AGNC: A Simple Income Solution In A Complex Business

Earnings are to be announced this week and we would be looking for any major shifts in hedges, spreads, and leverage.

AGNC has been increasing assets while maintaining a relatively modest level of leverage which can be dialed up to enhance returns.

mREITs are more impacted by changes in the spread between short-term and long-term rates than they are by changes in overall rates.

With earnings season off and running, it becomes difficult to figure out whether to jump in on a stock before the company reports earnings, or wait until after the news is released.

There are advantages and disadvantages to each approach. Buying before earnings if earnings are positive can result in a quick spike in price but that same price change can be to the downside if earnings disappoint.

The other option is to wait until after earnings are announced and buy on the dip if earnings are disappointing for long-term prospects are favorable. Or kick yourself until you're blue in the face for missing out on a price spike if earnings are positive.

Oh, the conundrum.

With AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) set to release earnings this week, we urge investors to dig deep and figure out which type of investor they are and determine whether to invest before or after earnings. Either way, we believe AGNC is a long-term hold for income portfolios - only really negative guidance would make us think otherwise.

mREITs - Both Simple and Complex

Mortgage REITs have a very simple business model on the surface. They borrow capital at low interest rates – typically through repurchase agreements - and reinvest the proceeds into mortgage-backed securities paying interest rates that exceed the cost of borrowing. The spread between the two is their profit. They can then leverage those assets to buy more assets and generate more profit, etc. The biggest challenge for mREITs is the mismatch of those assets and the liabilities to fund them - the capital they borrow is short term in nature while the investments they make have very long maturities. If interest rates were to rise, borrowing rates would increase – narrowing the spread they earn and more importantly, reducing the value of the mortgage assets they hold. Leverage exacerbates those valuation changes.

Mortgage REITs make money by investing in mortgage-backed securities that pay an interest rate that is higher than the interest rate they pay on borrowing. So naturally, as the spread between those two rates decreases (tightens) mREITs are likely to generate lower profits and their stock prices will decline.

The Impact of Spreads

So far this year, we’ve seen spreads tighten considerably, and recently reached a ten-year low of 0.37%. That’s not the same spread that drives mREIT margins, but it moves in tandem with the spread between 30-year mortgages and 3-month borrowing rates – usually through repurchase agreements.

As the chart below shows, the price of AGNC declined along with the spread, as expected.

Source: Prepared by Author from Fed Data

What isn’t so evident is that despite the decline in price, when you consider the dividend received throughout the period, investors have actually held up as well as most other REITs and stocks in general. As of December 20th, AGNC had a total return of -3.94%, which is still disappointing but better than the -4.67% return on the Vanguard Real Estate ETF.

Increasing Assets

Since we last wrote about AGNC, it has increased its assets from $70B in December 2017 to $92B at the end of Q3. It issued another 70 million shares in 2018 while expanding book value from $7.7B in December to $8.6B in September.

Like Annaly (NYSE:NLY), it too found opportunistic value in the Agency MBS space and increased its share of the portfolio to 77%.

Source: Company Presentation

The combination of share issuance and repos resulted in only a slight increase in leverage from 8.1 at the end of 2017 to 8.2x as of September 2018.

Source: Company Presentation

Meanwhile, the average yield on assets in the portfolio was increasing from 2.88% to 3.18% but was being financed by cost of funds that were also increasing from 1.52% to 1.88%. The result was a tightening of net interest margin from 1.36% to 1.30% - after reaching 1.55% during Q2 2017.

Source: Company Presentation

Net Interest Income

When net interest margins are declining, the only way to increase net interest income is by increasing the portfolio of assets which AGNC did. You can either increase leverage or issue additional shares to raise capital to purchase additional mortgages. On the one hand, higher leverage means higher risk, while additional shares come at the expense of diluting current shareholders. The best result for shareholders is if the net interest income generated from the additional assets more than compensates for the additional shares issued.

What I found is that as net interest margin decreased, the amount of net interest income generated on assets on a per share basis continued to increase. This metric is relevant to me because every time a company issues new shares, it dilutes current shareholders. So why should investors stay invested in a company that MUST continue to issue shares in order to grow?

I multiplied the net interest margin for each quarter by the asset level at the end of each quarter to come up with the net interest generated on assets. This isn't a common metric for mREITs and a more appropriate calculation would be to use the average assets over the period, but I was looking for trends over the year and was less concerned with the absolute number.

In Q4 2016, net interest margin times total assets resulted in net interest income of $658M. In Q3 2018, this figure jumped to $1.2B as net interest margin decreased to 1.30% while assets jumped to $92B. Despite the decrease in net interest margin and additional shares issued, net interest income per share increased to $2.59 – the highest it has been since Q1 2017.

