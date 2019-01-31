Pay Particular Attention To The Manufacturing Jobs And Workweek In The Nonfarm Payrolls Report

When neither manufacturing nor construction jobs have turned down, with one exception a recession has never been imminent.

Manufacturing hours lead manufacturing jobs, and both almost always turn before the economy as a whole.

Introduction

In my last post, I addressed the issue of what to look out for as regards construction employment in the jobs report. In this post, I take a look at manufacturing.

Historical relationships between manufacturing hours and employment

The two sets of two graphs below compare manufacturing jobs (blue) and the manufacturing work week (red). Each is broken down into roughly 30-year increments so more detail can be shown.

The first set measures the YoY% change for each of them:

1946-85

1985-2018

The main point of the above two graphs is that, with the exception of the 2000s China shock, the workweek (i.e., hours) leads jobs - at peaks, troughs, and at the point at which they cross the zero threshold. In fact, while with few exceptions the YoY change in the manufacturing work week turns negative before a recession starts, that has only been true about half of the time in the past 70 years for the number of manufacturing jobs.

Now, here are the absolute readings of both data sets - manufacturing jobs on the left scale and hours on the right:

1946-85

1986-2018

The workweek has always turned down in advance of recessions. Further, with the exception of 2007 and 1974, that downturn has always been -0.5 hours or more. The number of manufacturing jobs themselves has also turned down in advance of recessions ever since 1974.

Conclusion

There are two conclusions to be drawn here. The first is that the manufacturing work in absolute terms week remains a reliable leading indicator. Further, the absolute number of manufacturing jobs reliably decelerates from peak before a recession begins, and usually declines, even if the YoY change does not turn negative.

At present, while the manufacturing work week has declined in recent months, the absolute number of manufacturing jobs has not followed.

The second conclusion, building on my last post concerning construction jobs, is that with the sole exception of the oil shock of 1974, no recession has ever started without at least one of the two - construction or manufacturing jobs - having moved down first.

As of December 2018, that had not happened. For recession forecasting, pay close attention to these two industries, as well as the temp jobs number, in the January jobs report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.