Exco Technologies Ltd (OTCPK:EXCOF) Annual Shareholders Meeting and Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Robbins - President, CEO & Executive Director

Laurie Bennett - Chairman

Philip Matthews - Independent Director

Drew Knight - CFO, VP of Finance & Secretary

Darren Kirk - EVP & COO

Nicole Kirk - Corporate Director

Mary Nguyen - Corporate Controller

Conference Call Participants

Navdeep Malik - Industrial Alliance Securities

Ben Jekic - GMP Securities

Michael Glen - Macquarie Research

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Lauren. I'm Chairman of the Board. I welcome you to this annual and special meeting of the shareholders of Exco Technologies Limited. I also welcome those listening to our broadcast through the Internet. I should also mention that it will be taking questions from our webcast as well as from the floor and telephone.

Those listening to this webcast have any questions, please submit them at any time during the presentation using question box on the webcast console. Those listening on the telephone will be needed until the end of the formal presentations and then questions will be taken. We've reserved the right to the questions either on interest of time or content. I also want to draw your attention to the cautionary statement on the Slide. During the course of our presentations and subsequent question and answer sessions, forward-looking statements will most likely be made and we'll read the entire cautionary statement, but for those listening by phone or Internet, it is substantial of them that appearing on Pages 4 and 5 in our 2018 annual report. I will now proceed with the agenda for today's meeting. In accordance with the company bylaws, I will serve as Chairman of the meeting; and Drew Knight, Chief Financial Officer of the corporation, will act as secretary of the meeting. With your approval, I will ask TSX Trust Company representative, Mr. Stephen knowing to act as scrutineer. Regiment to the north excess regulations, notice of the meeting was made to shareholders on December 27, 2018, and we have received an affidavit of the corporation's transfer agent as to its mailing. I'm not wishes my last expense of the reading of the notice.

Unidentified Company Representative

I move that the notice meeting.

Brian Robbins

Thank you, Jana.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you.

Brian Robbins

Thanks, heard the motion, all in favor. Carried. And direct the copy of the notice together with affidavit be kept in the record of this meeting. I have received a preliminary report of Dennis from the scrutineer, which indicates that according to his present. Since we have a quorum, I declared that the meeting has been duly called and is properly constituted to transact any business appearing on the agenda. The secretary has stabled the minutes of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on January 31, 2018, unless if someone wishes to have them read, I will ask for a motion to approve the minutes and to dispense with the reading.

Unidentified Company Representative

Shareholders are generally 31, 2018. [Technical Difficulty].

Brian Robbins

Thank you, Matt. You've heard all in motion. Contrary any, carried. And a segment of business is the visitation of consolidated financial statements of the corporation and has had December 30, 2018 and auditor's report thereon. And Mr. Blake, Blake, you're here? Okay. A president with its Ernst & Young LLP, the corporations auditor, is here to advise me at the notice of new clients, which would be raised with the shareholders after the meeting. The annual report contained a financial statements and the auditor's report was made available to the shareholders under the Notice And Access Regulations at our Sedar website and our transfer agent TSX Trust Company's website. Copies are also available here today.

I would ask that you hold any questions until the end of the meeting, at which time we'll be pleased to response. The secretary as table the financial statements in the auditor's reports thereon, and I direct that a copy be kept with the record of this meeting.

I propose to proceed with the votes on each of the election of directors, the appointment of the auditor and the ratification of the advance notice by law by way of a show of hands as the proxies received show overwhelming support for management's recommendations.

Now, in order to proceed with the election of directors. At today's meeting, 7 directors are to be elected. Five of the seven nominees are being renominated and information regarding each of them and the two new nominees is set out in the information section, which, again, was made available at our Sedar website in our transfer agent's website. Copies are also available here today.

Our two new nominees for the position of director are Darren Kirk and [indiscernible]. As you can see, the board is in transition. This year, three directors, myself, Phil and Nicole, are stepping down to both accommodate our new mandatory, that's Phil and me, that's not Nicole. [Indiscernible] for independent directors and Exco senior management succession planning. With respect to success planning, the Board accepted out the meeting in fact accept the retirement of Brian Robbins as President and CEO of Exco. He will become Executive Chairman and will remain on the board. To fill the vacancy, the Board has approved Darren Kirk as President and CEO of Exco effective immediately. Congratulations, Darren. And he is also now standing for election as a director. Darren has been a Senior Executive with Exco since 2015, initially, as executive VP, and since January, 2018, as Chief Operating Officer. During that time, he has become familiar with Exco's various instances and his backing and credit rating background before coming to Exco has made him too quickly and technically [indiscernible]. I would now appreciate Exco's schedule margins and capital allocation underpinnings. We have a new nominee, Henry Tribble as President of AMT Associates ltd. from which she founded in 2007, focusing on the assessment, development and coaching on the sectors as well as key operational and functional leaders. Before that, she spent her professional career in leadership roles of increasing response at human resource and executive recruitment firms, including e-commerce center and Partners and towers here. And [indiscernible] from University of within owners in beer and a Masters in industry relations. We expect that she will make a healthy addition to our board and get an excellent as in excess of 5,000 employees worldwide, fill on need on our board for human resource and executive compensation experience.

