Vail Resorts: Moving The Mountain In The Right Direction

Summary

When businesses find growth is challenged or constrained, industry consolidation occurs and is evidenced by increased M&A activity, as well as partnerships and alliances.

In adapting its business model, Vail Resorts is at the leading edge of systemic growth, both mechanistically, through acquisitions, and organically, through mountain development.

Recognizing that financial growth in the ski resort business of the future will be inextricably tied to the ability to differentiate the guest experience, Vail is making strategic investments.