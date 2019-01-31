Will The Fed's Capitulation Come Back To Sack Investor Portfolios?

Summary

In December of 2007, I presented a five-point model and an 80% probability of economic contraction.

A key component? Whether or not future expectations of consumers are falling faster than how they feel about present economic circumstances.

Other key components? Credit spreads. Flattening on the Treasury bond curve, widening between corporates and comparable Treasuries.

The model also looks at the S&P 500 itself. Where does it stand in comparison to six months earlier?

Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) also is incorporated; December 2018 served up its lowest data point in two years.