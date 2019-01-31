Why I Won't Invest In Cheniere

However, it rests its profitability in large part on political decisions abroad which it can't control, and which may not be sustainable.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) has now risen back to $65, about $10 higher than it was at Christmas time. This represents the latest in a series of bounce backs by the company whenever its stock has come under pressure, and I recently took a look at it after being wary for several years. I found nothing in its operations or financial results that convinced me I shouldn’t invest in it - but I am still convinced I shouldn’t invest in it.

The purpose of this article is to explain this admittedly strange conclusion. I will say upfront that while I usually prefer to focus on the operational health and status of a company - for obvious reasons - this article will be a little more abstract and bird’s eye view, but I hope you will still find it useful.

Other Cautionary Analyses

Though they’re not the focus of this article, there are some other cautionary reasons to be wary of a Cheniere investment. As Contributor Confounded Interest has already noted, Cheniere has a rather convoluted ownership structure that can confuse even seasoned investors about which specific piece of the company they are betting on, and how large a slice of that piece they own if they purchase the stock. Those pieces do not move in tandem, either. During the last major downturn in 2015-2016, Cheniere fell by almost 70% while its subsidiary Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) fell less than 50%. Enough research can solve this problem, but simple is always better than complicated, ceteris paribus.

My own reasons, however, are admittedly, a little more abstract.

Warren Buffett's Lesson

I actually draw some inspiration for this article from a famous quote by Warren Buffett, when he explained why he wasn’t a gold investor. Buffett said that if someone with completely fresh eyes - free from our acquired cultural biases - saw what was being done with gold, they would be completely mystified: dig it up, transport it, and in almost all cases, bury it again. As Buffett so eloquently put it, “anyone watching from Mars would be scratching their head.”

Buffett was trying to make some deeper points about value and the real source of economic utility, but its also worth considering the analysis itself for a minute: in addition to checking book values and P/E ratios and cash flow, all things any investor should certainly do, it also behooves us as investors to take a minute to simply ask ourselves whether or not the activity our target company is engaged in makes sense. Does it do something that leaves the human race, or at least some members of it, in some way better off than they were before?

Apple’s iPhone lets us use the Internet while we’re out of the house. Sounds nice. CVS keeps medicines stocked nearby in case we catch a cold. Google helps us locate information we need to perform other useful tasks in record time, without sorting through lots of other information we don’t need.

This, in a nutshell, is why I am so reluctant to buy into Cheniere Energy. I can’t point to anything specific in their book value or cash flow so much as I don’t understand, on a fundamental level, how what they’re doing makes sense. And if it doesn’t make sense, and the market is at all efficient, Cheniere might run into problems at some point.

The Business of Cheniere

Beneath all the numbers and dizzying statistics, Cheniere Energy is, like most companies, a pretty simple proposition: they’re in the transportation business. They take something and they move it from one place to another.

But the particular thing they’ve chosen to transport, natural gas, is a bit of a head scratcher. Not that natural gas isn’t a vital part of any modern economy; it certainly is. And the US is certainly the place to be looking for some extra gas to move to a more barren location; shale gas has been more than a revelation, it’s been nothing less than a revolution. In fact, even though US natural gas demand is projected to grow 40% over the next ten years, shale gas is projected to account for over 100% of that growth - production from conventional fields will actually decline over that time period.

If ever there was a time and place it made sense to liquify natural gas and transport it across the ocean, the US is that place, and the shale revolution is that time. But that only leads us to the next question: does liquifying and transporting natural gas ever make sense?

Pricing LNG's Costs

Consider the operational numbers. Some have put the cost of LNG as low as $2.15 per MMBTU, but I agree with Contributor Jesse Moore, whose work, even if a little dated, shows pretty conclusively that the number is considerably higher. His whole article is worth a read, but basically he put the operating costs of transporting LNG to Europe and Asia at an averaged rate of about $1.96 plus 12.25% of the gas being transported.

If we round that to $2 plus 12% of the gas, and combine it with the capital costs of an LNG plant ($1.75 in the US, far below other countries) and the feedstock costs, which Moore puts at Henry Hub minus a 10% discount, we come to a simple rule of thumb of: $3.75 + the Henry Hub price + 2% of the gas transported. The discount and most of the gas operating costs cancel each other out.

