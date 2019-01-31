SEI Investments Co (SEIC) CEO Alfred West on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: SEI Investments Company (SEIC)
by: SA Transcripts
SEI Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC)
Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call
January 30, 2019, 16:30 ET
Company Participants
Alfred West - Chairman & CEO
Dennis McGonigle - CFO & Executive VP
Stephen Meyer - EVP & Head, Investment Manager Services
Paul Klauder - Senior VP & MD, Institutional Group
Kathy Heilig - CAO & Controller
Wayne Withrow - EVP & Head, Independent Advisor Solutions
Conference Call Participants
Christopher Shutler - William Blair & Company
Robert Lee - KBW
Glenn Greene - Oppenheimer & Co.
Sam Hoffman - BlueCrest Capital Management
Christopher Donat - Sandler O'Neill + Partners
Presentation
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the SEI Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a