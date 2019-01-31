Kirkland Lake Gold: Is It Time To Take Profits?

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) has long been the favorite of institutional investors since 2017, with a significant jump in funds holding the stock up from 190 in Q1 2017, to 440 in the most recent quarter. The stock has been one of the few places to hide in the sector over the past two years and was even rated a strong buy by one analyst just Monday above $30.00 US. While Kirkland Lake Gold is a clear winner long-term and the best name in the group both fundamentally and technically, I believe it's starting to show signs of a climax top short-term. I do not think the stock is an outright sell as it still has a long runway for growth and some of the best mines in the world, but I do believe this is an opportune spot to take at least partial profits in the stock above $30.50 US.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Kirkland Lake Gold is an intermediate gold producer with operations in Canada and Australia, and owner of the prolific Fosterville Mine in Australia. The Fosterville Mine is home to the Swan Zone: one of the highest grade gold deposits in the world. Fosterville's gold production has grown from 120,000 ounces in 2015 to expectations for 500,000+ ounces in 2020, and this is unprecedented growth for the sector. Even more impressive, the company has managed to keep costs low at the mine, with all-in sustaining cash at sub $500/oz. The grade of the mine has increased from 7 grams per tonne to 23 grams per tonne over the past 36 months, and the company has projected for grades of 30 grams per tonne in 2020/2021. I could write an essay about the impressiveness of this gold project, but I don't believe it's necessary to the thesis of this article.

I initially went long Kirkland Lake Gold at $6.77 US, as well as on the Canadian Market, but admittedly made the mistake of selling out a little early at just over a 100% gain. Yes, we're not all perfect like some analysts who only win on 100% of their trades and don't ever discuss mistakes. Since that time, the stock has remained my favorite stock among the sector and a hold, but I tend to disagree with the assertion by one analyst on Monday in the article "Kirkland Lake Gold: Further Upside In 2019 As Production Growth To Sustain", that the stock is a strong buy above $30.00 US. While a purchase at these levels could very well work out of a 1-2 year time horizon and do well, I would be much less inclined to chase the stock at $30.00+ US where the analyst is suggesting to. The fundamentals are always rosiest at the top, and nothing ever can be found wrong with a company, and this is why I employ technicals to give me an idea of where opportune sell points may arise on a chart. This is because at some point, a stock will price in a good deal of its future growth and the current fundamentals.

(Source: Company Presentation)

By merely looking at Kirkland Lake Gold's presentation and news releases, I would never sell the stock or even consider doing so. This is why I believe fundamental only analysis to be tricky, as it does not provide a complete picture of how to properly make money in stocks. My style of trading is to buy something at a reasonable price from a low-risk area and to sell it when I'm at a decent profit. While I may make less than investors on some occasions who are willing to hold for years, I will also see significantly fewer draw-downs in my portfolio due to being more nimble. This strategy will never catch the exact low, and it's rare I will ever capture the precise high, but doing this over and over will yield excellent results long-term. An example of this is my trade on Netflix (NFLX) last year. I bought at $98.00 in Q3 2016 (more than 100% off the 2015 lows) and sold at an average cost near $300.0 nearly 25% off the highs, but it was still a decent 2.5-year return of 200%.

Before moving onto the technicals, let's take a look at the company's earnings per share below, and the exceptional growth they've seen to date. As we can see, Kirkland Lake Gold's annual EPS has grown from $0.08 in 2015 to over $1.25 expected for full-year 2018. 2019 is expected to come in at $1.47 per share or about 15% growth, which is a slight deceleration from the 3-year average of closer to 200%. This is not a huge deal as every mature company will eventually have to deal with a deceleration in earnings as they grow.

