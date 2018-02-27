AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is that scariest of breed, a large-cap pharma that is facing a predictable series of truly existential challenges set to play out over the near-to-mid term. For the most part, the company is navigating these dangerous shoals with tremendous skill; I am bullish of its prospects, however, I cannot downplay its jeopardy.

AbbVie recognizes that it has a long road ahead of it. It touts a prospective successful product line remake generating >$35 billion of revenues outside of Humira by 2025 (slide 7). This amounts to a huge expanse of blue sky for a company whose entire revenues for 2018 were ~$32.7 billion, of which about ~$19.9 billion were from Humira.

Stage 1 of AbbVie's biosimilar onslaught has arrived with a continental flair

AbbVie burst into life in 2013 as the Humira company. The transaction whereby Abbott (ABT) split itself into two was engineered by its brilliant CEO, Miles White. White recognized that its giant growing Humira asset with its upcoming patent expirations required special care and attention.

Rather than swamp the entire Abbott organization with this ongoing ordeal, he selected a management team and endowed them with a group of related assets, and then he launched them to sink or swim on their own. AbbVie is the result of this mission.

From its very moment of conception, AbbVie has focused itself on the task of not merely surviving but flourishing in the face of known biosimilar challenges in its near future. Just this past year, 2018, a veritable host of Humira biosimilars gathered to launch in Europe per the following table from a 10/17/18 article in Biopharma Dive:

AbbVie's recently reported Q4 2018 earnings showed its first tremors from this gathering competition. Providentially, the company has a bulwark of US patents expected to protect its exclusivity from biosimilars in the US until 2023.

AbbVie has been girding for this moment; 2019 will tell whether its preparation has been effective

The prospective biosimilar threat to Humira has shaped every aspect of AbbVie's existence. As CEO Gonzalez said during the company's recent Q4 2018 earnings CC:

AbbVie's strategy has contemplated biosimilar competition since day one of the launch of this Company. Our focus has been on building a pipeline that would allow us to absorb the impact of biosimilar competition, and maintain a strong and growing business. Although our work is never done, we have made tremendous progress, building what we believe is one of the industry's most attractive pipelines. [emphasis added]

Albeit that the company has prepared well for its upcoming challenges, it still has work to do. Humira has been such a phenomenal ever-growing asset that it cannot easily be replaced. AbbVie's quiver of drugs bolstering its Humira revenues is a work in progress.

The pace and certainty with which it restores these shafts will control its ongoing share price over the upcoming months and years. Anticipate significant volatility in AbbVie share price until its progress clarifies.

AbbVie's (over?)confident management is about to be tested as never before

AbbVie's approach since its formation has been full-throated, bring-it-on bravado. Until recently, it has been quite successful. Take a look below at its price action, its dividend, its financial debt and its free cash flow for its first 50 months as a separate public company:

The direction for each metric has been to the upside. Compare that to its most recent ~11 months' performance on these metrics below:

AbbVie's free cash flow continues to rise; however, dividends and financial debt are rising faster and shares are pulling back. As I write today, 1/28/19, the stock trades at $77.00, a decrease of >36% from the majestic $122 that it touched less than a year ago on 2/27/18. Speculation abounds as to the company's future.

I contend that this future will play out in staccato fashion, step by painful step, as the market grades AbbVie's performance on the key upcoming tests noted by CEO Gonzales in the company's Q4 2018 earnings CC.

... 2019 is a year that should clearly demonstrate to all investors that AbbVie is once again delivering on its commitments. In 2019, we will absorb roughly $2 billion of erosion related to biosimilar competition and roughly $400 million of additional impact following the entry of generic competition for AndroGel 1.62... in 2019, we’ll also be funding five major products or indication launches.



... AbbVie expects to deliver positive revenue growth and double-digit EPS growth this year. This level of performance demonstrates that the strategy we have in place is working as we planned, and it should re-ensure all investors of our ability to absorb the impact of direct biosimilar competition while maintaining a strong, growing and vibrant business.



Further to that point, our ability to deliver industry-leading EPS growth in 2019,... is particularly notable, given that this year many of our key pipeline assets will be at the very early stages of their launch trajectory and therefore providing minimal offset to the biosimilar impact. Given their product profiles, we expect these pipeline assets will grow substantially over the next several years and provide significant offset to the 2023 U.S. biosimilar event... investors should view 2019 as a real test of that strategy.

Real test, indeed. So it is proving at this early date, with much more to come. Perhaps the market is somewhat skeptical about a CEO who sets too high a bar for future performance.

AbbVie has a powerful group of therapies and pipeline assets

On 1/9/19, AbbVie's Vice Chair and President Severino presented a strong bull case for the company at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. With Humira revenues either near peaking or having peaked, AbbVie's sole hope for growth lies in its second string therapies. These include FDA-approved therapies, most notably Imbruvica, and its much touted but still being tested pipeline.