Unidentified Company Representative

Mr. Chairman, I have the pleasure of nominating Darren and Kirk, Robert E. Maguey; Colleen McMoore of; Paul E. Riganelli; Brian A. Robinson; and Henry Turnbull. All of whom are business as Director of the Corporation, the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or successors duly aligned for the call.

Brian Robbins

Are there any further nominations? As there are no further nominations, I declare the nominations to be closed. We have 7 persons nominated for the seven positions of Director. May I have a motion to elect the seven nominees. Thank you, Matt.

Unidentified Company Representative

I second the motion.

Laurie Bennett

Thank you, Jannet. All in favor, please raise your hand, contrary of any? The motion is carried. I know declare that Edward H. Kern, Darren M. Kerr, Robert E. Maguey, Colleen McMorrow, Paul A. Riganelli, Brian a Robinson and Henry Turnbull have been duly elected directors of the corporation to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. You will not proceed with the appointment of the auditor and the authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration.

Unidentified Company Representative

I move that Ernst & Young auditor Corporation [indiscernible] shareholders and as a director Corporation, I authorize directors.

Laurie Bennett

Thank you, Paul.

Mary Nguyen

I second the motion.

Laurie Bennett

Thank you, Darren. All in motion. Contrary of any? The motion is carried. We'll now proceed with the ratification of the advance notice by law, which was previously approved by the Board of Directors of the Corporation on April 25, 2018, and is described on Page 17 of the information circular, which, again, was made available at our Cedar website and our transfer agent's website. Copies are also available here today.

Philip Matthews

I move that the advance by law, which was previously mowed by [Technical Difficulty].

Laurie Bennett

Thank you, Paul. Thank you, Matt. You have herd the motion. All in favor. Contrary of any? Carried. I now call upon Mr. Darren Kirk, our newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, to comment on the Corporation's performance. Darren? And best of luck in the new job.

Darren Kirk

Thank you, Laurie. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. For the folks on the phone and webcast, my name is Darren Kirk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Exco. I'll use my first few slides to provide a summary overview of our results and fiscal 2018 and touch on our various strategic initiatives and market fundamentals. I'll then dig into the operational aspects of our first quarter of fiscal 2019 before I hand things over to Drew to discuss our Q1 financial highlights.

Starting on Slide 6, you can see that Exco's fiscal 2018 revenues of $576 million, EBITDA of $77 million and adjusted earnings per share of $1 were modestly below of prior year results. While we had anticipated our adjusted EPS would climb to new heights, we are none of the less pleased with our overall performance. During the past year, we were confronted with several challenges, but we remain focused on the fundamentals, making this significant investments, improving our overall efficiency, tackling cost and garnering a number of contract wins, all of which will benefit our future results. Moreover, in fiscal 2018, we further strengthened our balance sheet, even as we returned almost half of our earnings to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The progress we achieved in fiscal '18 has given us more confidence than ever that we will achieve record adjusted earnings in the year ahead.

on Slide 7, we see that despite the overall contraction in revenue in EBITDA for the year, we did record positive year-over-year trends sequentially, exiting the year with our highest Q4 earnings ever. Some of this progress was due to vehicle production weakness that was somewhat pronounced in our first quarter and compares with it certainly became easier through the quarter -- through each quarter, but the positive trend also reflected big the cumulative impact of cost actions, product launches and other initiatives we undertook throughout the year. Importantly, I would also point out that similar revenue in EBITDA growth patterns existed in both our automotive solutions and cap the students segments, indicating the durability of these trends.

Moving down to the operational level on Slide 8, we see the Automotive Solutions segment recorded a modest top line reduction, but also 80 basis points of margin contraction. This combination produced an 11% decrease in segment EBITDA, which totaled $52 million for the year. This outcome was the result of opposing trends in our North American and European operations. In North America, after several years of steady growth, our parts businesses collectively took a step backward in fiscal 2018 due to software vehicle production volumes, the timing -- and the timing of program launches, but also due to increased pricing and cost pressures.

We nonetheless continue to expand our product portfolio winning several new contracts, which will ultimately benefit our future results. Meanwhile, for the first time in several years, our European parts businesses were decently profitable. This occurred as Polydesign recorded our contributions while losses at ALC Bulgaria Shrek the important to temporary pricing adjustments ALC received from its main customer. I'll have more to say on those businesses shortly.

Now looking at our Casting and Extrusion segment on Slide 9, fiscal 2018 saw decent revenue growth, but software margins resulting in a very modest uptick in segment EBITDA. The top line strength was spread with each of our 3 main tooling businesses contributing and pretty much all 10 of our tooling plants demonstrating higher revenues. This performance, in turn, reflects solid end market demand, but also our own capacity growth, market share gains and ability to affect certain price increases, including the pass through higher raw material cost and steel tariffs. Relating to segment margins, essentially all of that deterioration was again driven by the large mold group for reasons, which have been well articulate it over the past couple of years. These reasons primarily include, pricing pressures, raw material cost inflation, unfavorable product mix, a few problem contracts and challenges getting our new benefaction process to work at targeted levels of efficiency.