This is very close to the other estimates I have seen and seems to represent the consensus, despite the somewhat dated information. Moore did first-class work. With Henry Hub recent gyrations a ballpark figure becomes a little less reliable, but averaging over the past year would bring the final cost to $3.80 or so for transportation. This means that transporting LNG continues to cost more than buying the natural gas itself used to make the LNG, which has fallen back below $3.

The Weird Map Of Metals

Against these operational numbers must be set the breakdown of consumption. Globally and in the US, industrial processes like metal and chemical production rival electricity and heating as the top uses of natural gas. In the US, the industrial complex accounts for 35% of gas consumption, and that’s just direct gas sales. Those industries also use a lot of electricity, also gas-powered. And yet the US has seen the closure of many of its aluminum and steel plants despite having the lowest gas costs on the planet? Is the US really that bad at making metals?

Hardly. Actually, the explanation is far simpler. In two of the largest global producers of metals, Russia and China, metals companies are among the most politically influential of all businesses, wielding major power over political figures. Not just steel, but aluminum, nickel, and a host of others. This allows them to extract massive financial support from gas companies, which are either state-regulated or outright state-owned. In fact, in 2017 Russian gas giant Gazprom only charged Russian customers 65.3 USD per thousand cubic meter, a price which translates to under $1.80 per thousand cubic feet. It’s European customers pay more like $5. So Gazprom is giving Russian metal makers a 64% discount.

Price Implications

How significant are these subsidies? Very, because gas is such a crucial part of the metal-making process. Energy accounts for 40% of the total costs of production of aluminum and 20-40% of the total costs of production of steel. The end of Russian and Chinese subsidies would raise their prices by up to 40% for steel and 80% for aluminum.

This then, is the bird’s eye view: currently the global economy writes a check to metal makers in Russia and China to use vast amounts of gas in inefficient metal furnaces and then writes another check to companies like Cheniere Energy to ship natural gas from the States at twice the cost to replace all the gas they wasted. This probably doesn’t baffle Martians quite as much as digging up gold in one hole as putting it back in another hole, but it probably trails not too far behind.

In a very real sense, then, Cheniere's entire profit engine is merely the final component of a Russian/Chinese subsidy engine. This is the dichotomy of Cheniere: although it doesn't receive a dollar of subsidies, its profit is entirely subsidized.

What If Common Sense Breaks Out?

In a functioning, distortion-free economy, it could very well make more sense to bring the metal-making to the gas rather than bring the gas to the metal making. Metal may be heavy, but it’s solid and chemically stable at room temperature, which means not only that you don’t have to burn vast amounts of energy chilling it but also that it won’t explode if you somehow mishandle it.

How likely is it that these distortions will go away? Politics is hard to put a number on, but I wouldn’t rule it out. Russia spends more on natural gas subsidies than Iran or Saudi Arabia spends on oil subsidies, and many Middle Eastern producers are already rolling back their subsidies as they become fiscally unsustainable. Russia’s Reserve Fund is now fully depleted and it may have to fiscally adjust. Meanwhile China is under pressure at the WTO to end its metal subsidies on fair-trade grounds.

That could well be enough to put a considerable portion of American metal makers back into business - with a corresponding increase in consumption, and prices, of natural gas in the States. Repeat this process enough times, with rising prices in the US and falling prices globally - as metal producers reduce consumption and more gas enters the market - and the pricing spreads will cease to justify the cost of transporting gas.

Conclusion

My concerns about Cheniere and other companies like it have nothing to do with how they are performing today. Rather, my concern is that at a fundamental level, these companies aren’t really participants in the market economy - they are a byproduct of a subsidy scheme by the Russian and Chinese governments that costs both tons of cash annually and may or may not continue in operation. Cheniere is essentially a proxy bet on Russian politics and Chinese budgetmaking, not a bet on the market for natural gas or metals. It has in fact, very little to do with the market at all, at least not in a naturally sustainable form. Because Cheniere essentially depends on stupidity to stay profitable, and because I don’t like to count on stupidity never wising up, I am staying away from it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.