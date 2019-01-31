How Apple Is Changing Course In India
About: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Includes: FXCOF, SSNLF, XI
by: Steve Brodrick
Summary
India recently surpassed the U.S. to become the world's second-largest smartphone market.
Apple has struggled in India, where it currently holds a meager 2% market share.
The company's traditional sales and pricing strategies have not been effective in India.
Shifting iPhone manufacturing to India is imperative, as it will help lower costs and allow Apple to expand its local retail network.