On the positive side, we have tangibly seen these pressures begin to abate as we've entered fiscal 2019, and we expect continued improvement throughout the year. With regards to our cast tool and exclusion operations, it was encouraging to see that both these rules maintained relatively stable margins in fiscal 2018 despite realizing sharp growth -- revenue growth and meaningful input cost inflation.

Turning to Slide 10, we see our free cash flow remain healthy in fiscal 2018 with a 36 conversion -- 36% conversion from EBITDA. The tax rate reduction in the U.S. near the beginning of the year certainly helped on this front, but we also grow our cash flows from jurisdictions that have lower tax rates. A higher conversion of EBITDA to free cash flow was hindered by robust levels of CapEx and an increase in working capital requirements. However, we expect a good portion of this working capital investment will reverse as we go through the remainder of fiscal 2019.

I'd now like to touch on the fundamentals and strategic initiatives for our various businesses. As I've noted in the past, within our Automotive Solutions segment, we are generally focused on; one, improving various measures of diversity; two, growing our content per week out craftily; and 3, actively seeking acquisitions that can further enhance these measures. As it relates to our North American parts businesses, automotive production volumes have softened modestly from recent peaks, but are widely expected to remain near current levels through the next couple of years. Relatedly, demand for Polytech and near constant growing portfolio of innovative storage and production products continues to expand across more vehicles in OEMs. As well, that went to our letter as the interior trim of choice plays squarely into AFX's sweet spot. In Europe, we expect overall production volumes will be flat to slightly down this year. Nonetheless, Polydesign's operations in Morocco are sailing with the wind that it's back. We established I would present a long-ago well before other industry players had awoken to the country's several markets and productivity to Europe. With capacity and inflationary pressures building across Eastern Europe, Morocco is seeing an influx of quoting activity for which we are the go-to supplier. To capitalize on this opportunity, we continue to evaluate the possibility of expanding the size of Polydesign's facility in Morocco by about 50%.

Moving on to our Casting and Extrusion segment, our strategic initiatives are broadly aimed at; one, solidifying our leading positions to investments and technology and productivity of; and two, growing to greenfield investments in new markets. At the industry and company levels, the fundamentals for our tooling businesses remain very sound as demand for the illinium products they help create continues to grow across many applications. This is particularly true, automotive industry where acute focus on vehicle light rating is on a sustainable uptrend that will persist regardless of prevailing powertrain design or whether the vehicle is autonomous or not. Aluminum, however, is mostly used across the spectrum of the economy, providing meaningful diversification through our extrusion and Castool groups. It is worth noting that despite the implementation of U.S. aluminum tariffs, overall shipments of North American aluminum extrusions have grown to record levels, contributing to the solid results from each of these divisions.

Consistent with our strategy, we continue to make the necessary investments in each of our tooling businesses to sustain our leading market positions and capitalize on these favorable trends. In our casting division, the sizable capital investment we made several years ago to radically transform the way we manufacture our large molds is finally bringing us the efficiency and capacity required. We are now capable of regularly producing molds in less than half the time is our old process in capacity and reliability is improving daily. Further still, we continue to differentiate ourselves with our ad dative manufacturing capabilities, which is greatly enhancing the quality and performance of the molds beyond their competitors reach. And our lead in the area of 3D powdered metal pricing is clear, having denominated as the 2019 finalist for the automotive industry's prestigious pace awards. As we continue to advance against our agenda, that the profitability of a large mode group will improve steadily. Elsewhere in the tooling group, we continue to benefit from the seasoning of our greenfield exclusion operations in Columbia, Texas and Brazil as well as Castool's operations in Thailand. In fiscal 2018, these operations grew their combined EBITDA by 40% even after the 100% increase recorded the prior year. Looking forward, our new extrusion plant in Mexico will be operational by this March, which will enable us to better penetrate the domestic market there.

At Castool, it's systems approach to production continues to greatly improve the productivity of light metal extrusion and diecasting operators globally. Through its heavily proprietary portfolio of products and exceptional value proposition, Castool continues to gain market share with both existing and new customers, I joined the degree of pricing power. In order to keep expecting demand will, Castool is currently expected to expand its main facility on Uxbridge Ontario and is now also exploring the potential for a new greenfield facility with proximity to Europe.

I'd now like to leave 2018 and turn to the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Digging into these results, our Automotive Solutions segment recorded modestly higher top line and bottom line results in the quarter. Contribution to ever reversed the tenants evident in fiscal 2018 with our North American business is performing well, while our European operations deteriorated due to higher losses at ALC. On that note, as I'm sure most of you know, ALC filed a voluntary liquidation petition earlier this month after failing to reach an agreement with its primary customer for continued price support. Given the increase in local operating cost and change in labor conditions over the last several years, ALC's operations have become unviable without improved pricing. While a disappointing outcome, there was simply no viable alternative.

