How Apple Is Changing Course In India

by: Steve Brodrick
Summary

India recently surpassed the U.S. to become the world's second-largest smartphone market.

Apple has struggled in India, where it currently holds a meager 2% market share.

The company's traditional sales and pricing strategies have not been effective in India.

Shifting iPhone manufacturing to India is imperative, as it will help lower costs and allow Apple to expand its local retail network.

Apple's Opportunity

In Tim Cook's recent letter to shareholders January 2, 2019, the Apple Inc. (AAPL) CEO spoke about the current challenges the company is facing in emerging markets. In this letter, he