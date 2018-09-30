With BlackRock (BLK) as an investor of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) and one product candidate in Phase 3 of development, many investors should be attracted by this company. The most relevant data will be released in the first half of 2020, so investors may be interested in waiting a bit to buy shares. In addition, with the company offering 5.39 million shares right now, the stock price could decline soon as a result of stock dilution.

Assessing the valuation of Corbus is difficult, as another competitor of similar size and in Phase 3 of development does not seem to exist. With that, other competitors at Phase 1-2 have a market capitalization of $100-150 million. The company’s market capitalization could go to that level if the data is not beneficial.

Business

Founded in 2009, Corbus is a pharmaceutical company focused on the design of new treatments for rare, chronic and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

The company’s flagship product candidate, lenabasum, is a synthetic, oral, endocannabinoid-mimetic drug intended to treat systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis and systemic lupus erythematosus. As shown in the image below, the company has one clinical program in Phase 3 of development, three in Phase 2 of development and two product candidates at preclinical stage:

The market opportunity seems quite large. The total amount of sales for drugs treating autoimmune diseases was larger than $41 billion in 2016. The company’s lead product candidate could be superior to the drugs available in the market. Not only is it an oral pill, but it also does not create serious inflammation infections. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

“These drugs however suppress the immune systems and thus leave patients susceptible to serious infections. Lenabasum is designed to resolve inflammation without immunosuppression and is an oral pill, which potentially positions it as a front-line, first choice for autoimmune and other serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.”



The Ongoing Phase 3 Of Development

In December 2018, Corbus commenced a clinical study in diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis. The company expects to treat 354 patients in different countries, including North America, Europe, Israel, Japan, South Korea and Australia. Subjects are expected to receive doses of 5 mg, 20 mg of lenabasum or placebo twice a day. The study is expected to take 13 months, thus data should be reported in the first half of 2020. Investors should remember this date. If the study is beneficial, the stock price could increase quite a bit.

The results of Phase 2 were very beneficial. In a study with 36 subjects, the treatment obtained an improvement in mRSS. One-third of subjects obtained an mRSS score ≤ 10 points and 22% showed an mRSS score < 5 points. Further details on previous studies conducted are shown in the images below:

Assets

As of September 30, 2018, Corbus reports $55 million in cash and an asset/liability ratio of 3.3x. With these financials in mind, investors should accept that the company has a stable financial situation. The total amount of assets is equal to 61 million, thus 90% of the total amount of assets is represented by cash. Investors should appreciate this feature. Valuation of companies with a large amount of cash is always easier. The image below provides further details on this matter:

The increase in the total amount of cash in the last two years is very significant. In 2016, Corbus reported a total amount of cash of approximately $15 million. The amount of cash on September 30, 2018, is 266% larger than the cash reported in 2016. It means that the company’s research interested certain investors very much in the last two years. Institutional investors may be more interested in the company after getting to know this fact. The image below provides further details on the financial statements of 2016 and 2017:

Liabilities: No Financial Debt

As of September 30, 2018, Corbus reported $18.3 million in total liabilities with no financial debt, which is ideal. Providers and clients don’t mind being paid or receiving services a bit late. It seems very beneficial for the company, which does not need to contact banks. The image below provides the list of liabilities:

Income Statement And Cash Burn Rate

The amount of revenue from awards is significant, much more than that for other clinical-stage pharmaceutical companies. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, total revenue was equal to $2.89 million, 18.44% more than that in the same period in 2017. However, the operating losses are large. Corbus reported operating losses of $39 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018, and net losses of $38 million. The image below provides further details on this matter:

The cash flow statement shows that the company is losing cash at a high pace. In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the CFO was equal to -$16 million, a bit less than that in the same period in 2017. Investors need to understand that Corbus is using a large number of shares to pay compensations. The stock-based compensation expenses were equal to $5.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. This practice could create stock dilution and cause the share price to decline. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Use of Proceeds

Corbus expects to use the proceeds to finance the development of Lenabasum and the Jenrin products. It is very beneficial that the proceeds are not expected to be used to acquire shares from existing shareholders or to pay debt. Further details are reported in the image below:

Competitors And Valuation

The prospectus mentions that Corbus competes with a long list of companies:

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) has a market capitalization of $1.2 billion. However, the company has many product candidates, so it may not serve to assess the valuation of Corbus. Galapagos (GLPG), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) and Novartis (NVS) are also large companies with different programs.

ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) has an enterprise value of $522 million with no revenues and a long list of product candidates. ProQR does not seem to have programs at Phase 3 of development, so it may not serve to assess the valuation of Corbus.

Celtaxsys is a private company, which does not help in assessing the share price of Corbus.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) is in Phase 1-2 of development and trades on the Nasdaq. The company has a market capitalization of 146 million and an enterprise value of $63 million. This seems to be the minimum that Corbus should have. Keep in mind that the pipeline of Corbus is larger and more developed than that of Proteostasis.

With this information in mind, it is quite difficult to tell whether an enterprise value of $325 million is very elevated. If the data to be released in 2020 is beneficial, the stock price should increase but the price mark is uncertain. On the contrary, if the new data is not positive, the company’s total market capitalization could decrease to $100-150 million, the market capitalization of Proteostasis.

Very Relevant Institutional Shareholder: BlackRock

The assessment of shareholders is quite beneficial. First of all, directors control only 12.6% stake. Corbus was able to sell shares to institutional investors, which will interest other investors. In addition, very smart money managers decided to acquire big stakes. BlackRock and Knoll decided to trust the company. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Conclusion

With BlackRock among the shareholders and in Phase 3 of development, the share price of Corbus could increase quite a bit. Investors should be ready to assess the new information that the company will release in the first half of 2020. With that, the downside in the stock price could be quite large. Other competitors in Phase 1-2 of development have a market capitalization of $100-150 million. So, the company’s market capitalization could go to that level if the data is not beneficial.

Regarding the stock offering, after the sale of equity, the number of shares should be equal to about 62.6 million. Corbus is selling 5.39 million shares, which is not a lot of equity, so it should not create all that much stock dilution. That said, investors should acquire shares after the company closes the equity transaction. Most of the times, share prices decline quite a bit after equity sales.