About: Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)
by: Detroit Bear
Summary

Brinker's shares have dropped 11% since the company guided to declining restaurant operating margin.

Comps were good, but the value strategy has limitations.

Management is generous to shareholders, but I don't like the current risk/reward profile.

Shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) have declined in price by over 11% to $42.10 since the company forecasted a stronger revenue growth offset by a negative outlook for restaurant-level profitability. Although Brinker is