going to be really interesting in the coming – or this year and the coming years to see how this evolves. And Alvheim continues to outperform also from both the topside and on the subsurface. So excellent execution from our friend, Aker BP.

Moving on to our largest projects, and of course, it’s really the Johan Sverdrup year, 2019, since we will be on production and we certainly feel that we’ll be firmly on track to a first oil in November of this year. As I mentioned before, gross resources have increased now to a range of 2.2 billion to 3.2 billion. Production capacity has remained the same. But just as a reminder, 440,000 barrels of oil per day in Phase 1 with the first oil in November 2019, and full field will be in Q4 2022 at 660,000.

This field is absolutely phenomenal. We break even price below $20. And we’ve seen, over the course of the years, cost coming down dramatically. Phase 1 alone is down 30% from the time we submitted the PDO. Or if you take today, Phase 1 and Phase 2 together, compared to the PDO, we are 40% below the PDO budget. So really pleased there in terms of the progress we’ve made in Johan Sverdrup.

And in terms of more details, as I mentioned, 2018 has been the busiest year probably in the eastern area of Johan Sverdrup where we installed three new jackets, two modules. We installed the oil pipeline, the gas pipeline and we also installed the power line from onshore to power the platform using hydropower from onshore. So today, we are in a really good place. We are certainly below budget and, I will say, slightly ahead of schedule. And the remaining scope to get on with Phase 1 is the installation of the two remaining model of process facilities and the living quarter and, of course, the commissioning to get us to November first oil. So overall, I’m very, very pleased.

And in terms of the pipeline of potential new projects, I will not go in too many details. This will be given this afternoon at the Capital Market Day. But I think it’s quite phenomenal. A year ago, we were not talking about all these projects, and it’s really a reflection of the successful year we had in 2018 in terms of appraisal and discovery. And that has really led today to present seven potential new projects beyond Johan Sverdrup and those are the ones you see on the slides.

Some quite mature because as you probably know, we’re going to submit a PDO for Luno II in the first quarter of this year, we’re going to sanction the Rolvsnes project, the EWT, extended well test, with first oil also in 2021. And also we have just sanctioned over the rig and the partners of Edvard Grieg infill and currently appraising – we will be appraising Lille Prinsen and currently drilling Frosk. So a lot of activities, which will allow us really to be quite optimistic for the future growth of the company.

And talking about future growth of the company that leads me to my last slides for today before passing on to Teitur, which is the exploration program. This is just a highlight of – well, 2018 in terms of discoveries. I mentioned the Frosk discovery, the Lille Prinsen discovery, and it’s also a highlight of the ongoing wells as we speak.

So we’re currently drilling a well in Southern Barents Sea called Pointer/Setter and also another well in the Southern Barents Sea called Gjøkasen, which is operated by Equinor. And further South, as I mentioned before, we’re currently drilling the Froskelår, which is really a follow-up to the discovery of Frosk.

You will hear today in the Capital Market Day about the detailed program of exploration, but you will see that our exploration program for 2018 and probably beyond 2018 is probably one of the most – the busiest year on the history of the company. So very pleased to – we will be very pleased to report our progress during the Capital Market Day.

With this, I think I’ll pass it on to Teitur, who’s going to go through the financials.

Teitur Poulsen

Okay. Thank you, Alex, and good morning, everybody. So yet another very strong quarterly performance from the company for the fourth quarter 2018, which will round off 2018 financial year as a record-setting year for the company on almost every financial metrics we look at.

So just touching on the key financial highlights as we normally do. Alex has been through the production numbers. Both the fourth quarter and the full year came in at the upper end of guidance: fourth quarter, 82,100; and 81,100 for the full year. Average Brent price actually was relatively strong in the fourth quarter even though it didn’t feel like it’s at the very end of last year. But the average Brent price was close to $70 for the fourth quarter and just over $70 for the full year. We will come back on a later slide on what we have actually realized in terms of oil price during the quarter.

Operating cost, as Alex already touched upon as well, industry-leading metric, just over $4 a barrel for the fourth quarter and $3.66 during the full year, which is 12% below our original Capital Markets Day guidance for the year. Operating cash flow and EBITDA continue to be very strong. Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter $420 million and just below $1.85 billion for the full year. And EBITDA even stronger at $450 million for the quarter and just shy of $2 billion at $1.92 billion for the full year.

