Sanofi, Regeneron Head To Head As They Gear Up For Expected Approvals

Summary

Both Sanofi and Regeneron are expected to benefit from expected approvals for key drugs in March and April.

The approvals themselves may be priced in, but sales to a lesser extent.

Praluent and Dupixent will be value drivers for both companies going forward, but the effect on Regeneron should be magnified compared to Sanofi.

Sanofi may be the safer long-term hold, but if you're looking for a bounce on sales growth for these two drugs specifically, Regeneron is the better pick.