Broadcom: King Of Dividends

I use a dividend discount model to evaluate the profitability in holding Broadcom long-term as a dividend yielding stock.

In addition, the annual dividend payout increased in seven out of the past eight years, and is projected to continue increasing in line with cash flows.

Broadcom is one of the highest dividend paying companies in the semiconductor industry with a 4% dividend yield and counting.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is a leading fabless semiconductor company that designs and develops a broad portfolio of semiconductor products, as well as mainframe and enterprise software solutions. They are a rapidly growing company with an average annual revenue growth rate of 45% over the past 5 years. In addition, they have been constantly returning capital to shareholders in the form of dividends. They have a very clear dividend payment strategy based on 50% of the previous year's free cash flow.

Their dividend highlights include:

One of only 26 dividend paying companies in the semiconductor industry.

Dividend yield currently at 4.0%.

Dividend payout ratio for LTM at 68.4%.

Dividend growth Y/Y of 51.4%.

Annual dividend increases in 7 of the past 8 years.

Dividend Forecast

The company instills confidence for investors by having a clear dividend payment strategy based on cash flows. It also makes it easier to accurately forecast their dividend payments. I first forecasted 5-year cash flows of the company as below.

My previous analysis: Broadcom: Acquisition Of CA Will Boost Stock Price By 13%, has a comprehensive overview of Broadcoms's projected financials based on financial analysis of the company, management guidance, share buybacks, and the incorporation of the effects from the CA Technologies acquisition.

Year 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Free Cash Flow (Millions) $13,179 $8,070 $12,230 $12,880 $13,198 $13,489

As seen, free cash flow decreases in 2019, due to initial costs related to the CA acquisition. It quickly picks up in the following years. Based on Broadcom's dividend payment strategy, the future dividends can be forecast with the following formula:

Dividend = (Free Cash Flow from previous year x 50%) / shares outstanding

Average shares outstanding for 2019 following the buyback are projected to be 405 million shares.

Dividend forecast

Year 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Dividends per Share $ 10.60 $ 9.96 $ 15.10 $ 15.90 $ 16.29 $ 16.65 % Increase 51.4% -6.0% 51.5% 5.3% 2.5% 2.2%

Annual dividends for 2019 have been announced by management to be $10.60. Dividends are then predicted to decrease by 6% the following year (2020). This is due to reduced cash flow in 2019 from additional costs incurred from the CA acquisition. It would be even lower if not for the buyback which would reduce shares outstanding by approximately 27 million.

The following year sees a huge jump similar to this year (as synergies from acquisition are realised). I then expect Broadcom to enter their transition growth stage with a more normalised growth rate. The average dividend growth rate for the 6 years of 2019-2024 will be 18%.

To calculate the dividend growth rate for future years after 2024, I used the sustainable growth rate ('SGR") formula based on 2023 projected financials.

SGR = Return on Equity x Retention Ratio

12.2% = 24.9% x 49.1%

I expect this to eventually decrease (over a period of another 6 years) to a perpetual growth rate of 2.73% in line with the risk free rate.

Dividend Discount Model

The dividend discount model ('DDM') is based on the present value of future dividend payments in 2019-2023. The cost of equity is based on the capital asset pricing model (CAPM).

CAPM = risk free rate + beta (equity risk premium - risk free rate)

risk free rate = 2.73% (based on the 10-year US Treasury rate)

equity risk premium = 4.4% (Obtained from National Bureau of Economic Research based on expected 10-year S&P 500 return)

beta = 1.02x (Broadcom's beta obtained from Reuters)

CAPM = cost of equity = 7.2%

The terminal value is based H model using the SGR and calculated using the following formula:

Terminal value (2024) = [dividend x (1 + risk free rate)] + [dividend x (6 years /2) x (SGR - risk free rate)] / (cost of equity - risk free rate)

= $72.14

The dividend stream is then discounted back with the cost of equity to the present value.

Dividend discount model produced a value of $120.83 as the present value of dividends. This may not seem high when compared to Broadcom's current share price of $266. However, when considering Broadcom's 12-month price target of $343.88 (based on discounted cash flow analysis), the dividend value acts as a bonus/buffer. In theory, should Broadcom's share price drop by 40% over the next 5 years (very unlikely), it would still be profitable holding the share as the dividend stream makes up for the loss.

For the forecast scenarios over the next 12 months, the holding period yields ('HPY') are as below:

Scenario Current stock price Dividend (2019) Price target (12 months) HPY Bear 266.32 10.60 291.25 13.34% Base 266.32 10.60 325.00 26.01% Bull 266.32 10.60 343.88 33.10%

To conclude, Broadcom is a well managed company and definitely worth holding for dividends, not just because of the high yield, but because their share price is expected to appreciate in value with dividend payouts as an additional bonus.

Note: For more research and analysis of high quality companies within the semiconductor industry, click the "Follow" icon at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but I do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.