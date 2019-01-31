Accenture: A Perfect Dividend Growth Stock

Summary

With a low payout ratio, excellent free cash flow generation and clean balance sheet, it offers one of the safest dividends in the market.

Easy and understandable business: They pay talent/salary, rent office space, servers and a few other light assets and pocket the margin.

CAGR is 15% since the IPO in 2001. Accenture is number one in its market and has a wide and durable moat.

But due to its size, I expect growth will be somewhat lower the next decade, but most likely above market returns.