On the positive side, the elimination of ALC's lossmaking operations will immediately improve our go-forward results and free up management time for more productive activities. Drew will provide the financial impact of this development shortly. Turning to Polydesign, its operations, again, grew very strongly in the quarter as it benefited from ongoing product launches in underline efficiency gains. Polydesign continues to see robust quoting activity, but like the rest of our businesses, remains focused on targeting higher-margin programs. Following the end of the quarter, Polydesign stopped producing the BMW mini seat covers, previously subcontracted from ALC. While the associated operational disruption will modestly dampen Polydesign's results in Q2, they will also provide near term capacity and likely enable us expansion plans slip into early next year.

Moving to our North American parts businesses, overall vehicles production volumes in North America were flat in the quarter versus the prior year. We have been actively bidding, winning and launching new programs at age of AFX, Polytech and Neocon with a focus on programs that have higher margin opportunities. Consequently, these businesses saw a collective improvement in revenues and margins during the quarter. As well, I would now describe our exposure to trucks and SUV on one hand and car platform on the other hand as similar to the overall market, which is about 70-30. Well we certainly continue to face isolated pricing and raw material cost pressures, these pressures are much less pronounced than what we experienced in fiscal 2018.

I'd now like to provide an update on the labor front as it relates to Polytech and AFX operations in Mexico. During the month of January, both of these operations, along with several other manufacturers in the city of Matamoros, Mexico, experienced a strike by employees that lasted for about 2 weeks. The strikes occurred in conjunction with annual union wage negotiations and have now been settled by both Polytech and AFX. Resulting wage increases and incremental costs arising from the production curtailment, however, will adversely impact the results through the remainder of the year. We estimate this impact to be a reduction of our consolidated EBITDA margin by about 75 basis points from what we would otherwise expect in fiscal 2019. But owning to the one-time nature for much of these costs, we expect our margins will mostly cover the following year.

Now looking at the Casting and Extrusion segment and starting with our large mold group on Slide 16, results there were former this quarter. Our operations benefited from efficiency improvements related to our prior CapEx spent. In particular, I would note that the vast majority of our entered volumes are now going through the new manufacturing self. Product mix also improved in the quarter with the continued wind down of prior lossmaking jobs and greater volume of rebuilt work. Without continued to expected productivity improvements in our building a activity in backlog of Minnesota, we expect steady improvement in our large mold resource to the remainder of the year.

On slides 17, our Extrusion group, again, demonstrating overall solid results during the quarter. Stronger results, however, were hampered by temporary inefficiencies at one of the group's plants. These inefficiencies, however, have began to evade first quarter and we expect Extrusion group will resume a trend of profit growth in the quarters ahead. With the Extrusion group's harmonization initiatives essentially concluded, we are now redoubling our efforts to turn our Brazilian operations profitable and ensure the successful startup of our extrusion facility in Mexico. The Castool group also performed very well this quarter with higher sales and profits driven by widespread demand growth, both geographically as well as between the die-cast and extrusion end markets. As I previously mentioned, Castool is planning to expand estimate plants in Uxbridge to provide incremental capacity and is also reviewing plans for an additional plant with proximity to Europe.

Finally, my last Slide reemphasizes a number of factories I've just discussed. In summary, we expect the automotive industry in both North and direct North America and Europe will remain healthy through fiscal 2019, and we expect to achieve continued progress against our various strategetic initiatives. Well external pressures including labor availability, trade development, foreign exchange rates and raw material cost inflation present ongoing challenges, we continue to feel good about our prospects for reaching record adjusted EPS this year. That concludes my presentation. I will now turn the podium over to Drew. Thank you.

Drew Knight

Thank you, Darren. Thanks, Darren. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My slides -- my comments will cover slides 20 to 27 of the presentation. Consolidated sales for the first quarter ended December 31 were $142.1 million, an increase of 5% or $7.2 million compared to last year. Casting and extrusion was a bright spot with an increase of $4.6 million, while Automotive Solutions had an increase of $0.6 million before ALC's reduction of $1.9 million. At that fluctuations increased revenue by $4 million. Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 was $18.6 million, which is an increase of $1.3 million or 8%. CNE segment revenues were up 10% and EBITDA increased 3% before FX. Automotive segment revenues were down 1% and EBITDA decreased by 5% before FX.

As previously telegraphed, ALC provided a pretax loss of $2.2 million before the balance sheet provision of $6.1 million. On Slide 21, during Q1, a provision was recorded against the net asset values at ALC such that Exco's equity position was reduced to nil. This provision was recorded as other expense in the amount of $6.1 million and $0.15 per share. EPS reported for Q1 was $0.09 compared to $0.21 last year. However, excluding the $0.15 ALC provision, adjusted EPS was $0.24. Free cash flow was negative $3.9 million in Q1, which is unusually low for Exco. This is partly due to CapEx being front end loaded during the fiscal year, but also due to working capital swings as a few divisions sales are rebounding are requiring investments in inventory and trade receivables. We expect improvement in subsequent quarters.

