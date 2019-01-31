Next Crisis Will Be A Crisis Of Our Monetary System

SBTV speaks with returning guest, Ronald Stoeferle of Incrementum AG & co-author of the In Gold We Trust report, about what he observed about Chinese attitude towards gold during his recent visit to Shanghai for the China International Precious Metals Annual Conference. We discuss US-China relations, how real is the de-dollarization theme and its impact on the dollar's reserve currency status.

Download the In Gold We Trust report here.

Discussed in this interview:

03:18 Chinese economy is struggling

05:38 China & US: Which country needs the other more?

09:48 China debt addiction and economy

13:41 Chinese Yuan to be the next reserve currency?

21:05 De-dollarization: Is the dollar's reserve currency status under threat?

24:37 Petrol yuan: Saudi to accept Yuan payments for oil?

28:08 Outlook for gold 2019

32:44 Oktoberfest beer to gold ratio

