CenturyLink: Buy For The Yield, Stay For The Comeback

The company's revamped offerings and synergies from Level 3 will likely hold the stock up above current prices, meaning that the 14.4% yield will likely outperform the market in 2019. Easily.

As the 5G rollout commences, the company is in a prime position to capitalize off the need for more fiber networks and a higher demand for security measures.

CenturyLink has faced some tough headwinds in the past year, from data outages to downgrades on revenue stream contraction. I believe they are not all justified.

CenturyLink (CTL) investors, or rather potential investors, are facing a tough question for 2019: Will the stock's ~14.4% yield be compromised by the price action or will it remain stable enough to outperform the market for the year?

Well, I think the latter is where the company is at (And you can read more about my initial projections in my first article, CenturyLink Has Leveled Up). The company currently yields around 14.4% as it pays out $2.3 billion annually in dividends on free cash flow expectations of $4.1 billion. The company's other fundamentals, however, show a mixed picture with net income expected to grow at a low rate as revenues struggle to grow as competition rises and the company struggles to win over new clientele with recent nationwide outages.

However, I do believe that based on company and industry data, this may be the lowest expectations can get for CenturyLink and that even if they remain at the same point they currently are, that an investment for the company's yield will outperform the market in 2019 as global growth concerns persist amid trade wars and market realignments in China.

The Yield

CenturyLink currently pays out $2.3 billion annually as dividends, as it guides for $4.1 billion in free cash flow for 2019. The company is expected to pay, however, around $2 billion in interest expense on its $35 billion of debt for the year even as it begins to retire the high-interest debt much earlier than expected. The company retired debt due to mature in 2051 and 2052 worth almost $500 million, with interest rates of around 7% throughout 2018. Most of the remaining debt holds a 3.5% to 5.5% interest rate tag and the company retired almost $2 billion of debt in 2018 and expects to do about the same in 2019 and 2020.

All in all, it's unclear how the company can sustain the dividend if some of its key markets don't turn around; but it's also unclear how much of an effect it will have on share price if the company slashes it by say, 50%. We've seen this with other companies like Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) that actually saw its share price rise after a dividend cut, given the fact that it can pay down double the amount of debt and refocus earnings to its best-performing business segments. For the time being though, I find it hard that the company will tamper with its yield until 2021 when over $3 billion of maturities are due.

The Business

After the company's acquisition of Level 3 last year, revenues saw a spike but net income was slow to follow. The company has seen approximately $790 million in synergies from the acquisition in the first nine months of fiscal 2018 and that number should rise in 2019 as more offerings begin generating revenues.

When it comes to the company's fiber network infrastructure, a case has been made that as 5G networks begin operation in late 2019 or early 2020, there will be more of a need for fiber networks and that the company will enjoy a prime position in that market. A more comprehensive view can be found in Stone Fox Capital's article CenturyLink: Wildly High Yield where it discusses the 5G network implications on CenturyLink.

Even as most business segments saw a dip in the most recent quarter and year, there're signs of margin improvements and refocusing in key markets ahead of the 5G rollout and the need for higher integrated security measures that the company offers, as pointed out in Esekla's article A CenturyLink Growth Engine That Nobody Talks About and evident by its recent opening of a new security operations center in Singapore.

Most of the company's experienced slowdowns are well within the industry's scope and expectations for the year as it reshuffles in anticipation for the rollout of new technologies and boosts its security offerings.

(Source: Company quarterly filing)

IP and Data Services, along with Transport and Infrastructure, saw the lowest decline rates as this refocusing occurs. But based on the information mentioned above, we're likely to see this trend reverse once the company refocuses its offerings and enterprise spending rebounds. I do believe that this revenue rout is temporary as data outages hurt prospects and believe we have seen the lowest point the company will be in for the time being. This does in fact present an opportunity for the company's 14.4% yield to outperform the market.

Financials and Valuation

Although revenue growth is expected to be minimal, according to conservative expectations by analysts, EPS is expected to improve as the company works on key efficiency factors to boost operating margins.

The company is expected to report EPS of $1.15 for 2018, followed by a 5.2% increase to $1.21 in 2019 and a 4.1% increase to $1.26 in 2020. These estimates have mostly been trending downwards as telecommunication companies as a whole have continued to face saturated markets with rising competition. I do believe that the downward revision of these numbers will work in favor of the company as it launches new products and generates more revenue streams, which are expected to be flat in 2019 and can be beaten.

Revenues are expected to be $23.5 billion in 2018 and decrease 2.5% to $22.9 billion in 2019 as the downward trend in the company's legacy business continues to face some international headwinds. The company has put a large emphasis on generating new partnerships and offerings to boost its revenue stream alongside continued synergies from its Level 3 acquisition.

I do believe that the company is expected to lose some clients due to its outage in recent weeks and may suffer a further blow from legal headwinds as a fallout from the aforementioned outage. However, there's plenty of new offerings and consolidation from the company to offset some of these decreases in business segments, as mentioned above, to offer a competitive view on where the company's share price might end up at the end of 2019.

All in all, one can argue that a 12x to 15x multiple on 2019 earnings is sufficiently valuing CenturyLink given the mix of headwinds and new offerings, giving the company a fair value range of $14.50 to $18.15 per share. This represents a median average of $16.32, or about 8% above its current price of around $15.00 per share. This means that a total return for 2019 can be around 20% with minimal growth based on dividend reinvestment.

On the other hand, it is very possible that the company loses another 5-6% of its value as global enterprise spending on technologies and communications continues to stagnate. Even then, I believe, an 8-9% return on investment (including dividend reinvestment) can be a welcomed change from what markets are pricing in for 2019 for the sector.

Investment Conclusion

CenturyLink is at a crossroads. Down one end is a prime position in the technology and telecommunications network of businesses where investors begin to realize the undervalued nature of this cash master and down the other is the eventual catching up of competition with a lackluster sales avenues growth due to competition.

I do believe that the company has reached a low point for the time being, forced by mounting debt with the Level 3 acquisition, consolidation of its underperforming businesses which crippled revenue growth and the data outages it has experienced in 2018.

With global growth concerns set to hike awareness in the coming months as monetary policy, trade wars and a sector realignment in China as the country shifts from an emerging market to a developed one, I believe a solid 14.4% return is possible with CenturyLink's dividend alone without taking into account any gain or loss from its share price.

Looking at its business segments, I believe the dividend is safe for the time being with expected free cash flow of $4.1 billion and that the company's prospects for 2019 and 2020 are improving. I believe the potential reward outweighs the risks associated with slowing global spending in the technologies and telecommunications sectors and that CenturyLink will return a higher ROI than the general market in 2019.

(Note: Not investment advice. Just my opinion based on my research.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.