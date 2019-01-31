Not Too Hot, Not Too Cold: Intercept Pharmaceuticals Is Right Where It Needs To Be

For the better part of the past year, the narrative surrounding Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) has been the potential of its Ocaliva as a treatment for NASH… nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. And, that’s been the case for good reason. The company’s clinical trials of the drug as a therapy for NASH are not only in their latter stages, an update of the so-called Regenerate study is due before the end of the current quarter. With a piece of a $20 billion market at stake, investors are understandably anxious.

They’re also increasingly bullish on the matter.

After getting hammered between 2014 and 2017, last year was something of a regrouping year for the stock. Since hitting lows near $52 in 2018, shares have raced back to their current value of around $116. The downtrend has been replaced by an uptrend, at least some of which was inspired by speculation that the upcoming update will lay the groundwork for an approval.

And, that may well be how matters pan out, though others fear the doubling in just a few months is a setup for a strong selloff in response to lackluster results of the Regenerate study.

There’s a third possibility few observers are discussing, however, that isn’t nearly as binary as the company’s future is being made out to be. There’s more than a reasonably good chance that the current advance is rooted in Ocaliva’s growth as a treatment for primary biliary cirrhosis (PBC), its potential as a therapy for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), and the likelihood that it will be a heavily-labeled but still approved treatment for a select subset of NASH payments.

In that light, the stock’s persistent uptrend can be taken at face value.

One Drug, Multiple Opportunities

Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Ocaliva, or obeticholic acid, may be a relatively simple therapy, but one with patent protection and back-testing that’s largely satisfied the FDA to-date.

It’s also satisfied primary biliary cirrhosis sufferers. After winning the FDA’s approval in May of 2016, sales of the drug have grown from nothing to third quarter revenue of $46.6 million… a year-over-year improvement of 13%. More growth is in the cards too, as the PBC market is not only underserved, but the drug’s sales as a PBC treatment are still well below the annualized peak estimate of $292 million offered by Morgan Stanley’s Andrew Berens in the same year it was approved.

The big Kahuna, however, is Ocaliva as a treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. Berens at the time thought the NASH market would drive peak sales of $8.6 billion, or around one-third of that total market. Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter isn’t quite as optimistic with a dialed-down NASH opportunity outlook of only $3.7 billion. But, the range is clear – billions of dollars’ worth of revenue are a possibility. For perspective, Intercept Pharmaceuticals only sports a $3.4 billion market cap right now.

Of course, that opportunity hinges on the outcome of the phase 3 stage of the study. Ocaliva’s efficacy is measurable, but not without side effects. Lower doses of the drug did little to help, but higher doses of obeticholic acid were linked to heart-related problems.

There’s an in-between, however, where Intercept may find a fruit-bearing home for Ocaliva.

A NASH Niche

The drug works, as a hopeful therapy for NASH as well as for primary biliary cirrhosis. As of early last year though, a black box warning was added as part of an effort to sidestep deaths related to improper dosing of the drug in the treatment of PBC. The warning label would almost certainly apply to its use as a treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

The FDA, more importantly, doesn’t see enough risk in the side effects to remove the drug from the market. It shouldn’t (to the extent one can predict what the regulatory body concerns itself with) be a terribly tough sell to patients and doctors when there are no other viable options, even though less-dire situations may push patients toward alternatives.

That’s not the only segment of the market where Ocaliva may find a home though.

Intercept isn’t alone in taking aim at NASH. Gilead Sciences (GILD) is also developing three drugs meant to break into this market, and though all three are further behind than Ocaliva, Gilead’s got three times as many chances and considerably more funding than Intercept Pharmaceuticals does.

There’s a nuance, however, that may be working in favor of Ocaliva. It’s primarily being tested in patients with early-stage fibrosis, or liver scarring, while Gilead’s NASH pipeline is focused patients at a more developed stage of the disease. Both groups need better solutions than they have right now.

There may be room for two players, particularly if they’re working at different ends of the market spectrum.

As for Ocaliva as a therapy for primary sclerosing cholangitis, it’s not a barnburner. That market is only expected to be worth $140 million per year, and that’s by 2023. It’s a market, however, that Intercept Pharmaceuticals may be able to win full control over by itself.

Bottom Line

Again, the rhetoric has largely been all-or-nothing regarding NASH, but the shallow, well-paced rally suggests investors aren’t thinking in those absolute terms.

And, that’s why we can take the chart’s bullish clues at face value and assume (until we clearly can’t) the rising chart is a reflection of growing sales and shrinking losses.

In fact, investors have already shrugged off the well-voiced doubts intended to upend the new rally. One has to take a huge step back to fully appreciate it, but ICPT shares have clearly broken out of the bearish rut they were stuck in through 2017. Since early 2018, we’ve seen higher lows, and we may be on the cusp of logging the first higher high. It’s not an unbridled runup though, and as such, should be sustainable.

Source: TradeStation

Zooming into the daily chart gives is another clue that the number of believers is slowly but surely growing. Though still uncomfortably erratic thanks to the ever-changing media message, ICPT shares have jumped back above technical resistance at $115 for the second time in just a few days. The bigger uptrend remains intact.

Source: TradeStation

That uptrend remains intact because it should.

Though the market’s loudest and shortest-sighted pundits are viewing Intercept’s NASH potential through a binary lens, for the most part, analysts understand Ocaliva is a drug that merits approval, at least for some cases, and can drive sales growth against a backdrop of sales growth driven by PBC and a little extra gravy to be contributed through the PSC market down the road. The long-term consensus revenue outlook that most buyers are watching is arguably the most likely middle ground we’ll see take shape.

Source: Data from Thomson Reuters, image made by author

Even with just that moderate growth and lack of net earnings just yet, ICPT is an interesting, worthy speculation. As an unprofitable biopharma name, it’s not exactly well-suited for grandma’s retirement fund, but it’s certainly not the coin toss it’s being made out to be.

The current consensus target of just above $141 is, for all intents and purposes, about right, though that may only be a checkpoint target when all is said and done. The closer ICPT moves to that value, the more confidence investors and analysts will gain, setting the stage for a higher target. More revenue growth and continued shrinking losses will bolster confidence in this name that’s got a likely middle path few seem able to acknowledge right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Aside from personally owning ICPT, the stock is a holding of the Well-Rounded Investor portfolio.