For the past week or so, I have been ruminating on a recent paper published by academics from investment data firm Inalytics, Carnegie Mellon, MIT, and my alma mater, the University of Chicago. I think the research should be of interest to all Seeking Alpha readers. The paper covered an under-studied part of the investment process - one that encompasses up to half of our investment activity - the decision about what we sell.

The research piece, entitled "Selling Fast and Buying Slow: Heuristics and Trading Performance of Institutional Investors", takes a unique look at the investment management process of large investors. The researchers examined the impact of buy and sell decisions separately on total returns for long-only institutional investment managers with an average portfolio size of more than a half billion. The paper found that investors are skillful buyers of risk, but very poor sellers of risk with those sell decisions substantially detracting from performance.

How bad were the sell decisions? Through the researchers' analysis, they found that sell decisions were substantially worse than if another asset in the portfolio was chosen to be sold at random. Not only did sell decisions fail to beat this no-skill strategy of random choice, but they trailed by a meaningful 0.5% to 1% on an annualized basis. Newly purchased positions added to their portfolios actually outperformed the benchmark or a strategy that randomly added more dollars to an existing portfolio position. The same investors could add value with their purchase decisions, but detracted value based on their sell decisions.

While both buy and sell processes should be a function of the investment manager's expectations about future asset returns, the paper suggests that buying and selling decisions are separate and distinct cognitive process for most active managers. Buy decisions are often forward looking, and sell decisions are often backward-looking with sellers much more likely to exit positions with extreme returns (to their detriment).

The investment managers in the study devoted many more resources to buy decisions than sell decisions, with sell decisions often viewed as liquidity for additional buy decisions. The disproportionate weight placed on buy decisions can be mimicked by the unbalanced number of articles about buy decisions versus sell decisions on this site. For some reason, it is sexier to identify and increase positions in undervalued assets with higher expected returns than pare exposure to positions in overvalued assets with lower expected returns.

The title of the article "Selling Fast and Buying Slow" is a direct play off of "Thinking, Fast and Slow" the best-selling work by Nobel Prize winning economist Daniel Kahneman. The central thesis of that book is that there are two modes of thought - one that is fast, instinctual, and emotional - and a second one that is slower and more deliberate. Institutional investment managers can demonstrate the second mode of thought and be logical buyers of risk and generate above average risk-adjusted returns. Part of that alpha is subsumed by those same managers inability to use the same process to sell.

As an investor with a very long investment horizon, I certainly put more cognitive resources into the incremental purchase decision than the maginal sell decision. This research suggests that a little more effort on the marginal sell decision can improve risk-adjusted returns - the alpha that we are all seeking.

