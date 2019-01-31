More Federal Debt: We're In A Strange New World

The huge deficits almost make a joke out of prospective presidential candidates proposing new programs and policies that have little or no way to be funded.

Add this fact onto all the other "stuff" going on in the economy and one finds very few, if any, historical periods that are like the current environment.

Trillion dollar budget deficits seem to be the "thing" of the future as federal fiscal discipline wanes, the economy continues to moderate, and world trade declines.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury announced its latest plans for issuing new debt. The new announcement indicated that the Treasury Department will issue another record-breaking amount of debt.

“The federal budget shortfall is set to swell, driven by tax cuts, spending increases and an aging American population. As a result, the Treasury is raising its long-term debt issuance at its quarterly refunding auctions to $84 billion, the department said Wednesday, $1 billion more than three months ago. Such elevated levels of borrowing will finance the widening deficit, with Wall Street strategists projecting new debt issuance will top $1 trillion for a second straight year.”

The Treasury’s total net new issuance in 2018 amounted to $1.34 trillion, more than double the 2017 level of about $550 billion.

Estimates coming in for 2019 place the total around $1.4 trillion. Projections for the next four years put the fiscal year deficits in the $1.25-1.4 trillion range. The congressional budget office is forecasting that the US government will spend about $7.0 trillion over the next decade to service the nation’s debt.

The remarkable thing about this picture is that the yields on US Treasury securities remain so low. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped below 2.70 percent on Wednesday.

The interpretation given to this low yield is, one, that analysts are expecting only moderate US economic growth over the next few years, and two, that the expected annual compound rate of inflation over the next decade is now just below 1.8 percent.

Federal Reserve officials are only expecting the following growth rates in the near future: 2.3 percent in 2019, 2.0 percent in 2020, 1.8 percent in 2021, and 1.9 percent over the longer run. These officials also assume that the rate of inflation over this time period will never exceed the Fed’s target rate of inflation of 2.0 percent.

This summer, the current period of economic expansion will exceed the ten-year mark, although the compound rate of growth over this ten-year period will be around 2.2 percent.

This world we are now living in sure seems to be different than the one we experienced before the Great Recession. Not only are US interest rates low, but we also still see the yield on 10-year government debt in Switzerland in negative territory; and in Japan, the yield on 10-tear government debt is 0.0 percent.

Getting into positive territory, the yield on the 10-year German bund is right around 20 basis points.

Bottom line, the United States and the world are in a different economic era than ever before.

Furthermore, the Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday, following the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), that it was not going to be as aggressive in raising the policy rate of interest in the future and that it would follow a different schedule in reducing its security portfolio, accepting the reality that the Fed’s balance sheet would remain at a larger level than had been planned before.

Thus, the Fed will not be contributing as much as it had to the amount of Federal debt in the marketplace. In addition, its policy rate will remain lower than previously expected, meaning that the Federal Reserve will have less room to drop rates in the case that monetary policy has to be eased to combat a recession.

The growing federal deficit also points to a new era in the role of the government’s budget in the economy. For one, the 2017 Trump tax cut is not going to generate sufficient revenues from additional economic growth to close the budget deficit. Tax-generated deficits cannot grow the economy sufficiently to eventually close future deficits. They never have achieved this, and they never will.

Secondly, with all the looming deficits ahead, plans or proposals for infrastructure spending, broader health care programs and the like are “dead on arrival” because the budgetary situation is so severe that there is really no way to finance these structure-changing programs.

Already, the promises being made by potential 2020 presidential candidates must be faced with extreme doubt just because the fiscal situation is so dire.

But what does this mean if the US does go into a recession? If monetary policy is going to be limited and fiscal policy is going to be limited, what is left to combat higher unemployment?

There is something else to consider in all this “new” era “stuff”. There is fact that the structure of the US economy has changed, and will be changing even further as we proceed to the 2020s. This is the era of the “new” Modern Corporation, something that I have written quite a lot about. The movement of the economy toward an “information-based” structure is certainly having an impact on how the economy performs and how it responds to different policy initiatives. The fact is that we are still learning what the modern economy is all about.

Who would have ever expected that the balance sheet of the Federal Reserve could increase from about $0.9 trillion to somewhere close to $4.54 trillion within a couple of years and not set off a period of hyper-inflation?

Who would have ever expected that there would be negative interest rates in the world, let alone in the United States?

Who would have ever expected that we would have the longest post-World War II economic expansion but only experience a 2.2 percent annual compound rate of growth?

And there are many more unusual things going on, but now we add historically high federal deficits that will expand over many years. Thank goodness that interest rates aren’t higher, because that would make the deficits just that much larger.

The current president doesn’t seem to have any concern about the use of debt, but the amount of debt outstanding is going to become an issue in the 2020 election because the huge deficits limit what a government can do, and it is likely that the candidates in that election will be trying to get elected on what they can do for the electorate, and what programs and policies can be put into place.

This is a “new” era also in the fact that deficit hawks appear to be an extinct breed. At least, if there are any that still exist, they are extremely quiet and are hiding in the shadows.