The following slides from Severino's presentation show the three key components of AbbVie's therapeutic assets. It starts with slide 9 showcasing its immunology portfolio. This is the portfolio, shown below, that it hopes to fold in behind Humira's 13 already approved indications to retake its crown as best-in-class therapy in sundry indications such as RA:

The company's hematological oncology pipeline makes up its next component, as shown on slide 11 below. This is an area where AbbVie has already had some considerable success, coupled with a notable Rova-T failure. Without its FDA Imbruvica approvals, the AbbVie story would be glum indeed.

When you move to the third phase of the company's pipeline, the opportunities are scattered, lacking cohesion. These, from slide 13 below, include some nice assets, such as Mavyret for HCV. However, they are role players and unlikely to be great stars in AbbVie's firmament:

2019 features several catalysts that will move AbbVie stock price

So, given the numerous therapies listed on the foregoing three slides, which of these assets will be of most importance as 2019 unfolds? For that parlous role, I nominate AbbVie's immunology pipeline. In particular, it has submitted NDAs to the FDA for upadacitinib in RA and risankizumab in psoriasis.

Their prospects for approval and commercial success appear excellent. A potential downside is that AbbVie has primed the market to expect FDA approval of these therapies to be followed by successful launches. CEO Gonzalez described them as follows in the Q4 2018 earnings CC:

We are now confident that with risankizumab and upadacitinib, we have accomplished our objective. Both... have demonstrated across multiple clinical trials superiority versus HUMIRA and other[s]... [in] bio-naïve patients at one end of the treatment paradigm and very difficult to treat patients who would fail one or more therapies at the other end of the spectrum.



In our hands, these assets have the ability to become the new standards of care in immunology. We expect to launch both risankizumab and upadacitinib in 2019, and based on their profiles, anticipate broad formulary access.

The company is quite confident on the future of risankizumab and upadacitinib as substitute therapies for many of the indications for which Humira is currently approved. AbbVie's game plan calls for their 2019 approval respectively in inaugural indications of psoriasis and RA.

If all goes well in this process, AbbVie will quite possibly pocket some material extra revenue in recognition of the greater value of the substitute therapies over that of Humira. CEO Gonzalez responded as follows to a Q4 2018 earnings CC question on strategy for positioning risankizumab and upadacitinib:

... the way we're thinking about it is, now that we’ve produced the data on upa and risa across the broad range of indications, it is validated for us that these assets ultimately are superior to what’s out there today... [a]nd therefore, the logical strategy with these assets is to position them to be lead products in the marketplace. We would obviously put a contracting strategy in place that will be consistent with that approach, and obviously we will find those launches in a way to be able to drive that approach in the marketplace, both in the U.S. as well as outside the U.S. And we expect the uptake to be consistent with the profile of those assets.

AbbVie has most certainly set investors' expectations on risankizumab and upadacitinib, not just for FDA approval this year but also for serial launches of a new set of standard of care therapies for a wide range of immunological indications.

Should prospects for such a scenario falter for any reason, say unfortunate labelling caused by safety concerns, the result would be ugly. I hate to even think of the market response to an FDA denial or a CRL. On the other hand, actual FDA approval of these molecules may not have any notable positive effect on the stock, since approval is so widely expected.

If such turns out to be an accurate assessment, AbbVie would find itself facing an unattractive asymmetric scenario this year whereby good news barely affects the stock, while bad news devastates it.

Conclusion

AbbVie has set itself on an exceptionally challenging path. It has stood tall in the face of these challenges, never cringing, always charging ahead.

It is quite notable how the company, with ~$40 billion in debt, managed to go through its entire recent earnings CC without even mentioning the word "debt"; compare this to its similarly sized progenitor Abbott, with its $23 billion in debt. During Abbott's most recent earnings CC, its CEO continually harped on how the company is repaying its debt so that it will have the financial flexibility it needs.

AbbVie has no such trepidations. When asked whether the company would seek a "big deal" during its recent earnings CC, CEO Gonzalez said it was not something they were considering. He did not, however, cite capital constraints as a reason.

Later in the call, when asked what kind of deal he considered a large one, Gonzalez indicated AbbVie was not considering a very significant merger-type deal. He distinguished such deals from large bolt-on deals, a Pharmacyclics-sized deal - again, not a deal type it was looking for, but one not being ruled out.

AbbVie is charging ahead. The company has ~$22 billion in revenue to generate outside of its Humira asset and less than six years to do so. It has to hit a steady annual run rate of ~$3.67 billion. The company's 2017 revenues outside Humira were ~$10 billion, against ~$12.8 billion for 2018. Accordingly, it is on the right path.

AbbVie is a strong contender. However, it has no choice. Abbott dealt it a challenging hand from the outset. Those who pile into the shares on pullbacks should take heed. It may take years before AbbVie gets anywhere near the exalted levels it reached last February.

As for the dividend, it is paying shareholders to be patient. The dividend has certainly grown over AbbVie's lifetime. Whether it will continue to grow or - horror of horrors - be cut is a concern but not one I have examined at any length. My view is that it will likely not grow in terms of the company's per share payment at any attractive rate.