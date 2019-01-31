Columbia Sportswear: Expects Strong 2018 Finish As It Doubles Down On China

In early January, the company closed its buyout of its China joint venture and the company will now begin investing more in China growth, something the company acknowledges it should have done sooner as China sales have been one of the few sore spots for the company.

Moving forward, China will be a growth focus for the company. In November, the company hired a LEGO executive to lead the China business.

Revenue growth each of the last two years by comparison was in the low single digits.

The company has had a strong 2018 and upped FY revenue growth guidance to 9.5-10% vs. prior FY guidance of 7.5-9% going into Q4-18.

Thesis

Columbia Sportswear (COLM) has had a great year. On the Q3-18 call in October, the company boosted full-year guidance for revenue growth and operating margins. Much of the company's recent revenue growth success can be attributed to its strong direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategy.

While the company has performed well in some international markets, China has been one of the worst-performing segments for the company. Recent shifts in China strategy by the company may help improve its prospects there. Resolution of the trade war with China and improvement in Columbia's performance in China could result in another strong year for the company.

Year-End 2018 Guidance

Columbia's Q3-18 exceeded expectations on multiple fronts. There were some notes of concern (inventory increase of 10%, China issues), but on the whole, the company had a great quarter. Revenue was up 6%, net income increased 14%. As a result, the company decided to boost its annual revenue growth guidance for the year from 7.5% to 9.5-10%. In the last two years, sales growth did not eclipse 4%.

Gert Boyle, Columbia Sportswear Chairman of the Board. Source.

One big key to success has been DTC. While wholesale revenue growth was flat in Q3-18, DTC was up 23%.

The DTC emphasis was part of an overall strategy overhaul developed by the company in 2017 as part of its Project CONNECT initiative. The goal of Project CONNECT is to accomplish the following:

Drive brand awareness and sales growth through focused demand creation. Enhance consumer experience and digital capabilities. Expand and improve direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales. Invest in people and optimize portfolio across Columbia brands.

The company is doubling down on efforts to delight the consumer and sell directly to the consumer as retail partners struggle in the digital age. Developing regional strategies and emphasizing DTC appear to be working. DTC represented 31% of sales in Q3-18 vs. 27% a year prior.

China: Trade War and Growth Opportunity

China presents both a risk (tariffs) and an opportunity (growth) for Columbia Sportswear. The $200 billion round of tariffs that went into effect January 1 will not impact Columbia. China accounts for 10% of Columbia's product sourcing and this weighted more heavily toward footwear than apparel. But an escalating trade war that widens in scope could be a threat to the company.

John Soh, new head of Columbia's China business. Source.

Assuming the China trade dispute is resolved this year, Columbia's China focus will rest on growing its brand in China. The company has struggled in China. In Q3-18, China revenue decreased low double-digit percentage points, per comments made by Columbia on the Q3-18 call. The company does not typically report China numbers individually, but lumps them into the Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP) region, which as a business segment produced 19% of company revenue in 2017.

To boost China performance, the company made two recent moves. First, it hired a LEGO executive in November to lead the China business. Second, the company acquired the remaining 40% stake in its China business from former business partner Swire Resources Limited. The China operation consists of 86 company-owned stores and 50 wholesale partners who distribute to 750 stores. E-commerce in China is supported by third-party logistics partners with warehouses in Shanghai.

"We continue to believe China represents one of Columbia's largest regional growth opportunities, and as such we remain committed to investing in that business to ensure long-term success." - CEO Tim Boyle.

Valuation

Free cash flow growth has been choppy over the last decade. It has grown at 40% CAGR or an average annual growth rate of about 12%. Using the 12% growth rate and applying a Treasury bill discount rate (3.09%) and 3% growth in perpetuity after year 10, I get a fair value >$130 vs. $87 today. During the December sell-off, the stock dropped to $80 vs. a 52-week high of >$96.

Columbia has performed well vs. the S&P 500 over the last 12 months.

My model doesn't include a risk premium. And Columbia comes with risks. Columbia is an apparel business with no moat. This may be part of the issue in China, where brand recognition probably helps differentiate larger apparel players like Nike (NYSE:NKE). Globally, Columbia competes with a variety of competitors, including REI, Patagonia and others. Poor growth in China remains a risk. Tariff impact on Columbia products remains a risk. An economic downturn could adversely impact wholesale revenue growth, which was flat in Q-3, and which may not be offset enough by Columbia's DTC strength during a downturn. A buy between $87 and $100 is probably reasonable for Columbia.

Conclusion

Though the company has been around for decades, Columbia Sportswear is an evolving growth story and has been performing well as of late thanks to strong DTC. Though I am not an investor, I continue to follow it. Strong sales improvement in China could help build a stronger case for investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.