Source: Prepared by Author from Company Data

So while new issuance may be diluting current shareholders, it seems that at least by this metric, the price of the stock has declined more than the increase in NII per share would indicate.

Source: Prepared by Author from Company Data

Protecting Book Value

What about book value and its sensitivity to interest rates? As avid mREIT investors know, most mREITs publish their hedging portfolios and calculate estimates on book value for changes in interest rates. All of these estimates are based on a parallel shift in the yield curve – meaning, both short and long-term rates move by the same amount up or down. That was obviously not the case over the last year, when we saw short-term rates rise considerably, while 30-year rates barely budged. Therefore, it is difficult to ascertain the effectiveness of these hedges or the accuracy of the estimates provided.

Another way we could determine how hedged the portfolio is to interest rates is by looking at the hedge ratio. The hedge ratio is the measure of hedge positions (swaps, swaptions, net treasuries) over repo agreements, other debt, and net TBA positions. In other words, what percentage of liabilities are hedged.

Source: Company Presentation

The hedge ratio has remained elevated since hitting 98% in Q2 2017 and was even as high as 103% earlier this year. For the last two quarters, management has reduced the hedge ratio as rates have risen.

Duration on the overall portfolio increased slightly from 0.8 to 0.9 which is still quite conservative in my opinion. Keep in mind, however, that duration is an indication of potential sensitivity to changes in rates, but the portfolio may exhibit sensitivity that is above or below that indicated by the duration measure.

Source: Company Presentation

As the table above shows, the reason for hedging is to minimize the effect of interest rate changes – despite their imperfections.

Interest Rate Risk

Interest rate risk is probably the most significant risk faced by investors in mortgage-backed securities. As interest rates rise, the price of the underlying mortgages declines and vice-versa. Because mortgages have negative convexity, duration gets longer as rates rise. See last column in table above and how duration increases from 0.9 to 1.8 on a 100bps rate move. (Intuitively, this makes sense because as rates rise, prepayments are likely to decline.)

The most common way to hedge interest rate risk is using swaps and swaptions. A swap is a simple agreement between two parties where one party agrees to pay a fixed interest rate in exchange for receiving a variable rate that is based on a benchmark rate that fluctuates. The parties then agree to pay each other the net amount that results from the differences in the two rates. As an example, when the variable rate rises above the fixed rate, the variable rate payer will pay the other party the difference between the two rates multiplied by the notional amount.

While interest rate swaps work pretty well for smaller rate changes, they tend to be less effective when rates change dramatically. The chart below shows the P&L for MBS, 10-year swaps, and the sum of the two. In this example, the swap hedge is viewed from the perspective of the fixed rate payer – so that as rates decline, the amount paid remains the same but the amount received declines. However, if rates decline, losses on the swap will be minimized by the increase in the value of the mortgage assets. As we move from right to left, the price of RMBS rises while the 10-year swap declines. The sum of the two is shown by the light blue line. It’s a good hedge but not a perfect hedge – the P&L still declines as interest rates move beyond +/- 50bps.

A detailed summary of AGNC’s swaps from Q3 2017 is shown below. Most of the swaps have a maturity of less than 3 years and in all maturity spectrums, the fixed pay rate is higher than the variable receive rate.

Source: Company Presentation

Notice the stark difference from the current interest rate swaps in the portfolio. Half of the swaps are less than three years to maturity – that hasn't changed. But the difference between pay rates and receive rates, and the general level of rates has changed dramatically. AGNC now has higher receive rates overall than the rates they are paying – driven primarily by swaps with less than 5 years to maturity.

Source: Company Presentation

Repurchase Agreements

Recall that I mentioned earlier the typical borrowing mechanism for mREITs is through repurchase agreements or repos. A repo is a form of short-term borrowing where the mREIT sells securities to investors – receives proceeds – and agrees to buy those securities back at some point in the future. The difference in price is essentially the cost of borrowing. The cost of the repos for AGNC was 1.27% as of the end of 2Q and the majority of them had maturities of less than 3 months. In the event of a spike in rates, borrowing costs could increase and tighten the mortgage spread – so hedging that risk is important. By entering into a swap agreement as described above, AGNC attempts to ‘lock-in’ that spread – or at least keep it within a reasonable range.

The table of mortgage funding is shown below with the breakdown of repos by maturity in the lower section. Notice also the TBA Dollar Roll funding line of $17.2 billion. I won’t cover that here but that is another way to obtain funding. A simple way to explain To-Be-Announced securities is when a contract is entered into between two parties to buy/sell securities at a future date but does not include a specific security or pool of securities. Instead it outlines certain characteristics of the securities to be bought/sold. Think of it this way: you let me borrow $100 and I promise to buy ‘something’ from you in 3 months for $101. That something is defined by specific terms – in the case of MBS, it could be interest rate, maturity, price, etc.