We continue to generate free cash flow on a quarter-on-quarter, $173 million free cash flow for the quarter and over $660 million for the full year, which is a record-setting performance by some distance. Net results, we will come back to it, but very much driven by non-cash FX impacts, a loss of $105 million for the quarter, but posting a full year net result of $222 million after tax for the full year.

Looking at comparatives to the same periods last year, starting off with operating cash flow. You will see the realized price fourth quarter 2018 versus 2017 is up 10%, whilst production is gradually down by 1%. But in the fourth quarter in 2018, we have accrued for a current tax charge of $35 million, which is what results in a slight drop of 4% of operating cash flow relative to fourth quarter last year.

But if you look at the full year 2018 operating cash flow, as I said, $1.85 billion. That’s up 21% relative to an oil price increase of 31% and a production decrease of 6%. Again, in 2018, we have accrued for a current tax charge of $90 million for the full year, whereas in 2017, we did not have any current tax charges. Out of that $90 million we have accrued for in 2018, we have paid $15 million of that, so the balance will remain payable during 2019.

On EBITDA, a slight increase quarter on – fourth quarter this year on fourth quarter last year of 4%. Last year, we had an under-lift position, which was then valued at year-end oil price last year, which was slightly higher than the average Brent price during the fourth quarter last year, which is why our EBITDA increase is not quite in line with the increase in oil price over the same period, but nevertheless, a strong EBITDA performance of $450 million. And for the full year, as I said, up to $1.9 billion, close to a 30% increase for 2018 on 2017.

Free cash flow; as we have highlighted a few times now, the company’s sort of inflection point on generating free cash flow occurred in mid-2017. So this will be the sixth consecutive quarter of generating free cash flow, up 8% fourth quarter this year on the same quarter last year. And the $173 million of free cash flow includes the cash consideration we paid for the 15% acquisition of Luno II from Equinor. The acquisition price is not disclosed. But that deal closed in the fourth quarter, and thus, we paid the consideration to Equinor during that quarter. And for the full year, $663 million, again, obviously, including the Luno II consideration and also including a cash tax payment of $15 million, so up over 200% on the free cash flow generation of $203 million – or $204 million in 2017.

Net results, we show here the net results on the face of the income statement, which were negative $105 million versus $51 million negative last year. But if we strip out these non-cash FX impacts we have through our financing structure in the Netherlands and basically look at the underlying performance of the operations, there you see a 212% increase quarter – fourth quarter this year and fourth quarter last year, with the net profit at – close to $60 million post tax.

And a similar trend for the full year. You will see here in 2017, we had an FX gain for the full year of $255 million, whereas we had an FX loss for the full year 2018 of $165 million. So that’s a net turnaround of over $400 million in FX impact. So again, when you strip that out, our underlying performance from the portfolio will be $290 million for the year versus $125 million for 2017. But what we’re reporting on the face of the income statement is $222 million, including the FX loss and also the loan gain that we booked in Q2 in 2018 of just below $100 million post tax. So a very good net profit generation for the year.

Then going through the line item on the income statement. As reported, these numbers exclude the revenue and cost of sales for the crude oil marketing activities for third parties. So we generated just over $2 billion of revenue for our hydrocarbon sales at a BOE realized price of just below $68 a barrel. Our production costs, as you’ve seen, very low unit costs, in absolute numbers, $145 million, which effectively gives us a cash margin of 93%, so very, very strong. Margin on the third-party activities on the crude oil marketing activities, $2.3 million positive margin on that.

Depletion charge on the income statement, $460 million. That equates to just over $15 a barrel. We will discuss it and give further guidance on what the DD&A rate will be for 2019. We had preannounced the exploration costs in the quarter, so for the full year, $53 million pretax. We obviously get a 78% tax credit on those costs in Norway. G&A came in slightly below budget actually at just under $25 million. So again, below $1 a barrel in unit cost on G&A.

