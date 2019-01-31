GlaxoSmithKline: Q3 Review And The Way Forward

Introduction:

GlaxoSmithKline Plc (OTCPK:GLAXF) is a global healthcare conglomerate that ranks among the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world. Headquartered in the UK, it operates through three business segments namely Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. GLAXF's share currently trades near $19 and has witnessed significant volatility in prices during the past 12 months (Figure-1).

Thesis:

In this article, I have compared GLAXF with selected competitors based on valuation, earnings, dividends and margins. I have also included a review of the performance during Q3 2018. This indicates that GLAXF’s vaccines business could shape the company’s future. Finally, the technical price chart also indicates potential upside with a short-to-medium term price range between $19.3 and $19.5, but investors need to consider if it would be safer to enter at the current prices or should they wait for another dip. In my opinion, the latter option would be a more appropriate choice.

Glaxo's competitive position among peers:

For analyzing the fundamental strength of the company, I have compared it with BAYER AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) and BASF SE (OTCQX:BFFAF), since these companies operate in the same sector and have a market cap similar to GLAXF. Nevertheless, I have also included Merck & Co (MRK) in the comparison because MRK is GLAXF’s competitor in terms of manufacturing of vaccines (despite a significant difference in market cap between the two companies). The comparative analysis is based on the respective margins, valuation, dividends and earnings profile of these companies.

Valuation:Have a look at Figure-3 that considers the valuation of these companies based on P/B, P/E, P/S, and EV/EBITDA multiples. On the surface, it seems that GLAXF is relatively overvalued compared with BAYZF and BASF (in terms of P/B, P/E, and P/S). However, we should not ignore the possibility that this slight overvaluation might be indicative of GLAXF’s significant growth potential (discussed later).

In terms of the EV/EBITDA multiple, we can see that GLAXF, BAYZF and MRK are on the higher side, and a multiple in excess of 10x seems to be the industry average. In the case of GLAXF, this is indicative of the significant debt borne by the company as shown in Figure-4.

Dividend Yield: Despite the fact that GLAXF appears to be slightly overvalued, it has a superior dividend profile in terms of DY (read: dividend yield). In my opinion, this explains GLAXF's apparent overvaluation among the selected peers, to some extent. Figure-5 shows that not only GLAXF has the highest DY of ~5.6%, but it has also maintained that ratio during the past 12 months compared with BAYZF and BASF (as these companies have significantly reduced their DY during the past 12 months).

Earnings Profile: GLAXF has a lot of room for improvement in its earnings profile (Figure-6). During the past 12 months, its EPS stood at ~$0.5/share and explains its high P/E valuation in comparison with peers (refer Figure-3).

Margins: GLAXF has superior operating margins compared with peers (Figure-7). However, in terms of EBIT margins (and given that the company has unimpressive earnings-discussed above), GLAXF goes down the line compared with peers (Figure-8). When we compare both charts, we can see that GLAXF's margins (both operating and EBIT margins) have largely remained flat during the past 12 months. In my view, investors should pay attention to this fact since GLAXF is unable to improve its margins compared with its competitors BAYZF and MRK, who have posted a significant improvement in their margins.

Q3 2018 performance review and growth outlook:

As shown in Figure-9, Glaxo's Pharmaceuticals segment accounted for ~52% of Q3 revenues. During the nine months ended September 30th 2018, the revenues from this segment accounted for ~55% of the total revenues. We can see that the proportion of revenue attributable to this segment during Q3 was lower than its proportion during the nine-month period.

Figure-9 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha].

However, the vaccines business has witnessed significant Y/Y revenue growth during Q3 2018 (Figure-10). During the nine months ended September 2018, the revenues from this segment grew by ~12% (from ~£3.95 BB to ~£ 4.4 BB). This indicates that GLAXF's vaccines business could significantly alter the fundamental picture of the company.

The company's strategy for its vaccines business is to bring differentiated, high-quality and needed vaccines to as many people as possible. It appears that GLAXF is doing well in implementing that strategy. In October 2017, GLAXF obtained approval from the Canadian and US regulatory authorities for one of its vaccines (Figure-11). In addition, GLAXF recently received approval from authorities in China for the sale of one of its HPV (read: Human Papilloma Virus) treatment vaccines.

In my view, the progress of GLAXF's vaccines business segment is commendable and if it could continue this pace of growth in this segment then the share price should deliver more upside, going forward. On that note, one should consider that during Q3 2018 GLAXF’s vaccines segment also posted the strongest operating margins of ~43%, compared with the margins of its Pharmaceuticals (~32.2%) and Consumer Healthcare (~22.0%) business segments.

The technical picture of the company:

GLAXF’s 52-week price range lies between $16.96 and $21.30. At the time of writing, GLAXF last traded at ~$19.09, slightly below the mid-point value of the 52-week range (at ~$19.13). As shown in Figure-1, the stock has remained largely volatile during the past 12 months. Based on the price trend, a short-to-medium price range could be somewhere between ~$19.50 and $19.60. Nevertheless, considering GLAXF’s Q3 performance wherein the company has struggled to maintain revenue growth in its Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health segments (with the exception of its Vaccines business), I think it would be best to wait for another dip to make an entry. Moreover, based on the company’s earnings, margins and valuation metrics, I believe that if GLAXF’s not pricey, it’s not cheap either (at the current prices).

Conclusion:

Even though the technical price chart is indicative of potential upside in share prices, I think it would be better to wait for a dip. We have seen that the company’s Q3 was a mild quarter in terms of revenue growth and margins (although its vaccines segment was an exception). Moreover, even though GLAXF has maintained a strong dividend profile among peers, it needs to revamp its earnings to come at par with peers. Nevertheless, given the strong performance of its vaccines business, I believe GLAXF has significant growth potential if it could sustain the impressive performance of this segment.