The balance sheet at December 31 is in a net debt position and $12.3 million, which includes $4.2 million at ALC. On Slide 22, as noted earlier, walking the revenue from fiscal '18 to fiscal '19, Casting and Extrusion had an increase of $4.6 million. FX increased revenue by $4 million while Automotive Solutions had an increase of $0.6 million before ALC's reduction of $1.9 million. Note that ALC's revenue was $19.8 million, so Q1 revenue was $122.3 million on a pro forma basis excluding ALC.

On Slide 23, consolidated EBITDA for Q1 was $18.6 million, adjusted for the $6.1 million ALC provision. For Q1 '18, EBITDA was -- the comparative period Q1 '18, EBITDA was $17.3 million. Pro forma the ALC liquidation, Q1 '19 adjusted EBITDA was $20.6 million and Q1 2018 EBITDA was $18.5 million, an increase of 11%. CNE automotive, each increased a bit by $0.3 million in the corporate cost improved $0.2 million, though FX was the greatest contributor with a $1.3 million improvement toward EBITDA. Turning to the automotive segment on Slide 24, results were largely consistent versus prior year. Revenue was up 1%, EBITDA margin rate and EBITDA dollars were flat year-over-year, though pro forma ALC EBITDA increased 8%.

On Slide 25, the Casting and Extrusion segment was up 13% versus Q1, 2018. First there was some margin compression by 40 dips, EBITDA increased by 11%. Profitability improved about the Castool group and the large mold group. In both cases, sales increased -- sales increases have happened overhead absorption, product mix has improved and producttion has made efficiency gains. at the Extrusion group, profitability of a stable despite metafiction manufacturing efficiencies at 1 back office plan.

On Slide 26, Exco's leverage and liquidity ratios remained strong and are enhanced when reporting pro forma for the ALC liquidation. Net debt to EBITDA is 0.1x and the balance sheet has cash of $13 million and the revolving line has $42 million available at December 31. Exco consistently generates free cash flow, and in the near term, this cast will be used to repay debt and continue the share buybacks. Longer-term, our cash flows, along with cash and credit availability, allow considerable flexibility to support evidence and any strategic capital spending or acquisition activity should opportunities arise. That concludes my comments. I'll now call on our executive chair, Brian Robbins.

Brian Robbins

Thank you, Sam, you used the new title. Thank you, Darren, Drew, quite a journey. 48 years of full employment and additional 5 when taking into account work terms during my time in engineering school. The world of machinery has sure change. I've seen the advent of MC machining, CNC machining, and finally, robotics. It's been a time of challenge and opportunities, and I guess we seized it. We have today over 5,000 employees based in 17 plants in 8 countries. I have to say it has been fun. [Indiscernible] said when I hear people say can't like to retire, that tells me they didn't enjoy what they did most of their lives. What a waste. I can wait to return, and frankly, I'm not returning. I'll continue to be involved in all operations and strategy, perhaps less than before, but I am still a large shareholder. So I think Darren and the rest of the team understand how this business operates and how it flourishes.

Know enough about me, I'd like to acknowledge a long term employee, who has recently retired from Exco, and I think she did enjoy it. Bonnie had right, who looks far too young to retire as been with Exco for close to 40 years. Bonnie started years ago as an accounting clerk and continued to upgrade her education, taking evening courses, finally qualifying as a CPA. Her tenant was noted earlier on as she moves steadily upward in the organization. And the leading endings, she was promoted to run our candlelight division, which also distributed the Haskell line of mold products.

She structured that business and it certainly needed, eliminating the steel distribution and has colon. She took something business and turned it into a profitable boutique. In early 2000, the management change at HASCO provided our exact and Bonnie moved to the corporate office and got involved in M&A activities. She found time during that period to take an executive MBA as well. Bonnie oversaw several acquisitions and ultimately moved to manage extrusion 20 business. she grew the business internationally, adding plants in Brazil, Colombia and Texas. Bonnie was never wanted to back away from a challenge. I have to wonder why she is retiring so you. Regardless, we wish you all the best in the next chapter of your life, Bonnie. We have a small token for you. We know you like to travel and hopefully this helps accommodate. By the way, if anyone is aware of the manufacturing company looking for a well-qualified director, I would highly recommend Bonnie. Bonnie, could you come up. Far too young to retire. All the best, Bonnie

The next item in my agenda is the President's award, which we present every year. I guess we'll have to call it the Executive Chairman about in the future when asked to an outstanding employee for above and beyond effort. The recipient this year is a gentleman just think. [Indiscernible] jointed high school in 1984 and has therefore been with Exco for over 34 years. Joy started as a young design engineer, he is still young too, in new Newmarket and progressed over the years to ever more influential roles. Roughly 8 years ago, Joy accepted the role as General Manager of our Toledo, Ohio mold facility called Edco. This business has been neglected for years, and we seriously considered closing it. As Joy volunteered to take on the task, we decided to give it another go. Guy whose family lives in Toronto, sets off to Toledo every Monday morning and returns home at the end of every week, even in the winter. He has done an amazing job of reorganizing this business. He is rejuvenated the workforce, renovated the facility and replaced most of the machinery. Is now showing -- it's now a showplace of technology and consistently is profitable. Congratulations. Unfortunately, Joy, could you please stand. And gentlemen, unfortunately, joy, the Rolex that we present is [indiscernible] the checks in the mail. However, be here the next month. All the best and thanks for your efforts, joy.

