Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/29/19

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/29/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 Filings are now on the wane, as companies close their trading windows to insiders until their next quarterly financials are released.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Century Bancorp (CNBKA); and
  • Barings BDC (BBDC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Selecta Biosciences (SELB);
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK); and
  • Discover Finl (DFS).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI);
  • Iberiabank (IBKC);
  • Del Frisco's Rest (DFRG);
  • Briggs & Stratton (BGG);
  • World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE);
  • Teledyne Technologies (TDY);
  • MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT);
  • K12 (LRN);
  • JPMorgan Chase (JPM);
  • Cracker Barrel (CBRL); and
  • Bank of NY (BK).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Texas Instruments (TXN);
  • PTC Therapeutics (PTCT); and
  • BlackRock (BLK).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Hochschild Roger C

CEO, PR, DIR

Discover Finl

DFS

B

$2,000,227

2

Schmertzler Michael

DIR

PTC Therapeutics

PTCT

JB*

$1,999,995

3

Nashat Amir

DIR

Selecta Biosciences

SELB

JB*

$1,749,999

4

Kinder Richard D

CB, DIR, BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

B

$896,075

5

Armistice Capital

BO

Del Frisco's Rest

DFRG

JB*, B

$632,178

6

Barings

FO, BO

Barings BDC

BBDC

AB

$404,562

7

Filler James J

BO

Century Bancorp

CNBKA

B

$350,147

8

Maples Ricky E

DIR

Iberiabank

IBKC

B

$189,000

9

Forman Michael

CEO, DIR

FS KKR Capital

FSK

AB

$160,976

10

Jaehnert Frank M

DIR

Briggs & Stratton

BGG

B

$120,425

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Garden Edward P

DIR

Bank of NY

BK

S

$112,681,928

2

Biglari Sardar

BO

Cracker Barrel

CBRL

S

$28,162,226

3

Barrios George A

PR, DIR

World Wrestling Entertainment

WWE

AS

$4,891,192

4

Davis Nathaniel A

CB, CEO

K12

LRN

S

$2,906,000

5

Xie Bing

VP

Texas Instruments

TXN

S

$2,206,515

6

Fink Laurence

CB, CEO

BlackRock

BLK

S

$2,113,346

7

Scher Peter

VP

JPMorgan Chase

JPM

AS

$1,961,340

8

Mehrabian Robert

CB

Teledyne Technologies

TDY

S

$1,829,520

9

Bluemountain Cap

DIR

MedEquities Realty Trust

MRT

S

$1,492,461

10

Beer Lori A

IO

JPMorgan Chase

JPM

AS

$1,400,806

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.