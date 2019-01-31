Harpoon Therapeutics IPO: At An Early Stage Of Development

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company designing new T cell engagers that improve the body’s immune system functionality and help treat patients suffering from cancer and other illnesses.

The company expects to have four product candidates at clinical development by the end of 2020.

The company’s most relevant candidate, HPN424, is at Phase 1, which is intended to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

According to Allied Market Research, the market opportunity for castration-resistant prostate cancer therapeutics should be equal to $9.5 billion by 2020.

In addition, the expected enterprise value of $195 million does not seem to be justified, and the share price is expensive.