Accenture: A Perfect Dividend Growth Stock
About: Accenture plc (ACN)
by: Oddmund Grotte
Summary
With a low payout ratio, excellent free cash flow generation and clean balance sheet, it offers one of the safest dividends in the market.
Easy and understandable business: They pay talent/salary, rent office space, servers and a few other light assets and pocket the margin.
CAGR is 15% since the IPO in 2001. Accenture is number one in its market and has a wide and durable moat.
But due to its size, I expect growth will be somewhat lower the next decade, but most likely above market returns.
Introduction and background for the analysis:
My investment horizon is at least a decade, preferably an investment I can just hold and never sell (and make 10%+ annually). The less investment decisions I make, the