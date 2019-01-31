eBay To Market: We Take Elliott Seriously
by: Detroit Bear
Summary
eBay is following Elliott Management's suggestion and returning more cash to shareholders.
The core business is growing slowly, but it continues to generate plenty of income.
FY19 guidance was a disappointment, but more aggressive capital returns and a big opportunity in payments leave shares undervalued.
eBay (EBAY) posted better-than-expected results in the aftermath of Elliott Management's activist campaign, though shares have been minimally impacted. In addition to the quarterly results, management communicated a new capital allocation strategy