No Reason For The USD Weakness

Hopes that the euro zone purchasing managers’ indices downfall has finished in December were not fulfilled. The purchasing managers’ index for services sector, that have strong correlation with the overall economy performance, fell again by 0.4 points to 50.8 in January mainly due to sharp decline in the French index. The purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing sector fell as well by 0.9 points to 50.5. Furthermore, the Ifo business climate index for the German economy fell from 101.0 to 99.1 in January as expectation component deteriorated further. However, the decline in the Ifo business climate was stronger in the export-oriented manufacturing sector than in the service sector.

Chart 1: Euro zone PMI indices

Source: Reuters

In December, the ECB formally decided to end the net asset purchases but has shown more clearly than ever that this does not signal the end of the loose monetary policy. For quite some time, the ECB was stating that it will reinvest maturing bonds for an extended period of time after the end of net purchases. However, after formally announcing the end, the ECB stated that it intends to reinvest maturities long after the date of the first interest rate hike. Such rhetoric is not surprising as the ECB obviously intends to permanently depress yields on government bonds in order to avoid another debt crisis.

Another way of doing this is by introducing new long term-loans (LTROs) which was also discussed in the past two meetings. New LTROs will be needed to replace the expiry of old LTROs in early summer 2019. Basically, long term loans will boost banking sectors liquidity and therefore make it easier for banks to continue financing their high stock of government bonds when old LTROs expire. Banks will use the means as long as they have positive interest rate differential between the yields on bough government bonds and interest rate paid for loan. This is another reason that argues in favor of no interest rate hike in the euro zone.

Furthermore, Draghi stressed out that the ECB regards quantitative easing program as a permanent instrument and that such view is supported with the recent ruling of the European Court of Justice: “QE is part now of the toolbox, it's permanent and it is something that may be conceived as potentially usable in contingencies that the Governing Council will have to decide on and will assess in its full independence. I think this in a sense, it's always been like this, we believe, but now it's been sanctioned by the European Court of Justice ruling.“ Such statement leaves us with a lot of room for the quantitative easing revival, if necessary.

At the press conference in December, the ECB stated that the risks surrounding economic outlook are broadly balanced. As economic sentiment indicator releases since then have pointed to further growth slowdown, the ECB changed its risk assessment at the press conference in January. More precisely, the ECB stated: “The risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook have moved to the downside on account of the persistence of uncertainties related to geopolitical factors and the threat of protectionism, vulnerabilities in emerging markets and financial market volatility.“ Such a change in wording so soon after the publication of the December forecasts shows how sensitive the ECB is to weaker economic data.

During the press conference in January Draghi was asked if the market is pricing the ECB interest hike correctly. Draghi responded: “When markets place the first rate hike in 2020, they are using the state contingent part of our forward guidance. They assess the economic prospects that way and it shows that they have understood our reaction function.“ By stating the latter, Draghi clearly showed that the ECB has no intention to hike rates unless the economy recovers.

Euro zone harmonized inflation came in at 1.6% yoy in December which is an eight-month low while core inflation is still hovering around just 1%. Among the countries in the common-currency bloc, Greece (0.6%) and Portugal (0.6%) recorded the lowest inflation in December. Regarding the largest economies in the Eurozone, inflation fell across-the board, with price pressures easing in France (1.9%), Germany (1.8%), Italy (1.2%) and Spain (1.2%) in December. The ECB expects average inflation od 1.6% in 2019 which is two tenths below the average growth of 1.8% in 2018. Inflationary pressures are set to increase by one tenth in 2020 and 2021 but will remain below the 2% medium-term target.

The latest Focus Economics Consensus forecast for the euro zone has shown that majority of participants expect US dollar depreciation through the course of this year. EUR/USD consensus forecast stands at 1.19 for the end of 2019 and at 1.23 for the end of 2020. However, I do not believe this will be the case.

Chart 2: Focus Economics Panelist EUR/USD 2019 Expectations

Source: Focus Economics

Basically, we have two options: 1) we will see further economic activity deterioration and a recession that will lead to a rise in systemic risks or 2) recovery of sentiment and consequently hard indicators and continuation of expansion (similar to the situation in 2016).

Either way I believe that the US dollar will appreciate further versus euro. In situation number one, the Fed will be able to provide much better support for the economy than the ECB. After all, the Fed is at the end of interest rate normalization cycle and has much more potential to cut rates than any other leading central bank. Some might argue that this means that the US dollar will depreciate because of the decline in interest rates. However, I do not believe this will be the case because the capital will flow toward safe heaven asset. Much better fundamentals of the US economy and better reaction potential of the central bank bode well for the US dollar performance.

In situation number two, both the euro zone and the US economic indicators will recover from recent losses. If this is the case, the Fed will proceed with two more interest rate hikes as it is currently planned. However, the ECB still has no reason to hike rates before 2020 and the rhetoric suggests that it has intention to keep monetary policy loose by using other instruments. Interest rate differential will therefore widen further in favor of the US dollar. All in all, I would not exclude EUR/USD exchange rate increase in the next couple of months but do not believe that sustainable euro appreciation versus the US dollar is likely and would therefore use EUR/USD levels above 1.17-1.18 to buy the US dollar.