(Source: Ycharts.com, Author's Table)

So why even dare to take profits in a market leader and one of the few gold stocks that continues to smash estimates and surprise to the upside quarter after quarter? Let's take a look:

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from a daily chart of Kirkland Lake Gold, the stock has seen a very nice run. The stock is now up over 1000% since 2016, and at this point, some of this future growth has been baked into the stock. While the company will continue to be the leader in the sector and there's no question it's the best name to own, the days of hyper-growth for the stock are likely over barring another significant discovery. This is because it's a lot easier to move from being a 300,000-ounce producer to a 600,000-ounce producer than it is to move from an 800,000-ounce producer to a 1.6 million ounce producer. While I wouldn't put anything past this management as they are top-notch and have done everything right over the past few years, they have a difficult task ahead to sustain the growth they've seen. This is not a negative or a hit against the company; it's merely being realistic to the fact that this type of growth is hard to duplicate.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to a weekly chart of the stock, we can see that the stock has run up in a very controlled fashion in a very reasonably sloped uptrend, but the stock has now gone parabolic recently. The prior three years of this uptrend had a healthy but normal slope, and the recent price action has begun to look a little bit abnormal or like panic buying. Parabolic price action can stay parabolic for quite a while, but typically this is the type of price action that institutions love to take advantage of to book some profits This is because it's tough for institutions with large positions to unload their shares while a stock is declining. Instead, they usually like to take profits while everyone is enamored with the stock, and everyone is rushing in to buy more or add to their winning position. We saw the same thing in Apple (AAPL) last year at over $220.00 per share, and at the time it was near impossible to find any reason even to suggest taking profits. The current move in Kirkland Lake Gold is reminiscent of Apple at $220.00+ per share, but the difference is that Kirkland Lake Gold still has significant growth under its belt, and therefore I wouldn't expect as harsh a decline.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to another weekly look at the stock, we can see the stock is once again testing its upper channel line. After an extended uptrend in a stock, a move above a stock's upper channel line can often spell trouble short-term. This suggests that the stock's uptrend is becoming a little abnormal in slope (as mentioned earlier) and that the risk/reward is no longer in favor of the bulls short-term (3-6 months).

Finally, the risk to my thesis is that from a trend standpoint, the stock looks completely fine and is not a sell by any means. I am not issuing a sell recommendation on the stock; I am merely pointing out that above $30.50 US may be a wise spot to begin taking partial profits. This is because the stock is now 60% above its 200-day moving average, running up in a semi-parabolic fashion, and the risk/reward suggests the stock could be ripe for a pullback. As long as the stock can stay above $22.00 it remains in a long-term uptrend, so the bulls have a lot of cushion even if we did see a significant pullback to keep this longer-term trend alive. The other risk of course in taking profits is that the company is acquired by another major. This is certainly a possibility, but I'm less inclined to believe the stock will be acquired at all-time highs. The more likely scenario if a buy-out were to occur would be a major trying to take the stock over after its pulled back, so that the premium for the takeover would place the stock back near its previous all-time highs.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on the fact that Kirkland Lake Gold is a clear leader in the sector, and a hold in my opinion, I believe it is wise to stick to core positions in the stock for long-term investors. Having said that, profit-taking of 1/4 or 1/3 positions above $30.50 US may not be a bad idea. The current chart would suggest that there's a good shot further upside may get sold into and that the stock may need a pullback soon to cool the slope of its parabolic ascent. While the fundamentals point to a $38 - $44 target price for the stock long-term (18-24 months), nothing ever goes up in a straight line, and it's rarely ever different this time. For this reason, I believe that the stock is nowhere near a strong buy at $30.50+ US for traders, as the better trade would be waiting to take advantage of a pullback vs. chasing the stock up here.

For long-term investors who do not care about the week to week action, Kirkland Lake Gold remains a hold and may pan out as a great investment going forward even from these levels. For traders who like to trade around the core of their positions, I see the current price action as beginning to look toppy short-term, and susceptible to pullbacks.

This does not mean the stock has to decline 20%, or that it can't run higher by 5-10% before eventually putting in a short-term top, but selling into strength here at least a portion of full positions seems like a prudent move. Like Apple at $220.00 per share last year, the stock looked parabolic at that point and still ran up another 8%. The problem was that anyone chasing the stock up there and listening to the strong buy recommendations immediately wished they had been more patient, and not chased Apple while it sprinted to new highs almost every day.

This article is not meant to dispute the fundamentals behind Kirkland Lake Gold and is more focused on the technicals. The fundamentals for Kirkland Lake Gold will likely never give a sell signal, and that's why I look to the technicals for wise spots to take profits. This run up to $31.00+ looks like the right spot to do so, but I've been wrong before - I am not perfect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.