Financial items, the bulk of this is made up of interest cost charged to the income statement and the FX loss. We talked about $165 million offset by the gain on the loan modification of $100 million or actually pretax $160-odd million. And then we had a tax charge of just over $1 billion. 90% of that is deferred tax. And as I said earlier, $90 million is current tax. We will come back later on – on more detail on the actual tax rates that we have posted. So this then results in a net result, as I said, of $222 million.

I mentioned realized oil price and also realized hydrocarbon price for the blended oil and gas that we sell. And you can see in previous quarters, the top of the green bar is the realized oil price for the quarter relative to the Brent price, which is the stipulated line. And you can see what we have realized over the last four quarters has been pretty close to the Brent price. And in fact, Q4 last year, it was above the average Brent price. But whereas in Q4 this year, due to the timing of our liftings, we have realized an oil price which is slightly lower than normal, I would say. This is not a reflection of the crude quality we are producing. This is simply down to timing of pricing of those carbon liftings that we’ve had where we were more heavily weighted towards the back end of the fourth quarter when oil prices dropped away.

Touching on operating costs. As we said in the intro, $3.66 is what we are reporting on operating cost, which is a 12% decrease on what we guided upon. That’s partially driven by producing more volumes than we base our guidance on, but also driven by lower absolute costs, mainly relating to the fact that we didn’t produce Brynhild throughout the year as we otherwise had assumed in our OpEx guidance.

In Q4, we had certain costs related to turbine maintenance on Edvard Grieg, which sits in the OpEx project line here in Q4. But when you look at the base OpEx, you can see that it’s been very, very stable and consistent through the year, except for the Q2 when we had this one-off release of Brynhild accrual of $5.5 million. So if you add that back, then also Q2 base costs were very, very stable. So the operational team in Norway is doing a fantastic job in keeping these costs under control.

I touched upon the effective tax rate on the face of the income statement. You see here, to the left, that we incurred income tax charge of just over $1 billion versus a pretax profit of $1.25 billion, so that translates into an 82% effective tax rate. But with the FX loss that we post and which occurs to our Dutch holding company, that is nontaxable. It’s a non-cash FX loss and relates to the fact that NOK has been weakening against the euro, which in actual fact is good for the business. We’re a dollar-driven business, and most of our costs are NOK-denominated.

So when the NOK weakens, it’s actually a positive for the underlying performance of the business. But through the P&L, that releases this FX loss of $165 million. And when you strip that out – or should I say, add it back to the profit before tax, you will see that our more normalized rate of effective tax is 73%, which is in the ballpark of where you would expect it to be given the tax regime in Norway.

In terms of cash flow and liquidity for the company. On the cash flow statement, we have reported cash flow from operating activities of just over $1.7 billion and cash flow from investing activities of just over $1.05 billion. And that $1.05 billion includes the cash consideration we paid for the 15% in Luno II. So that’s how we’d arrived to the free cash flow number of $663 million.

And you can see then the other line items going through the cash flow statement, the repaying debt and also the dividend payments, which we distributed in May last year of $153 million, and a small amount of purchasing own shares as a hedge against our employee share scheme. And we had a small negative cash build of $4 million.

We ended 2018 with a net debt of just below $3.4 billion, whereas we had a net debt at the beginning of the year of $3.9 billion, so paying down $500 million of debt in addition to the dividend distribution and the Luno II acquisition. So very strong liquidity for the company of $1.6 billion within the RBL facility size of $5 billion.

Just a quick recap on the performance on the year versus guidance. We’ve been through most of these numbers already. But as we said, actuals, 81,000 for the full year versus the original midpoint guidance at Capital Market Day was actually 78,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day for the full year.

We touched upon the operating cost. The CapEx came in at $700 million, so that was lower than we have guided of $800 million. And also, that is driven by Johan Sverdrup CapEx savings, also some phasing going into 2019. So not that full $100 million is a straight saving in terms of CapEx. And E&A expenditure came in at $311 million versus $300 million as our latest guidance.

But really, as Alex said, the key highlights of this morning is the updated dividend policy that we announced. We are very pleased with updating the market with this new policy. What is new, and it is really that we are now saying we will denominate the dividends in U.S. dollars given that we are a U.S. dollar-driven company, and we will pay the dividends out on a quarterly basis.

