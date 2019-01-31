Why The 2018 Housing Weakness Isn't Sufficient By Itself To Justify A Recession Call

The housing downturn has been too shallow to justify a recession call, unless the primary driver is in some other sector of the economy.

Since housing construction leads construction employment, looking at the pattern helps us estimate the impact towards recession.

By now that housing turned down in 2018 is common wisdom.

Introduction

While we are waiting for Friday’s employment report, and with the continuing drought in significant economic numbers due to the government shutdown, I thought I’d look at a few things to watch.

A look at housing construction vs. construction employment

By now it is received wisdom that we had a turn-down in housing last year. But is that enough to trigger a recession warning? Not really.

Below is a graph of the YoY% change in building permits (red) and construction employment as a share of the workforce (blue) (this is to avoid mainly measuring population growth):

Unsurprisingly, building permits lead construction employment. The lead time between the former turning negative YoY vs. the latter has varied between 5 and 23 months, but usually has been between 10 and 14 months. Currently, with the exception of one month, permits have been negative YoY since August.

Secondly, construction employment has usually turned down YoY before a recession. On those occasions where it didn’t - 1970, 1974, 1979, 2000 - it has typically been where the recession was mainly caused by some other issue besides interest rates and home construction - two oil price shocks and one bursting corporate investment bubble.

Next, here is construction employment as a share of the labor force measured absolutely:

Note that this number turned down significantly usually half a year or more before the onset of a recession. Again the exception were those recessions primarily caused by something else.

You can barely see at the far right that construction employment has gone flat since last August.

Conclusion

This is not consistent with any imminent recession - unless the epicenter of the recession is somewhere outside of housing and interest rates. Which strongly suggests that those arguing for a recession due to the relatively shallow downturn in housing over the last 9 to 12 months are wrong.

