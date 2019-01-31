Facebook Earnings: I Expect Profits To Decline In 2019

At a P/E ratio ex-cash of about 20, the valuation is not so attractive when considering declining profits.

As a consequence, despite a top line growth above 20% in 2019, I anticipate that profits will decline.

Management confirmed the 2019 guidance, with expenses growing much faster than the revenue.

Facebook reported Q4 earnings above expectations as active users and revenue per user kept on growing.

Facebook (FB) reported Q4 results above expectations. Despite the headlines around privacy, the number of users and the revenue per user drove revenue growth. Also, management delivered higher EPS than expected.

But the company must still invest to ramp up its security and develop new products. In 2019, total costs will grow at a much faster pace than revenue. As a result, I expect 2019 net income to decline.

Thus, assuming a stock price at $163 and based on the FY 2018 results, the market values the company at a P/E ratio ex-cash at about 20. If we consider revenue growth of 25%, the valuation is cheap. But when taking the lack of growth in the bottom line into account, the valuation becomes less attractive.

Q4 earnings above expectations

During Q4 2018, revenue grew by 30% YoY and 33% at constant currency to reach $16.9 billion. The graph below highlights the strength of Facebook's revenue growth during Q4.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Both the number of users and the average revenue per user drove this growth. Management announced 2.7 billion MAU (Monthly Active Users) and 2 billion DAU (Daily Active Users) for Facebook's products. But as usual, the company provides extra user metrics that exclude Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus.

Even in Europe and in the U.S., DAUs and MAUs grew QoQ, as shown in the graphs below. Over the last few quarters, user growth had stagnated in these regions. Overall, DAUs and MAUs grew 9% YoY.

Source: Author, based on company reports

And the trend of deceleration of the DAUs' and MAUs' QoQ growth reversed during Q4, as shown below.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Besides growth in the number of active users, the ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) increased as well.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The cost of growth and security

Despite headlines about the security issues (here, here, and here), active users and ARPU continued to grow during Q4. But the company still has to ramp up its efforts towards security. Also, during the earnings call, Mark Zuckerberg indicated that Facebook would start again focusing on developing new products for users.

While the integration of WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger is a goal for 2020 or beyond, the company also plans to develop some other services. For instance, a new Instagram commerce and shopping experience, the development of Facebook Watch, and the payment via WhatsApp will become priorities in 2019.

Because of these initiatives, total costs are expected to rise by 40-50% compared to 2018, as announced during the previous quarter. And management announced that the tax rate would be higher than anticipated by a few percentage points.

Let's assess the impact of these forecasts on the company's valuation.

Not so cheap

Assuming a stock price at $163, the P/E ratio ex-cash based on 2018 net income stays below 20. This valuation looks attractive when considering revenue growth of 25% in 2019.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Besides the expected rise of 40-50% of the total costs in 2019 compared with 2018, management also announced that the tax rate would be higher than anticipated. Thus, the table below shows the valuation ratios based on the following assumptions for 2019:

Revenue growth of 25%

Total costs will increase by 45%

The tax rate will amount to 17%

For simplification, and as the impact is limited, I assume no buybacks (there is a new authorization for $9 billion)

Source: Author, based on company reports

With total costs increasing at a higher pace than revenue growth, operating margin will drop below 36%. And with a higher tax rate than expected, I anticipate that the net income will decrease to about $20.7 billion in 2019 from $22.1 billion in 2018. The 2019 net income margin will still high at 30%, though.

For shareholders, net income matters. Thus, if we consider the lack of profit growth, a P/E ratio at about 20 is not so attractive. And beyond 2020, it remains uncertain if Facebook can still grow revenue at above 20%, while lowering total costs to match revenue growth.

Conclusion

The Q4 results surprised the market in the context of repeated headlines about security and privacy issues.

Besides improving security, the company will focus on the development of new products in 2019. Thus, management confirmed total costs will increase at a much faster pace than revenue.

The market values the company at a P/E ratio ex-cash around 20. At first sight, the stock price looks attractive considering the expected revenue growth rate above 20%. But when taking the extra expenses into account, the declining net income makes the valuation less appealing.

