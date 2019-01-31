OIL Weekly: Supply Disruptions Sustain Crude's Lift

Despite recent agreement between President Trump and congressional leaders, the oldness of latest Commitment of Traders Report doesn’t provide new information on speculative positioning.

Introduction

Welcome to my Oil Weekly report. In this report, I wish to discuss my views on U.S crude markets. To do that, I used the iPath S&P Oil Total Return Index Exchange-Traded Notes (OIL), which tracks the performance of the S&P GSCI® Crude Oil Total Return Index, through direct investments in West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude oil futures.

With a net asset value of roughly $300m, OIL is one of the most liquid oil funds, enjoying an advantageous tax status and benefiting from one of the lowest expense fee of the market, 0.75% per year. The ETN does not track directly spot prices and can therefore deviate substantially from it, due to variance in the shape of the futures curve over time, however, OIL seeks direct exposure to one-month crude future contracts and is an interesting short-term investment vehicle to get direct exposure to crude markets.

In this report, I analyze weekly crude oil storage levels published by the Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) and Commitment of Traders report developments, released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in order to assess investor and speculator sentiment on crude markets. Then, I identify key macroeconomic and geopolitical changes and the impacts on OIL shares.

Crude and petroleum stocks

American crude stockpiles advanced moderately on the January 11-18 period, up 1.82% (w/w) to 445m barrels. With this lift, US crude oil seasonality improvement continue, establishing 9.1% or 37 148k barrels higher than the five-year average and 8.1% or 33 442k barrels above last’s year levels. This is mainly due to a dipping demand triggered partly by the longest government shutdown, which provides a negative bias for OIL shares and crude futures.

Source: Historic Stocks of Crude Oil Report – EIA

With this inventory build, the five-year crude stock spread improved significantly and reached a surplus of 9 288k barrels, bringing headwinds to OIL shares. Despite that, crude oil prices are holding up, even if the US crude market is still oversupplied. Source: Weekly Stocks of Crude Oil Report - EIA

Meanwhile, refined petroleum stockpiles posted mitigated results. Indeed, during the period, gasoline stocks advanced moderately, up 1.58% to 259.6m barrels, whereas distillated dipped marginally, down 0.43% to 142.4m barrels, even if refining utilization rates weakened (w/w) to 92.9%.

Source: Weekly U.S Refining Utilization Rate

Meanwhile, the crude oil balance in the US weakens over the week, following plunging exports, down 31.39% to 2.04m barrels and skyrocketing net imports, up 34.97% to 6.16m barrel.

Source: Weekly Imports & Exports Report - EIA

American oil production remains at its peak for the second consecutive week, turning at 11.9m barrels, despite heavy oilrig withdrawals announced last week by Baker Hughes. However, latest Baker Hughes oilrig count indicates that current oil output might further grow, given the nine additional rigs brought online on the January 18-25 period.

Source: Baker Hughes Rig Count Report

In the meantime, OIL advanced 13.6% to $5.89 per share, following new signs of supply disruptions.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

Net speculative positioning is still unusable, following longest Government shutdown in US history. However, the deal stoke between President Trump and congressional leaders will provide additional color on speculative length from the end of this week.

However, open interest on American crude futures retracted slightly, according to the CME group, down 1.2% to 2 039 176 contracts, indicating growing investor uncertainty, triggered by dipping oil well predicted investments for 2019. Meanwhile, OIL shares continue to advance, up 3.07% to $5.77 per share.

Source: CFTC

Crude supply disruptions persist offsetting economic uncertainties

Since my last article, OIL surged 13.6% to $5.89 per share, following US announced export sanction against Venezuela’s state-owned company. Even if, these sanction are only limiting transaction between US firms and PDVSA, Venezuela’s oil and refined product sales reroute might be the straw that breaks Maduro regime’s back. Though, uncertainty in Venezuela is still predominant and still provides consistent support to crude futures and OIL shares.

However, global economic weakness persists, despite encouraging announcements on the trade US-Chines divergence and rumors that Saudi Arabia is enhancing its efforts to curb supply abundance, in order to tighten the market and prop up prices.

The dollar index (DXY) which gauges the value of the greenback versus six major peers corrected slightly on investor’s expectations that the Federal Reserve tightening monetary cycle will slow down. This should bring positive momentum on crude futures and OIL shares, given the increasing purchase power of foreign crude buyers.

Source: Tradingview

In the meantime, WTI crude futures curve remains flat on long term deliveries despite the slight contango pattern which is developing on nearby maturities. This remains bearish for crude futures and OIL shares, given that it still indicates that the market is oversupplied.

Given the above, oil markets should continue to appreciate in the near to medium term and I still believe that OIL shares are positively oriented for the time being.

I look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.