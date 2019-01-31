Weekly Edge: 2019 Continues To Test Investor Patience

A further slowdown is expected for Q1 2019 GDP growth, in part because of the partial government shutdown.

Originally published January 30, 2019

By Ansh Chaudhary

As a polar vortex causes temperatures in the Midwest to reach their lowest levels in decades, many cities have shut down. Flights are being canceled, and some businesses are limiting service or closing due to the cold.

However, thousands of furloughed employees are heading back to work after last week's deal to temporarily end the partial government shutdown. Unfortunately, this will not prevent the delayed delivery of economic indicators originally scheduled to be released this week, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

In absence of the usual economic indicators, The Wall Street Journal conducted a poll of 50 economists, and estimates show a slowdown in Q4 2018 GDP growth. Estimates are well below the 3% GDP growth we observed up until September 2018. Part of this stems from fears of global economic slowdown.

A further slowdown is expected for Q1 2019 GDP growth, in part because of the partial government shutdown. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) reports about $11 billion in reduced output for Q1. Economists believe most of this loss will be made up in later quarters. The CBO estimates about $3 billion of that lost output will never be recovered in 2019.

Of course, these are economists' estimates and predictions. For actual GDP numbers, December personal income and outlays, and the December trade report, we will have to continue to be patient.

"Patience" seems to be the theme of the year. The Federal Reserve has been using the word "patient" to describe how further rate increases will be tackled in 2019 - something we're likely to hear more about when Fed Chairman Powell takes the stage today. After a rate hike last December, Fed officials signaled they would "refrain from raising rates until they get a better understanding of whether slowing global growth and volatile financial markets have altered the U.S. economic outlook," according to the Journal.

One key issue the Fed will be addressing in the press conference is its portfolio runoff. The Journal reports Powell is likely to face questions about how long the runoff will continue, what the portfolio composition might look like, and how these decisions will affect economic stimulus.

In addition to these domestic concerns, investors also have the global economic outlook to fret about. Patience continues to be a virtue.

Sectors: The average momentum score for the Sector Benchmark ETFs increased from 14.09 to 14.27. Only two of the sectors remain "in the red;" however, five out of 11 sectors saw a decrease in momentum for the week. Financials and Consumer Discretionary remain the top two sectors. Real Estate, which gained 13 points for the week, and Telecom, which lost 10 points, switched positions in the rankings.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score decreased from 17.33 to 16.92. High Beta remains in the top spot as extra sensitivity to market prices is rewarded in positive momentum markets. Following High Beta is Small Size, which overtook Growth this week to claim the number two spot. The lagging factors continue to be Low Volatility and Yield.

Global: The average Global Benchmark ETF momentum score increased from 28.18 to 29.91 for the week. With earnings report season in progress, the USA jumped to number seven two weeks ago and remained there last week. Latin America remains the top region. China grabbed the second place from Pacific x-Japan, which fell to fifth.

