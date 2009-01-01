Travelers (NYSE:TRV) is one of my long-time favorites, and until recently provided a steady stream of profitable investment returns. Ongoing losses on a series of diagonal options spreads called for a review. This article provides the facts developed, and raises questions regarding the continuation of a number of possible trends.

Underlying Combined Ratio

The basic metric for insurance company profitability is the combined ratio, the sum of the loss and expense ratios to earned premium. The underlying combined ratio excludes prior year loss reserve developments as well as catastrophes. It's a measure of how well the company controls routine, statistically predictable losses.

The scatter plot above, with a liner trend line, suggests that Travelers is slowly losing ground. A combined ratio in the low 90's is a commendable achievement.

Catastrophes and Prior Year Favorable Reserve Development

Travelers does an excellent job in accurately reserving for its claims. For many years, the development of prior year claims has been favorable, resulting in steady underwriting profits. But it should be noted that this factor is trending downward, and has been cut in half over the past five years.

Catastrophes are by their nature unpredictable as to timing and severity. However, the generally accepted thesis of Global Warming suggests that the recent increase in these occurrences may be permanent. It seems as if one hundred year floods and hurricanes are happening every year. Insurance companies generally respond to catastrophes by raising rates, applying deductibles, avoiding areas with above average loss potential, etc. Over any significant period of time, they have been successful in writing business at a profit.

Looking at the Numbers

By way of demonstrating the importance of the items discussed above, I compiled six years of actual results, in the company's format, and dropped linear trend assumptions into the mix, as shown. The analyst consensus EPS for 2019 is approximately $11. However, if catastrophes continue their recent frequency and severity, something like $8 is more like it.

If one uses a weighted (by written premium) average of the catastrophe losses shown, Travelers can be expected to earn $11 per share in 2019.

Implications for Valuation

Investment income is the primary driver of profitability here. For the period shown, it represents 60% of profit, and more in recent years.

From the 2018 earnings release:

Please note that only 2.3% of the portfolio is BIG (below investment grade). The average duration at 4.5 is up from last year's 4.0. Travelers maintains duration consistent with the expected outflow of funds to pay claims. The average yield after tax is 2.9%. Travelers doesn't chase yield.

My thinking on valuation rests on the premise that income from the fixed income portfolio should be valued at Moody's Baa, currently 5.1%. Based on the 2019 projections, that works out to $160 per share, with the stock currently trading around $125. To date, the company has always made an annual underwriting profit, in spite of catastrophes and competition.

Using a middle-of-the-road catastrophe estimate (1.5 billion), and making allowance for the possibility of "the big one", I value the company at $150 per share. I presented this line of thinking on the old Chubb, before it was acquired by Ace, which assumed the name and ticker symbol (CB). The price paid was consistent with this method of valuing the fixed income portfolio. The result was a fine profit on the investment.

Catastrophe Modeling

Travelers presents their calculation of the probability of suffering large losses due to catastrophe. The following is from the 2017 10-K, as the 2018 isn't available yet.

By way of being conservative, I multiplied the probabilities shown by 10 and then used them to compute an amount the investor should use to compensate himself for the risk assumed. For example, using the first line in the table, a 20% probability of a $1,200 million loss, distributed over 261 million shares, would be 88 cents per share. Applying that line of reasoning to the eight items shown, the total would be $2.99 per share, which could be valued at a P/E multiple of 10, reducing the value of the shares by $30.

Assuming the company continues to make a modest underwriting profit ($1.80 per share) and valuing that unpredictable stream of income at a P/E of 10, I value the streams of income on a per share basis as follows: $160 for the fixed income portfolio, $18 for the underwriting profit, and -$30 as a charge for the risk of "the big one." That adds up to $148, round to $150. That's what I'm using as a price target.

Conclusion

The market overestimates the danger posed by catastrophes, and doesn't appreciate the stability and predictability of the fixed income portfolio. Travelers has a long history of capable underwriting, with an advantage in analytics. Also important, they have a strong record of adequate reserving, almost to the point where you assume they deliberately err to the high side, so that loss reserve developments will continue to be positive.