Source: Company Presentation

Fast forward to Q3 2018 and the picture looks similar but different. The distribution of repos by maturity are quite similar but they are also much shorter in nature. The amount of repos has also increased due to the larger portfolio and need for hedging. We also see that interest rates on repos have risen, not surprisingly, from a weighted average of 1.27% to 2.3%, even as the average days to maturity had declined to 67 days. In other words, hedging is more expensive.

Source: Company Presentation

We saw in the swap hedge chart that a swap is not a perfect hedge. To better hedge wide interest rate changes, an mREIT can also use Swaptions - options to enter into a swap agreement similar to options to buy or sell individual equities. A premium is paid to have the option to exercise a swap at a particular price and within a specific time frame. Because of the optionality, Swaptions work better for big rate changes by allowing the holder of the option to smooth out the effects of interest rate changes by exercising the option when its beneficial, and allowing it to expire when it is not. The chart below compares the result of a hedge with only swaps – as shown in the chart above – with the result of a hedge that incorporates both swaps and swaptions. Notice that the P&L is further smoothed out with the use of swaptions.

Yet another way to hedge interest rate risk is to short Treasuries, shown in the table below as having a notional value of $17.4 billion. The logic there is no different than with other hedging techniques - if rates rise and mortgage prices decline, so will Treasuries – offsetting the declines in mortgages.

Source: Company Presentation

The result of all the hedging activity for any mREIT is an interest rate sensitivity that reduces both the impact on portfolio market value and net asset values – provided there is a parallel shift in the yield curve – see below. In other words, both short-term and long-term rates adjust equally. If instead the yield curve steepens or flattens, the results will differ.

Valuations

How are these ‘values’ estimated and how do you take comfort that management is accurately reporting the valuations of assets as rates change?

The values of AGNC’s investment securities are based on a market approach using "Level 2" inputs from third-party pricing services and non-binding dealer quotes derived from common market pricing methods. Such methods incorporate, but are not limited to, reported trades and executable bid and asked prices for similar securities, benchmark interest rate curves, such as the spread to the U.S. Treasury rate and interest rate swap curves, convexity, duration and the underlying characteristics of the particular security, including coupon, periodic and life caps, rate reset period, issuer, additional credit support and expected life of the security. So while management does have input into the process, there is third-party involvement that we can assume is unbiased.

Our Take

As you can imagine, managing the many moving parts of an mREIT's operation is quite daunting. I've confessed in previous articles that while I understand how all of this works, I can't possibly pinpoint each potential driver of profits and subsequently, which ones are most likely to drive changes in the price of the stock. Instead, I prefer to dig into how a company is being managed and whether management is utilizing the tools effectively within the current economic environment. I have full confidence that AGNC is doing so.

As for valuations, mREITs, price/book is the typical valuation multiple used to determine whether the stock is attractively priced. AGNC currently trades at a P/B of 1.06, which is not necessarily a bargain but is not too rich either. Does that mean it's a Goldilocks scenario? Not necessarily, but the stock is trading at a 52-week low and unless there is a surprising rise in short-term rates, we think the stock will trend sideways for some time. With a dividend yield of 12.4% and one which we think is quite sustainable, we see AGNC as another good option for income enhancement within an otherwise well-diversified portfolio.

During the Q4 earnings call, we would be looking for stabilization in spreads and any meaningful change to book value. Spreads have remained on relatively steady tightening pace - even as overall rates have increased. And with spreads tightening, we believe management will have to increase leverage to maintain the same level of NII.

Disclaimer: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances.

REITs, Opportunities, & Income (ROI) ROI provides REIT ideas, high return opportunistic investments, and income generating ideas in dividend growth stocks, MLPs, BDCs, baby bonds, ETFs and Closed-end funds. Our Portfolio Tracker allows you to enter your own positions and track their performance as well as forecast your portfolio balance over the next 100 years using real-life stock and bond returns. We also share our Dashboard of Stock Picks with Winner/Losers, Average Returns by stock list, and a list of high conviction stocks in several categories. Try it free for two weeks with no obligation Start a free trial now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, BXP, CIO, MNR, PLD, KIM, RPAI, SPG, TCO, STOR, O, IRT, APTS, AVB, UMH, AMH, AHT, PSA, SELF, GMRE, HCP, SBRA, PCH, AMT, CCI, SBAC, COR, QTS, IIPR, NLY, BXMT, NOBL, EEMV, EFL, JPS, LDP, HYLS, MORL, REM, RINF, SHY, SPY, TBB, TVC, EEM, HFQIX, FFRHX, DELNX, VOO, EFAV, EFA, SMMV, VO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.