Now turning to our Board of Directors, we have 3 directors retiring this year. The first is my daughter Nicole, who has been on the board for the last 6 years. Nicole it's been a pleasure to have you on the board and I think a great opportunity for you to understand our business. Nicole, please come forward. All the best.

Nicole Kirk

Thank you.

Brian Robbins

This is like Christmas, isn't it? Secondly, Phill Matthews has been on our board for 8 years and budget of the audit committee for all those years. Phil, thanks for your contribution and dedication. We wish you all the best as well. And finally, Laurie Bennett, Lori is retiring after being Chairman of the Board for over 14 years. My God, time flies, doesn't it? So why you're retiring? Laurie has been a close personal friends and a strong proposing of governance over the years. Lori, thanks for the cultivation and let's make sure we continue to see us regularly in the future.

Let's finalize this. The retirements and acknowledgments. In closing, I would like to say that I look forward to working closely with Darren in the coming years as we have in the past 3 years. I believe that Darren has come to understand the magic sauce that has been Exco's success and the importance of decentralization and empowering the divisional management. I intend to continue my involvement from the foreseeable future and look forward to many more fulfilling years.

Now my last task for the day is to -- we have another slide here. No? here we are. It's to announce our dividend policy for the coming year. I'm pleased to say we will be increasing the quarterly dividend by 6% to $0.09 per share. You can see on the display graph, our dividend performance over the past 9 years. Not bad, while continuing to grow the business as well as free cash flow.

Thank you. We'll now entertain questions. Darren?

Darren Kirk

Okay questions, quickly.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Navdeep Malik

Just wanted to ask your capital program for the coming year. Maybe if you could quantify elaborate and specifically where you see the focus in terms of opportunities, whether it be the automotive solutions side or the Casting and Extrusion segment?

Darren Kirk

So I think as you know, last quarter, we announced that we plan to spend about $35 million of CapEx in fiscal 2019, but I think on the call, we also acknowledge that we tend to come up short and we're likely to come up short this year. I still say that that is true. We had 3 CapEx programs on the block for this year of magnitude. One was the Moroccan plant expansion. The second was an addition at Castool's Oxford facility and history, and the third is the Mexican extrusion plant. So the Mexican extrusion plant is basically done. The Moroccan expansion, as I mentioned in my comments, is likely to slip into next year. And Castool is still going ahead with their expansion, but not the [indiscernible] component because they need the room in order to satisfy the demand that's coming at them for their existing business. So I think when you put it all in, we'll probably come out, I don't now, $25 million, a little bit higher this year, but not $35 million. But then, once you get into next year, I think Bill can get a lot of opportunity for CapEx, great deal of investments, particularly in the Kathy and extrusion side of the business. We mentioned that Castool designed a new plant with proximity to Europe and that will probably cost $10 million to $15 million or so, and we are still evaluating plans to do something with our hatred needs for the broader tooling business and that will likely hit next year as well. So I think this year, next year, we'll be looking at $25 million this year and may be higher next year.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm David peters, I'm a shareholder. I would like to ask you the actual and threatened tariffs by the U.S. government. How has that impacted your business? And perhaps, how are you dealing with this?

Darren Kirk

It sure. So of the tariffs, we're really impacted by steel tariffs, aluminum tariffs are for our customers who [indiscernible]. And most of our operations in the tooling business are in the home side of the U.S., but our customers in our competitors are predominantly in the U.S. And so from that standpoint, we avoid the tariffs and then we export into the U.S. under NAFTA without any tariff duties. So we're in a relative advantage. And that with respect to our U.S. operations, which do have to bear the steel tariffs, they have been quite successfully passing on those tariffs on to customers, not 100%, but good coverage. And I think it seems to be okay. I mean, our results were really strong in 2018. The first quarter results for the segment were very strong. North American extrusion product demand is at a high point in its history, but the longer this tariffs go on, the longer end market demand could be taken because of it, but we haven't seen that yet.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm [indiscernible], now that it's pretty well wrapped up, looking at it in retrospect, what are the key lessons to be learned to make sure Exco doesn't have to deal with that kind of situation again?

Darren Kirk

Well, it was an acquisition that wasn't big in numbers, right? It was $25 million or so, but then we probably lost that much over the ensuing years. And this was a single products, the new product to Exco -- we had done seat covers before but not of this magnitude. So it was a far away jurisdictions, different time zones, different country and there was a lot of waste, I think, when you look back on it that were probably part -- probably the cause for what and how it ended up. But also, I think, it was -- the company -- the guys that we bought it from were not honest. And that was also equally a big factor in this. But I think we're going to make acquisitions, we're going to make investments and we're going to win more than we're going to lose and that's our track record, and this one just didn't workout.