We are also aiming to maintain, as a minimum, the $500 million dividend that we announced this morning. But obviously, the ambition and the goal is to increase that dividend stream over time. And we will clearly give more color on this in the Capital Markets Day this afternoon.

What’s also new in terms of the dividend policy is that we are now stating very firmly that this dividend is sustainable even at a Brent price of below $50 per barrel. What is not new is that the dividend will go in parallel with the company continuing its organic growth-led strategy. So this is not an either/or, this is both that we are paying the dividend but we’re also aiming to grow the company and have share price appreciation to our organic growth-led strategy.

And obviously, we also need to ensure that we have funding in place to progress our contingent resources into reserves and then, eventually, production. And we’re doing all of this, but we’re also aiming to do is to still continue to gradually delever the debt and the gearing of the company. So this is very much a sustainable dividend policy if we’re starting off at $500 million. And as I said, the objective is to grow that amount to over time.

So with that, I will hand back to Alex for concluding remarks.

Alex Schneiter

Yes. Thank you, Teitur. So just one last slide, so we can move on to the Q&A session. But really, four messages in terms of production growth trajectory. It’s been really a phenomenal time in the last three, four years, and what’s ahead is even more exciting.

Now just to put things in context. Since 2015, we have quadrupled our production to today’s level of 80,000, plus or minus, barrels of oil equivalent per day. And by 2022, when sort of Phase 2 is on stream, we will double again our current production base. And that excludes most of our project or potential projects and, of course, any exploration successes. So it’s a very good place to be in.

Teitur touched upon the free cash flow generation set before 2018, which was a record year in terms of free cash flow generation of well over $650 million. But what is important is that the – because of Johan Sverdrup particularly coming on stream, we will generate long-term free cash flow. And when I say long term, this is for the next seven, eight years. And at oil price at $60, we’ll be generating an average about $1 billion of free cash flow for – in the long term.

And that obviously leads to the – what Teitur just mentioned, the dividend. And with the significant free cash flow, we have absolutely the ability to maintain the current dividend we just announced, but obviously also to grow the dividend while continuing to follow our main strategy, which has been very successful today, the organic growth strategy.

And talking about organic growth strategy, I believe we’re delivering. Obviously, in the past, we delivered. And 2018 alone, out of nine wells, six were successful; some in exploration, some in appraisal. They are mainly tiebacks or perhaps not the size of the discovery of Edvard Grieg. But I’m confident that – particularly in the last three years, we’ve been extremely busy building up our acreage position in Norway, and that has increased substantially. And you will see during the Capital Market Day that the next few years, this is going to be a lot of activity in terms of exploration and organic growth. So we will, again, as I mentioned, we’ll give a lot more color during the Capital Market Day.

So with this, I think I’ll leave the floor to you, Ed.

Edward Westropp

Thanks very much. It’s been a very, very good year. Operator, we’d like to take any questions you’ve got, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Rafal Gutaj from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Rafal Gutaj

Good morning. Plenty of questions, but I’ll save most of them for this afternoon. But just quickly turning back to the 4D seismic survey on Edvard Grieg. Could you remind us if the extension to the plateau that you’ve got in mid-2020 already factors in the results from that survey? And also, when should we expect the results of that analysis to feed through to your reserve booking for Edvard Grieg? Thanks.

Alex Schneiter

Yes. The extension of the mid-2020, that doesn’t take into account the full – it’s mainly due to the production performance of the field itself. The actual analysis of the latest 4D seismic we have acquired, this is ongoing. And as I mentioned, this will be updated during the course of the year and will lead to a new production profile and the new geological model and dynamic model. When is that going to be ready? I think it’s work ongoing. And I think towards the mid of this year, we will be able, perhaps, to give more colors on the findings of this updated geological and reservoir model.

Rafal Gutaj

Okay, great. Thanks.

Operator

Next question is from the line of Alwyn Thomas from BNP Paribas. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Alwyn Thomas

Good morning, gentlemen. Can I just ask, firstly, on CapEx? It looks like development CapEx came in quite low for the year. Could you just let us know whether that was partly deferrals or underlying savings, particularly at Sverdrup? And then if I could follow-up. Let me just ask what the tax position or the tax loss position was at year-end for SPT and corporate tax? Thanks.

