Apollo Investment Corp.: Checking In With This 12.2%-Yielding BDC

Apollo Investment Corp.'s (NASDAQ:AINV) share price has recovered from the December bloodbath in the BDC sector, and the company may be an interesting "Buy" for income investors with an above-average risk tolerance. Apollo Investment Corp. has a diversified investment portfolio that is geared towards relatively safe first and second lien debt and retains NII upside in a rising rate environment (though odds for rising NII have decreased lately). Apollo Investment Corp. covers its dividend with net investment income, and shares continue to sell for a considerable discount to the last reported NAV. Should income investors still buy Apollo Investment Corp.?

At the end of last year, I started to scale back my exposure to below-average and average business development companies and mortgage REITs with narrow margins of dividend safety in light of growing downside risks. Recession risks have grown considerably in the last three months, and the Fed has signaled it is willing to proceed with caution in 2019 as far as interest rates are concerned (a slower pace of rate hikes means limited NII upside for BDCs with large floating rate loan portfolios).

That said, I think it makes sense for investors to reduce exposure to higher-risk BDCs such as Apollo Investment Corp. and move funds into higher quality income vehicles in the BDC sector.

Apollo Investment Corp. - Portfolio Snapshot

Apollo Investment Corp. is structured as a business development company, which means the company is required by law to distribute the majority of its earnings/taxable income to shareholders as dividends.

Apollo Investment Corp. primarily provides debt capital to U.S. middle market companies. First and second lien debt accounted for 84 percent of the REIT's portfolio, producing recurring interest income for the BDC. Apollo Investment Corp. also has equity exposure (9 percent of portfolio) that provides the BDC and its shareholders with upside potential in the event of a successful exit and realized capital gains.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: Apollo Investment Corp. Investor Presentation

One key tenet of the investment thesis in Apollo Investment Corp. has been that the company has aggressively grown its floating rate asset base in the last several years. Loans to middle-market companies are typically floating rate, which means higher short-term interest rates in the economy will translate into higher net interest income for Apollo Investment Corp.

The higher rates climb, the better for Apollo Investment Corp. Here's a sensitivity table.

Source: Apollo Investment Corp.

Distribution Coverage

In light of growing downside risks (another looming U.S. government shutdown, slowing economic growth, a trade conflict between the United States and China that is not yet resolved), it makes sense to shift funds into higher-quality BDC income vehicles. Higher-quality BDC choices with sustainable dividends include Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC), and Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD), all of which I have overweighted in the last three months. You can read the investment cases these 3 top-notch BDCs here, here, and here.

All three business development companies mentioned here have better distribution coverage than Apollo Investment Corp., and, thus, a higher margin of dividend safety... which is something investors will surely start to appreciate more in case the U.S. economy heads into a recession.

In the meantime, here are Apollo Investment Corp.'s dividend coverage stats, which I will update as soon as the BDC releases last quarter's financials.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Apollo Investment Corp.'s shares today sell for a considerable discount to net asset value. While Main Street Capital Corp. is priced at the highest premium to NAV in the peer group, thanks to a superior history of NAV, NII and dividend growth, Apollo Investment Corp. sells for a ~24 percent discount to net asset value. Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) has the largest NAV discount in the peer group, which stands at ~28 percent at the time of writing.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

A U.S. recession remains the single biggest risk factor for Apollo Investment Corp. because:

1. Bankruptcies and loan defaults/non-performing loans can be expected to rise;

2. A weak economic environment reduces the odds of successful exits of equity investments;

3. Weaker cash flow and NII could put pressure on Apollo Investment Corp.'s distribution coverage; and

4. Apollo's net asset value discount would most likely widen.

Your Takeaway

Frankly, I think investors can find better BDC choices in the sector and don't have to go with Apollo Investment Corp. The Fed's less aggressive stance on interest rates hikes in 2019 means that the potential for considerable NII growth has decreased lately. Since Apollo Investment Corp. also doesn't have the best distribution coverage stats and recession risks have grown, it makes sense to shift funds into higher quality BDC income vehicles with larger margins of dividend safety (i.e. Main Street Capital Corp.). Investors that feel they must buy AINV due to its large NAV discount may want to limit their exposure to 1-2 percent of total portfolio assets in order to manage the downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN, GSBD, HTGC, PSEC, GAIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.