Brian Robbins

Let me turn this on. I think one of the biggest ALC, and we make with a healthy and we did have a lot of business with MW and without these guys were big with BMW. They were not only big with BMW, they were 100% BMW. And it was far too concentrated a business that too larger number with one customer. And the people we bought from shame on us, but that's our problem. But that concentration of business, I think if you look at another acquisition, quite frankly, we're not looking at any right now, we're looking to grow organically. That's a big factor so we did certainly learned something.

Unidentified Analyst

And why was the customer not giving?

Darren Kirk

I think the take away is that Bulgaria became an expensive country to do business. And I suppose that you can conclude that the customers down another supplier that's at a lower price and we wish them luck.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just the last question, this is very long-term strategic. So 10 years from now, as we thought battery electric vehicles, what happens to the large, the business up here in Newmarket, which is doing, I believe, multiple transmission cases and engine blocks, which will no longer be required? And so what you're thinking? And how are you going to transition that business?

Darren Kirk

So you're correct that the maturity of the mold that the engineering plant does work for us are for powertrain, and when we get to an electric vehicle world, it won't be powertrain molds that are required. But they're still going to be a lot of molds that are required for battery boxes and instructional components in the vehicle. In fact there will be more demand for molds for structural and battery box and those types of components than there is for powertrain. And we do have exposure to structural modes. I would say that our track record has not been as great as it is with power terrain. So for the foreseeable future, there is just so much power it will work coming at us that that is what we're focusing on. But at the same time, we are willing programs for structural components, and we're getting more experienced with that. And I think when the market turns, it's going to be quite ways off in my thinking. We're going to be ready to capitalize on it.

Ben Jekic

Ben Jekic from JMP. A couple of questions, first one is on extrusion. This business was very strong in fiscal 2018. There were some hiccups this quarter. Can you elaborate on that in the sense, is it one-off event or something macro?

Darren Kirk

We think it's a one-off event. We think that the end market is strong and the extrusion group had decent results this year. It's just not worth the results of strong growth that we become accustomed to. And really the fact -- there is what one of the planet Melissa a short cycle business where you get in order and in a couple of weeks, you've got to deliver the type. And to the extent that you have a slip up in operations then you may not get the next order, you fall behind, and I think that's kind of what happened. October and November were pretty decent. We slipped a bit in November, in December, but things are back on track now in January.

Ben Jekic

Okay. My second question is, again, kind of going 10 years forward. A few years ago, you guys had a message of reducing your overall capital intensity in the company. Now you're investing in Castool. Is there -- are you going to look at future growth kind of more opportunistically? Or is there still a long-term view that maybe would like to reduce capital intensity?

Darren Kirk

No, I mean we're going to spend the money where it makes sense and where we can get the written books. I don't think we would pull back on spending money just for the sake of it. I mean if there was an opportunity out there to put up a new plant and get an acceptable return, then we're going to go forward. If you look at our collective experience with our greenfield to date, as I mentioned, if the EBITDA for their group went up 100% in '17 and then it went up a further 40% in fiscal '18. And so they've been doing investments for us, and we're at the point now where we see additional opportunity. Primarily, on the Castool side of the business. And we're not going to hold back CapEx where we can achieve a profitable growth.

Ben Jekic

And my last question is in -- with regards to the Castool investment, you several times referred to it as proximity to Europe. If you don't want to elaborate on the exact location where you're looking to set up a facility, can you maybe speak a little bit about the opportunity that you want to achieve with that investment?

Darren Kirk

Well, I want to talk about location yet until we're ready. But part of the problem in Europe is Castool as this systems approach to its business where they sell the capital equipment and then they sell the consumer components from the back end kind of like a razor blade type business. And some of the capital type sales are not really available to Castool in Europe by virtue of the lead time that's required to ship components from Canada or Thailand. And so if the Castool is able to have a plant and participate more in the capital part of that equation in Europe because they would have proximity, then they will also get those sales, but then also the consumable sales from the customers and the back end. So we think it's a pretty good growth opportunity.

Unidentified Analyst

This is a follow-up from Macquarie Capital. Question first with a healthy value, can you figure out a bit more about what you're looking for from an M&A perspective going forward?

Darren Kirk

I think, on the M&A front, there is nothing that as likely to happen anytime soon. I think getting ALC fixed and put behind us one way or the other was the criteria before we would move forward with an acquisition was just because that event has now happened doesn't mandatorily mean that we will. We are focused on these Greenfield type investments, and we do have a pretty full CapEx pipeline as we've just been talking about here. So while the balance sheet considerably supportive, we are always looking and talking to industry participants. But I don't think it's something that we need to -- we've don't feel urgent about perceiving.

Michael Glen

Great. And then my second question, you talked about raw materials as a headwind, but can you discuss exactly what to biggest raw material exposures are for both segments? And what you are seeing in terms of pricing pressures? And then can you quantify how much of ad headwind commodities will be in 2019?