Teitur Poulsen

Yes. Good moring, Alwyn. So, as I said, on the CapEx number, we posted $700 million, which is below what we guided of $800 million. And essentially, all of that relates to Johan Sverdrup, the lion’s share of this cost saving, but there is an element that has also slipped into 2019. So, it’s a blend of cost savings and phasing, but the majority of it is actual cost savings, in line with the CapEx guidance that Equinor, as the operator, has provided during the year since we gave that original guidance. On your tax question, as you know, we had both CT and SPT tax losses available to us as we entered into 2018. And by mid-2018, we had fully utilized the CT tax loss. And the SPT tax loss remaining at the end of 2018 is in the region of $350 million. But we will again give more guidance on that this afternoon, but it’s in that ballpark.

Alwyn Thomas

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Next question is from Sasikanth Chilukuru from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Sasikanth Chilukuru

Good morning. I just had a quick question on your net debt levels. Essentially, you did mention deleveraging the balance sheet as one of the considerations. I was just wondering what the optimal level of net debt was. I have given – and also the liquidity as well.

Teitur Poulsen

Yes. Good morning. I mean, we clearly want to retain debt on the balance sheet. I think that optimizes our weighted average cost of capital. Most of our debt is channeled into Norway, where we currently get 43% tax credit against our interest costs in Norway. So, we do want to retain a debt level going forward. We ended net debt/EBITDA at 2018 at below two times, which is significantly below the covenants we have within the RBL. And again, we will give more color on this in the Capital Markets Day this afternoon. But a region of 2 to 2.5 or even three times of net debt/EBITDA is not a stretch as we see it. But given the cash flow generation we have going forward, we are not going to be up with that level based on the current business plan that we have – that we will lay out this afternoon.

Operator

And next question is from the line of Johan Spetz from Pareto Securities. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Johan Spetz

Alex and Teitur, thanks for taking my questions. my questions were also related to the net debt topic that was just taken care of, so no further questions on my end. Thank you.

Alex Schneiter

Thank you.

Teitur Poulsen

Thank you.

Operator

And there are currently no further questions registered, so I’ll hand the call back to the speakers. Please go ahead.

Ed Westropp

Operator, thanks very much. We’ve got a couple of questions from the web. There’s one from Roger Hillstrom. On Rolvsnes actually, are there any other areas that we could be looking at basement across our portfolio?

Alex Schneiter

Yes, that’s a good question. I mean, of course, the first follow-up after Rolvsnes is what we call Goddo, which is really I call it, an appraisal of Rolvsnes. So that’s located in the same Utsira high or Basement high. In terms of there are other Basement high in Norway. And of course, we are acquiring a lot of data and a lot of knowledge. We were the first to produce a successfully oil from the Basement, and so that’s something that we obviously are going to look at.

Specifically now, I won’t mention any specific area, but what I can definitely say that there are other highs and other Basement highs that we could potentially follow up, particularly after the acquiring all the lodge we do in Rolvsnes and Goddo.

Ed Westropp

Thanks. There’s one more question from a shareholder called Michael, it seems. Plans for Alta and Gohta, are there – we haven’t talked about it extensively this time. What’s the plan for this year?

Alex Schneiter

No, Alta/Gohta, it’s part of the seven potential projects. We had a very successful test, long-term extended well test last year in summer 2018. Very pleased with the results. Subsequently, we acquired a significant new 3D seismic, which we called TopSeis, which has got a very high resolution and definition. And right now, we’re just digesting all these data, both the testing data and this new 3D data, which has shown us some quite amazing results. So it’s a lot of data. And the aim now is to complete this work and define the appraisal program for 2019 and moving towards the concept and hopefully commerciality.

Ed Westropp

Thanks, Alex. That’s all the questions. So thanks very much.

Alex Schneiter

Yes. Thank you very much. And I guess all your questions are for the Capital Market Day so looking forward to see you all there.

Teitur Poulsen

Thank you.