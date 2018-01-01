Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) is a predominantly light oil Canadian energy play.

Source: Whitecap Presentation

Whitecap's underperformance relative to oil has been rather stark. Since the 2016 bottom in oil, Whitecap has actually fallen 38% while the US energy Select Spider (XLE) has gone up about 18%. Suncor (SU), the largest Canadian oil company has outperformed Whitecap by over 90% in this time frame.

Data by YCharts

While the performance numbers have frustrated investors, it is important to note that most of the Canadian mid-cap and small-cap has suffered similar fates. As usual when there is a distortion this great, investors have to ask themselves if there is something fundamentally wrong, or a mispricing of epic proportions is setting up an opportunity.

A quick look at the EV to EBITDA numbers shows how the compression in multiples has driven this underperformance. A normal 10X multiple would triple the share price.

Data by YCharts

The company is also projecting a free cash flow yield of 10% while increasing production by 6% (more below). We estimate that with a static production level, free cash flow is more than 15% at $55 USD West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil.

2019 numbers

Whitecap is using $55 USD WTI as a benchmark for its budget. We think that is reasonable, and likely to be low. We recently dug into Saudi Arabia's finances to show that low oil prices will decimate their reserves (cash not oil) at a relatively brisk pace. We think they are motivated to achieve much higher prices but to be conservative we will take the $55 USD WTI as a good starting point. At $55 USD WTI oil, Whitecap projects a 6% growth and the ability to pay its dividend (current yield 7.4%).

Source: Whitecap Presentation

Whitecap is sensitive to differentials in the Canadian basin but the differentials are averaging much better since Notley's production curtailment. Canadian light is now averaging a rather minuscule $4 discount versus the blowout of over $30 experienced in mid November.

Source: Oil Sands Magazine

Crude by rail has taken off and averaged close to 350,000 barrels per day in December. This is projected to exit 2019 at a rate above 450,000 barrels per day. Although so far the analysts have massively underestimated the speed of this ramp up. In conjunction with the production curtailment, the excess storage is being cleared in a hurry. The loading of Line 3 expansion, scheduled for mid-year should keep demand for Canadian crude extremely strong and the outlook for differentials is good.

Whitecap though is sensitive to the absolute level of Canadian oil prices. Whitecap could probably keep production flat and maintain the dividend if WTI oil averaged $45 USD, but below that the dividend would have to go or Whitecap would have to be ok with allowing production to decline.

Insiders like the stock here and two insiders have been purchasing shares. The company also realizes that at the current price, growth per share is much better through share repurchases versus drilling and bought back 3 million shares in the last few days of 2018 (only 1.8 million shown here).

Source: Canadian Insider

Whitecap's balance sheet is strong and there are no near term maturities.

Source: Whitecap Presentation

At $55 USD WTI, Whitecap would generate about $1.50 CAD in funds flow, pretty remarkable for a stock at $4.35 CAD.

Conclusion

Whitecap is a cheap stock with a good growth plan. The insider love for the stock alongside buybacks has made it a rather compelling value at these levels. In our opinion, the company should essentially keep its production flat (rather than even grow production by 6%) and direct all additional funds to share purchases. However, since we expect oil to average over $65 WTI in 2019, we think Whitecap will have plenty of funds to reduce its share count by almost 20% should the stock price stay where it is today. You heard that right. At $65 USD WTI, Whitecap could fund its 7.4% dividend, increase production by 6% and buy back 20% of its shares, all from fund flows. When given such an opportunity most companies throw excess funds into more production increases, but with Whitecap we are seeing a disciplined board that will likely reduce debt and/or increase buybacks.

Key risks are continuing disdain for Canadian energy companies or a complete collapse in oil prices. The share buybacks are a good offset against the former and actually take advantage of a low valuation and the latter is extremely unlikely in our opinion. We would buy the shares here and hold for at least a 100% increase.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.