Darren Kirk

And so on the Casting and Extrusion side, tool still is the biggest raw material exposure and that -- the price of tool still has been going up to through '18. I think it's leveled off a bit as we've gone into the first quarter of '19, but we have recaptured a lot of that cost increase by passing on the price to customers. it's had a dampening impact in margins because we're passing along at a cost, but we're recapturing a lot of that. On the auto distillation side of the business, I would say that resin is really where the exposure is there, and likewise, we went through 2018, we stirred off, and we had the Hurricane Harvey hit the Gulf coast and a much of the refineries went down and cried spread throughout and the price went up and no sooner did that get corrected than the underlying WTI or oil the price went up. And you've probably never treat in that, but these things take a while and come through the supply chain. So I think where we did have a lot of something cost inflation in 2018, it's been certainly less pronounced early in fiscal '19. And in fact, if things stay where they are, we might end up getting a little bit of a relief.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm a retail investor and I have comment on the communication style and a question about the release of the press releases from the company. So on the communication style, in November, the company -- November 26, that the company, "ALS's results progress whatever the turnaround in that business seeing this performance." summary said that continued progress with those efforts. And appreciate the company's honesty about what happened in Bulgaria, but when you read that as outside of the management team and the Board of Directors, you feel that there is optimism ahead that things could turn around. And then suddenly two months later, we are liquidating your voluntarily liquidating the company, sedition as a comment is that if you're going to communicate what's going on, try to make it more realistic. People understand that the world is not perfect, but when you give an optimistic statement like that, we don't expect it to be liquidating the company into a federal. So that's just a comment from the retail notes side. My question on the press release is to issue is, again, if you're not involved in the management team, you're not the majority shareholders, you rely on the public information on what's happening with the company. And I, like a number of other people, go to the TMX website and the company states quarterly reports and annual reports there, but one on the Bulgaria liquidation didn't appear on the TMX site. and I just happen to find it on the Exco site itself, your press releases on your company side but it's not there on the TMX. So my question I guess is, our suggestion as well is, why wasn't I there? And can you make sure that that sort of information is available for retail investors?

Drew Knight

Yes. I can take that question. So we followed the normal process working with our service provider that gets things over the wire for wire releases and posts everything on SEDAR. So I'm not sure exactly what happened, what wouldn't posted on the TMX site but I will follow-up on that and so maybe after the meeting I'll get you an answer for that.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And I guess just the feedback, the SEDAR side is available, but it's more complex will never get for retail investor. If you're not using it every day. The information is there, I understand that. But for us, for most things at the high-level it's just easy to get it off that sort of public service for TMX.

Drew Knight

It is disclosed on our side as well but I check it with the TMX. I just like to approach the comments because I don't want to leave the impression that we were misconstruing the situation at ALC in Bulgaria. We had -- we're being kept afloat by our primary customer, who was giving us price support. And that price support was coming through the third quarter into our fourth quarter, and we still expected it to be coming further. And so when they pull the plug on that, they pulled the plug on ALC are not expecting that to come when we made that comment in November.

Unidentified Analyst

David something, welcome security spots my first question is on large more. I was wondering if you could provide us with a competitive update and felt like using in the environment, particularly out of Europe and domestically?

Darren Kirk

I would say that the competitive situation has -- has not been as intense as it was several years ago when the European tool makers came into the North American market and bought the price structure down. The price structure has -- it certainly stabilized and in some respects has recovered very slightly, but that competitive price pressure that we were experiencing that was forever pushing prices down has stabilized. And really, what that means is we are not planning for the prices to go back up, but we've got to come more addition and that's why there's been such a big push on this CapEx efficiency program up in new market and it's painful that it's been a long time coming, but we're there. And I think we're now expecting improvement in profitability, not from price, but from reduced cost, more efficiency.

Unidentified Analyst

Are you seeing customers? The customers that you lost your competitors?

Darren Kirk

Well, I'd say that some of the job that we lost leverage of our competitors look at the price that they got it at. And there is still ample business out there for us to quote on in business that we think is at an acceptable margin at this point. So we wouldn't -- we don't want to lose any big customers. In fact, we were aggressively trying to get some customer diversity -- further customer diversity, and we took on some programs that we lost money on that. You saw that last quarter when we are some pluses that really depressed the results in the large mall group and know that those programs are done and shift and the large mold profitability started to recover this quarter.

Brian Robbins

Darren, if I could just add one more point there. I called it disruption in our pricing in the mold business came from one my private equity outfit who bought a mold maker in Germany and decided that they could dominate the world. And I think they've learned a lesson. They underbid the prices by 30% or 40%, and they are no longer doing that. In fact, we haven't even hear from them now. So I think it was reckless private equity outfit.

Darren Kirk

Any other questions? Okay. Guess I will turn things back over to Laurie, there is no further questions?

Laurie Bennett

My job is simply to terminate the meeting. As there is no further business to be brought before the meeting, can I ask for a motion to terminate?

Unidentified Company Representative

I notice this meeting to terminate.

Laurie Bennett

Thank you, Janna. All in favor. Any against? Carried. Thank you very much for your attention.

Unidentified Company Representative

When are you going to retire?

Laurie Bennett

I'm retired.