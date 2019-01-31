Tesla Q4 Raises Growth Concerns

After the bell on Wednesday, we received fourth quarter results from electric vehicle company Tesla (TSLA), seen in this shareholder letter. While a lot of items were known ahead of time thanks to multiple pre-announcements, investors still wanted to hear about some key items. In the end, Tesla's report shows that future growth prospects are not as rosy as previously hoped.

For Q4, Tesla came in with mixed results. Revenues beat street expectations, along with my predictions, while the bottom line came in a bit short. Automotive gross margins on a non-GAAP basis dipped by about 80 basis points sequentially, while GAAP margins fell more thanks to almost no ZEV credit sales. We'll have to wait for the 10-K filing to see how much other credit sales were. Interestingly enough, service and other losses soared to a new all-time high of $137 million, up $30 million sequentially, so while management cited margin improvement, that's only because the revenue number jumped so much. Once we get the 10-K, we can see how much of that was warranty expense, to gauge how Model 3 quality is faring.

Despite another sequential jump in revenues, operating expenses fell by more than $60 million over Q3, while interest and other items worsened a little. I wonder if this is as a result of the solar business being dramatically reduced in recent quarters. GAAP profit dropped by $172 million over Q3 levels because non-controlling interests swung from their usual loss to a big profit, resulting in almost 75% of the profit decline. Also, let's not forget that nearly 60% of the company's non-GAAP earnings per share ($1.15 of $1.93) were from stock-based compensation.

Looking forward, Tesla disappointed a bit with its forecast. The Fremont factory is now forecast to be at 7,000 Model 3 units per week by the end of this year, well behind CEO Elon Musk's plan for the vehicle to be at 10,000 units a week in 2018. The company will use its China factory for another 3,000 units a week, putting Model 3 at an annualized pace of half of a million by Q2 2020. Model 3 deliveries in Q1 are forecast to decline by about 10,000 units sequentially due to in-transit units to Europe and China.

Tesla also says it expects Model S/X sales to be slightly below that of Q1 2018, which itself was a very weak quarter. The company did not provide a forecast for all of this year, but said it expects total vehicle deliveries of 360,000 to 400,000. If you think that the Model 3 will average 6,000 units per week for this year, that would lead to a potentially very sharp decline of S/X units if Tesla only comes in at the low end. Street expectations were calling for over 400,000 total units this year, so that's a little disappointing.

On the cash front, cash increased by $718 million over Q3. Of course, that also has to do with the fact that capex for the year came in at $2.25 billion versus previous guidance for $2.5 billion. Also, accounts receivable dipped by $200 million, helping the cash position. Tesla came in well short on its capex spend by another quarter of a billion dollars, and that includes the $141 million payment for the China factory that is reflected in operating cash flow. Interestingly enough, I heard Elon Musk say on the conference call that getting the China factory to 3,000 units of week of production will cost half a billion dollars this year, yet a few weeks ago he retweeted this Bloomberg article about a $5 billion factory. Those two statements don't add up.

(Source: Elon Musk Twitter page, seen here)

The company has now lowered capex guidance for this year to just $2.5 billion, from a previous range of $2.5 billion to $3.0 billion, despite needing to build the China factory, prepare for new vehicles like the Semi, Model Y, Roadster, along with ramping up the solar roof. Tesla has also promised to double its supercharging network this year along with massively increasing its service center count. Tesla will pay off its March bond in cash, settling that argument that's been discussed widely.

I remain very curious on some of these growth plans. For example, solar systems purchased in 2018 were just $219 million, less than a third the spend amount from 2017. Is the company all but gutting the solar business? Also, the "Roadster" does not appear anywhere in the investor letter, perhaps because the company needs to give so many away because of the referral program? Finally, will Tesla need all of this production, because despite nearly a 9,000 unit decrease in in-transit vehicles, total inventory only declined by about $200 million. It should have been a lot more unless finished goods inventory is piling up, but we have seen plenty of pictures of Model 3 vehicles piling up in lots around the US.

Tesla also tried to bury the lead here, waiting until the closing remarks of the conference call to announce that CFO Deepak Ahuja is retiring again, definitely a surprise to many. The person taking over was just a Finance Director less than two years ago, and this will be his third promotion in that short period of time. Tesla has seen numerous accounting and finance executive departures in the past year or so, so this news sends shares down about 3% extra in the after-hours session. As many are pointing out on Twitter, this new CFO seems to be lacking in experience, leading some to point out similarities to what happened at Enron back in the day.

In the end, Tesla's Q4 report seems to raise some growth concerns. The company dramatically fell short of capital expenditure guidance in the period, which helped free cash flow, but raises questions about future products. Also, the forecast for vehicle deliveries this year was below street expectations, and the balance sheet still is not in great shape. While the company is trying to move towards sustainable profits, lower Model S/X sales will hurt, unless the company can continue to dramatically reduce operating expenses. At the same time, Tesla needs to be improving things like its delivery network and service centers, so it can't cut too much out.

Tesla shares were down about 2% in the after-hours session, but then doubled that after the CFO news, which seems about right given reduced expectations after the recent layoff announcement. Now, the company has to prove that demand for its products is high enough to support a valuation that is substantially higher than that of a traditional automaker. In the end, just remember that Tesla guided to a best case scenario of 400,000 deliveries this year when management previously stated it would produce half a million vehicles in 2018.

