Abraxas Petroleum: Exploring Options For Its Bakken Assets

The decision on what it does with the Bakken assets will have a significant impact on Abraxas's estimated value.

Abraxas is looking at options for its Bakken assets, which have limited inventory remaining, but currently provide the majority of the company's production and cash flow.

This is expected to result in 11,000 BOEPD in average production during the year and perhaps slightly positive cash flow at mid-$50s WTI oil.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) has settled on a $95 million capital expenditure budget for 2019 that aims to provide approximately 12% production growth versus 2018's average production. This may allow the company to deliver slightly positive cash flow at mid-$50s WTI oil.

Abraxas has also indicated that it is exploring options for its Bakken assets, which include potentially selling the assets to pay down debt and fund Delaware Basin operations, or keeping it as a mature PDP asset to provide cash flow.

2019 Plans

Abraxas's reduced 2019 capital expenditure budget is still expected to provide a fair bit (+12%) of production growth compared to 2018 levels at the guidance midpoint of 11,000 BOEPD. However, the production growth is a bit lower (+5%) compared to Q4 2018 levels, and is slightly negative (-4%) compared to December 2018's average production.

The 2019 budget also involves drilling 4.3 net Bakken wells and 4.75 net Delaware Basin wells and completing 5.3 net Bakken wells and 6.65 net Delaware Basin wells. Thus, Abraxas's DUC inventory will be reduced by a total of 2.9 net wells in 2019.

Abraxas's maintenance capital expenditure budget to maintain around 11,000 BOEPD in production in future years may be around the $90 million to $100 million range, allowing for a modest amount of infrastructure capital expenditures and no change in DUCs.

Q4 2018 Results

Q4 2018 production came in at 10,498 BOEPD, with December production averaging 11,427 BOEPD. Abraxas's full-year production average was 9,811 BOEPD, a bit below the 10,000 BOEPD, low end, of its guidance range. This wasn't that much of a surprise, as I had already expected Abraxas's production to end up near the low end of its guidance range, and Abraxas ended up restricting Bakken production in December as well due to widening differentials.

Updated 2019 Outlook

If we take the midpoint (11,000 BOEPD) of Abraxas's 2019 guidance and assume that 66% of its production is oil (compared to 65% in Q3 2018, although I expect a higher oil percentage in Q4 2018), then the company may generate approximately $147 million in revenues net of hedges. This assumes that 2019 WTI oil prices average approximately $54, similar to the current strip.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 2,649,900 $48.00 $127 Natural Gas [Mcf] 4,818,000 $1.60 $8 NGL (Barrels) 562,100 $17.00 $10 Hedge Value $2 Total $147

Abraxas believes that it can average between 10,500 BOEPD and 11,500 BOEPD in 2019 with a $95 million capital expenditure budget. I had previously modeled a similar production in 2019 with an $80 million capital expenditure budget. That $80 million budget didn't leave much room for leasing and infrastructure capital expenditures though, while Abraxas is allocating $10 million towards those items in its $95 million budget.

With a $95 million capital expenditure budget, Abraxas is expected to have around $150 million in total cash expenses. Lease operating expense is the second largest expense component, and I've modeled that at $6.00 per BOE.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $24 Production Tax $12 Cash SG&A $10 Interest Expense $9 Capital Expenditures $95 Total $150

Thus Abraxas is expected to have around $3 million in cash burn at current strip prices.

Abraxas did mention that it expected to produce positive cash flow with a $95 million capital expenditure budget and current commodity prices. This may be due to slight differences between my model and Abraxas's assumptions. A change to $55 WTI oil, 67% oil production and $5.50 per BOE lease operating expense would change the projected results to around $3 million in positive cash flow instead. It does appear that Abraxas's positive cash flow would be fairly minimal in a $55 WTI oil environment though.

Various issues have affected the company's production fairly often (such as third-party midstream issues, shut-ins for frac protection, etc...), so I'd lean toward its production ending up a bit below its guidance midpoint for 2019. Abraxas does appear to have accounted for these issues in its 2019 guidance though, so the results should be well within guidance range this time though.

Bakken Assets

Also of note is that Abraxas has engaged Petrie Partners to help assess options for its Bakken assets. Abraxas is down to 19 gross (11.5 net) proved undeveloped locations in the Bakken (although there may be additional viable Second Bench Three Forks locations), leaving it with only several years of inventory.

Abraxas is considering various options including a potential sale of the Bakken assets or retain it as a mature PDP asset providing cash flow. With the company's Bakken assets producing close to 6,000 BOEPD in Q3 2018, the Bakken assets may be worth around $225 million to $250 million. The sale of the Bakken assets would pay off Abraxas's debt and give it some additional money to fund its Delaware Basin development, although it would also reduce the company's production to around 5,000 BOEPD.

Conclusion

The Q4 2018 results and 2019 outlook were fairly close to my expectations, although 2018 production ended up a bit lower than I expected, and the capital expenditure budget for 11,000 BOEPD in average production during 2019 was slightly higher than I expected.

Abraxas looks to be in decent shape at current oil prices, although its future value and potential will be significantly affected by what it decides to do with its Bakken assets. These assets have limited future development potential, but currently provide the majority of Abraxas's production and cash flow, so the company needs to get a good price for the Bakken assets if it does sell them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.