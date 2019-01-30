Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock is down by more than 25% from its highs of the year due to economic uncertainty in China. However, it is an outstanding growth business, valuation is clearly attractive, and the company is proving to investors that it can still deliver rock-solid performance in spite of economic headwinds in China. Fundamental strength, valuation, and timing are three powerful reasons to consider buying Alibaba stock now.

1. The Business

Alibaba is a textbook example of a company benefitting from the network effect. Buyers and sellers attract each other to the leading platforms in e-commerce when looking for opportunities. The same dynamic is at play in digital payments - consumers want to use a widely accepted payments platform, and merchants need to work with the payment platforms that bring more customers to the store.

In addition to this, Alibaba's massive scale, brand recognition, and access to enormously valuable data from users provide the financial and strategic resources to invest in all kinds of growth projects.

Importantly, Alibaba reported better than expected earnings for the quarter ended in December, proving to investors that the company keeps firing on all cylinders in spite of the economic uncertainty in China.

Alibaba's multiple growth engines are performing well, which is a major positive in terms of evaluating its ability to sustain growth in the future.

Some key data points from the earnings report:

Total revenue was RMB117,278 million (US$17,057 million), an increase of 41% year over year.

Revenue from core commerce increased 40% year over year to RMB102,843 million.

Revenue from cloud computing increased 84% year over year to RMB6,611 million.

Revenue from digital media and entertainment increased 20% year over year to RMB6,491 million.

Revenue from innovation initiatives and others increased 73% year over year to RMB1,333 million.

The company ended the year 2018 with 636 million annual active members in its China retail marketplaces and 699 million mobile monthly users, an increase of 33 million users versus September 2018. The gargantuan size of the platform, combined with the virtuous cycle provided by the network effect, make Alibaba a spectacularly strong competitor.

The company is aggressively investing in multiple growth projects, and this is creating a negative impact on profit margins over the short term. But profitability at the core business levels remains healthy, and core commerce adjusted EBITA grew 31% year over year.

2. The Valuation

Wall Street analysts are on average expecting Alibaba to make $6.76 in earnings per share during 2020. Under this assumption, the stock is trading at a fairly reasonable forward price-to-earnings ratio of around 23 times expected earnings. This is not excessive at all for such a strong growth business.

The chart below shows the evolution of price-to-sales, price-to-operating cash flow, and enterprise value-to-EBITDA over the past five years. Alibaba stock is trading at a considerable discount by historical standards.

Data by YCharts

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative algorithm available to members in my research service, "The Data-Driven Investor." This algorithm ranks companies in the market according to a combination of quantitative factors that includes: financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

In simple terms, the PowerFactors system is looking to buy good businesses (quality) for a reasonable price (valuation) when the company is doing well (fundamental momentum) and the stock is outperforming (relative strength).

The algorithm has delivered outstanding backtested performance over the long term. The chart below shows backtested performance numbers for companies in 5 different PowerFactors buckets over the years.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Companies with higher rankings tend to produce superior returns, and stocks in the strongest bucket materially outperform the market in the long term.

Alibaba is in the top segment with a PowerFactors ranking of 87.3. The company is particularly strong in quality (99.12) and value (95.5), but marginally above average in terms of fundamental momentum (55.7) and relative strength (54.8).

Importantly, since the company has recently reported better-than-expected earnings, this could have a positive impact on both fundamental momentum and relative strength as analysts start adjusting their expectations higher and the stock price reacts to the positive news.

In other words, Alibaba already looks quite strong from a quantitative perspective, and it could get even stronger over the coming days due to the recently released earnings report.

3. The Timing

One of the main reasons for concern in Alibaba stock is the economic uncertainty in China. As reported by Bloomberg, at least 20 companies in China issued profit warnings on a single day last Tuesday. This is clearly indicating that the economy in China is decelerating, and it's hard to tell how the situation will evolve in the middle term.

Looking at indicators such as business confidence, things have been deteriorating as opposed to improving in recent months. The government is launching a series of economic stimulus measures, and while these initiatives have succeeded at boosting economic growth in the past, there is no guarantee that the stimulus plan will work once again this time.

Source: Trading Economics / National Bureau of Statistics of China

Investors in Alibaba need to fully acknowledge that the macroeconomic environment in China can be a major source of volatility for the stock. However, the fact that the company has just reported better-than-expected earnings for the December quarter in spite of the economic slowdown in the country can be a powerful trigger for the stock price.

Even a mediocre company can do well when the wind is on its back and the economy is growing at full speed. On the other hand, it takes a remarkably strong business to increase revenue by more than 40% when the economy is struggling.

Nobody knows for sure how the economy in China will evolve in the coming months, but the fact that Alibaba keeps performing strongly in spite of the economic headwinds can dissipate a lot of concerns among investors.

In fact, it makes a lot of sense to consider buying Alibaba while the stock is still cheap and the company's performance is coming in ahead of expectations.