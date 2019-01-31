Chevron Earnings Preview: Neutral Readings From All 3 Analysis Styles, But Attractive For The Dividend

The sentiment toward the stock has shifted slightly in the past month to a more neutral stance.

Oil giant Chevron (CVX) is set to report earnings on Friday morning, and analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.87 per share on revenue of $46.13 billion. The consensus EPS estimate was lowered from $2.00 in the last seven days.

The company has a mixed history of beating and missing EPS estimates over the last year. The company beat estimates in November and April but missed in July and February. In each of these instances, the stock reacted as you would expect - it fell when Chevron missed and moved higher when the company beat.

One difficult thing about analyzing Chevron has been the inconsistency in its earnings, and I think that stems from the inconsistency in earnings and sales growth. Over the past three years, the annual EPS growth rate is flat, while sales have increased by a rather modest 5% per year.

In the most recent quarterly report, earnings were up 105% over the previous year and sales were up 21%. The stock jumped almost 10% in the following week.

Analysts expect earnings growth of 165% for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the same period of 2017. Sales are expected to show growth of 22.6% over 2017.

The management efficiency and profitability measurements are below average. The return on equity is a modest 9.4%, and the return on assets is at 2.99%. The profit margin is at 9.3%, and the operating margin is at 8%.

One of the biggest attractions for Chevron is its dividend. The current yield is right at 4%, and that is pretty attractive given where interest rates are currently. The company also has a decades-long history of raising its annual payout to shareholders, which helps boost its reputation among dividend seekers.

The Stock Mirrored the Overall Market in 2018

Looking at the chart for Chevron, the stock pretty much mirrored the S&P 500 in 2018 with a big decline in January/February, another one in October, and another one in December. Overall, the stock was down by 9.75% for 2018, and that was a little worse than the loss of 6.24% for the S&P.

One thing that stood out about the drop in December was how the stock seemed to find support at the $100 level. This was an area of consolidation from April through July 2017. The stock had been falling ahead of that four-month consolidation, and then jumped after trading between $97 and $103. Seeing the stock use this area as support in December was encouraging.

Looking at the overbought/oversold indicators, we see that they are in the middle of the ranges currently. The 10-week RSI is just below 50, and the weekly stochastics are just above the 50 level. The RSI didn’t hit oversold territory on any of the dips in 2018, but it hasn’t hit oversold territory since the third quarter of 2015.

The weekly stochastic readings hit oversold territory in September and then bounced a little before the drop in October.

The overall technical picture for Chevron is muddled. The closest thing to a trend is a slight downward one that stretches from the high in May, but it is gradual and not one that really jumps out at you. You also have that $100 level that looks to be strong support, and as long as the company doesn’t lower its dividend, I look for that to be the case.

The jump since the December low seems to be losing steam at this point, and it is stalling in the same area where the three moving averages are converging - the 13-week, 52-week, and 104-week.

The Sentiment is Neutral on Chevron

Turning our attention to the sentiment toward Chevron, we see a neutral posture toward the stock. There are 24 analysts following the stock, with 16 “Buy” ratings, seven “Hold” ratings and one “Sell” rating. These ratings have shifted in the past month, as there were 18 “Buy” ratings in December, five “Hold” ratings and there weren’t any “Sell” ratings. This tells us that analysts have shifted to a slightly more bearish posture, but I would classify the overall total as neutral.

The current short interest ratio paints a similar picture as the analysts’ ratings. The reading is at 3.41, and it jumped from 2.18 from the end of December through the mid-January reading. The ratio jumped due to a drop in the average daily trading volume, as the number of shares sold short actually dropped slightly in the first half of January. Like the analysts’ ratings, this is a shift to a more bearish stance on the stock but more of a neutral reading overall.

As for the put/call ratio, it is a little skewed to the bullish side at this time. There are currently 63,649 puts open and 105,061 calls open. This puts the put/call ratio at 0.61, and that falls in the low area but not overly optimistic. I was a little surprised that the open interest on each side was as low as it was. This is a stock that trades 6 million shares a day, and the total open interest of both puts and calls only represents 2.8 days' worth of trading activity. The low open interest does lower the relevancy of the ratio.

My Overall Take on Chevron

I am neither bearish nor bullish on Chevron. The fundamentals aren’t as strong as I would like to see for a long-term holding if I am looking for growth, but they are good enough that I don’t think they are so bad that I would recommend selling the stock short either.

The chart doesn’t show a strong trend in either direction but does have a slight downward bias at this time. There seems to be strong support at the $100 level, and that could keep any downward slide in check.

The sentiment is very neutral at this time, and that leads to the same conclusion as the fundamental and technical analysis - I don’t see a big move up or down in the coming months.

What I do see in Chevron is an attractive yield and a history of raising annual dividend payments. If you are a dividend investor, I can see the attraction of holding the largest oil producer in the United States and getting a 4% yield.

Another circumstance where Chevron would be attractive is if the overall market moves into a bearish phase. The stock might dip with the overall market if we are in the beginning stages of a new bear market, but I doubt it would dip as much as the overall market. The solid fundamentals and attractive dividend should insulate the company from a huge downturn if we see a drop like we saw in 2000-2002 and 2007-2009. Looking back at those two time periods, we see that Chevron actually gained ground in 2001. During the bear market in 2007-2009, the stock fell, but not nearly as much as the S&P 500.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.