Should Intel Buy Mellanox?

The offer represents a premium to the historical valuation of Mellanox. But considering the growth potential, the offer is not so generous.

The deal partly makes sense from an operational perspective but there are regulatory risks.

Calcalist, an Israeli media, reported Intel (INTC) was bidding for the Israeli company Mellanox (MLNX). Reuters relayed the news but there is no official confirmation. The rumor is the occasion to assess the relevance of such a deal for both companies from the operational and financial perspectives.

The news came a few hours after Reuters reported about the plans for Intel to invest more than $10 billion in Israel. Also, both Intel and Mellanox have some challenges in the data center area. During the Q4 earnings, Intel reported some weakness in its data center segment. And Mellanox must defend its dominating position in the high-speed Ethernet adapter business.

Let's start with assessing the relevance of this acquisition from the operational perspective. I'll then focus on the financial aspect.

An acquisition that would make some sense

Intel is known for selling chips in the PC and in the data centers markets. The 2018 results show the importance of these segments for the company. The other businesses (IoT, memory, etc.) generate a negligible operating income compared with the PC and data center segments.

But the dominant position of Intel in the Ethernet network adaptors segment is less known. The company didn't mention the word "Ethernet" in its Q4 2018 press release. And the word "Ethernet" appears three times in the 128 pages of the 2017 annual report.

Yet, according to a report from Crehan Research, Intel is the leader in the high-speed Ethernet adapter and controller business with 60% of total volumes during Q2 2018.

Mellanox sells Ethernet and InfiniBand network adapters, integrated circuits, switches, and cables. All these products target the data center, and the network adapter business generates about half of the total revenue.

The Crehan Research report also indicates Mellanox dominates the 25G+ Ethernet adapter market with a market share of about 69% during Q2 2018. And during the Q4 2018 earnings call, management confirmed a similar market share during Q4.

But management is also aware of the challenges of keeping such a dominating position. During the Q3 earnings call, the President and CEO stated:

"For the long-term, we can't expect to kind of maintain this 70% market share. What we think for the long term will happen, two companies will have 80% of the market and the third company will have 20%. We want to be one of the two companies to have the 80%, which means we'll have anywhere from 45% to 50% of the market. But that's the long term, when the market is really big, like 2021 or so on. For now, we expect kind of to maintain a high 60% market share in the near future."

The two other companies the CEO referred to are Intel and Broadcom (AVGO).

Thus, from an operational perspective, the synergies on the Ethernet adapter market are obvious. Intel can reinforce its global market lead by acquiring the dominant player in the growing high-end niche market. And Mellanox will have the strength of Intel to defend its market share.

I lack the expertise to assess the regulatory hurdles. But if the deal takes place, the market will shrink from three main players to two. And if the regulators impose the divestiture of some Ethernet adapter assets, the deal doesn't make sense anymore. The potential synergies will diminish.

Besides the Ethernet adapter business, the other possible synergies are more limited. I explained in my previous article about Mellanox that the company lacked the scale to compete in the switches business.

Thus, a strategy would consist of taking advantage of the capital and the installed base from Intel to develop the switches business. The 20%+ net margin Arista (ANET) generates while growing at a fast pace probably triggers Intel's attention. But from the product perspective, I don't see any benefit for Intel to be involved in the switches market. The same remark applies to the other products Mellanox proposes.

A fair price?

Calcalist reported Intel offered "$6 billion in cash and stock". Intel's net debt represents $14.7 billion, operating income amounted to $23.3 billion in 2018, and the market capitalization exceeds $210 billion. Thus, Intel would not have any issue to finance the deal, even with an all-cash transaction.

From a valuation perspective, $6 billion represents a stock price of about $110/share. This offer corresponds to a premium of about 34% compared with the latest stock price before the news was published.

With the $1.09 billion of revenue Mellanox generated during FY 2018, the deal values Mellanox at an EV/Sales ratio of about 5.17. Compared with the historical valuation, the offer represents an interesting premium.

But with the potential of the 100G Ethernet adapters and with the development of the 400G switches, management is confident in growing the revenue and profits in 2019.

We target another year of healthy double-digit revenue growth in 2019 and operating margin expansion reflecting our focus on delivering sustainable profitable growth. - Source: earnings call Q4 2018

Also, management indicated targeting an operating margin in the low 30s in the long term.

Thus, considering the growth profile and the operating leverage, a $6 billion offer to acquire Mellanox is not that generous.

Conclusion

An acquisition of Mellanox by Intel partly makes sense from an operational perspective. Such a transaction would reinforce the leadership of Intel in the Ethernet adapters segment against Broadcom. But considering the concentration of the main players in this market, the regulatory risks exist.

Besides the scale advantage Intel could bring, the synergies with the other businesses Mellanox proposes are more limited.

From a financial point of view, the size of the proposed transaction doesn't impact Intel's financial strength. The offer represents a premium compared with the historical valuation of Mellanox. But considering the growth potential and the operating leverage, the proposed price is not so generous.

So, should Intel buy Mellanox for $6 billion? For the Ethernet adapters business, yes. The regulatory uncertainties must be clarified, though. And Intel could then divest the assets where the synergies are limited.

