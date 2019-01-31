Educational Development Corporation: Spanish Books To Accelerate Revenue Growth

Investment Thesis

Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) is an underfollowed publishing micro-cap, selling largely U.K. educational children’s books in the United States. The company has successfully averted Amazon’s efforts to squeeze the business for better terms and is now selling a record number of books. Moreover, the company has recently extended its plans to include Spanish titles in its portfolio which presents a significant opportunity for future growth.

Corporate profile

Educational Development Corporation is a small U.S. publisher with a market capitalization of under $100 million. As of May 2018, the company had 193 full-time employees working in San Diego headquarters and over 35000 independent sales consultants through a partnership with Usborne Books - UBAM. Besides this relationship, the company owns a subsidiary called Kane Miller Book Publishers. The company operates two revenue segments – UBAM (active selling through a network of independent consultants, internet and book fairs) and publishing (sale on a wholesale basis to various retail accounts) – with the first segment generating 93 percent of total revenue and the latter 7 percent.

Amazon’s attempt to squeeze small publishing companies

In 2014, the company managed to successfully avert Amazon’s efforts to squeeze small publishing businesses and negotiate its own terms. Even though roughly seven percent of Amazon’s sales comes from the sale of books, the company was allegedly going after small publishing businesses with the aim of putting them out of business. Educational Development Publishing was one of the only publishers in the country who spurned the ‘everything store’ and survived the leap to the unknown.

Growing organically

The major shareholder, CEO, and president of the company is Mr. Randal White. In the latest quarterly earnings call, he expressed that the company is ready to continue solving its growth and leadership issues internally and is currently not looking for an investment bank to step in and perform an evaluation. This suggests the company is currently still on an organic growth path and is likely to stay on that course, at least before it properly identifies relevant opportunities for strategic growth.

We're -- we'll have an orderly change of leadership at some point in time. We're addressing that internally. So not interested right now and have an investment bank come in. We're not a company that is in trouble in anyway. We have record profits. We're in the best position ever in cash. So I don't know why I would -- why we'd bring an investment bank, but if you have another question about that, I'd be happy to try to answer it, but never thought about that.

Expansion into Spanish titles

Over the next few quarters, the company plans to extend its English books portfolio by about 200 Spanish titles which present an invaluable opportunity for further growth. As Spanish is the second most widely spoken language in the world, the company’s revenues can easily double to triple in three to five years. As Mr. White suggested the company is sooner or later likely to recruit Spanish speaking people to diversify its consulting workforce.

Strong profitability metrics

One of the company’s key strengths but weaknesses at the same time is its relatively high indebtedness. Since the company loaded on external capital in 2016, its return on equity has skyrocketed but on the other hand, the company's debt increases the company’s sensitivity to economic and market fluctuations. Currently, Educational Development's ROE is floating near 30 percent.

Valuation

Plugging in Educational Development Corporation's financial statements' figures into my DCF template, the company’s shares seem to be extremely undervalued. Under perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, constant 30 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and 7 percent EBIT margin, fair value of the stock comes at $32.8. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at $30.7 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

From a different perspective working with operating earnings multiples, Educational Development Corp's shares currently look like an unprecedented bargain. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with a 30 percent adjusted operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of February FY2023 are forecast to reach up to $71. This implies a total annualized rate of return upside potential up to 70 percent.

Lastly, in the light of revenue variation of Peter Lynch's popular earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company, Educational Development Corp's shares appear to provide a lot of room for appreciation as well. According to my model, assuming 30 percent annual revenue growth, one percent annual equity dilution factor, and a price-to-sales PS ratio of around 0.6x, the company's share price by the end of 2022 could hover above $20. This scenario suggests an annualized rate of return potential of over 25 percent in the following years.

Key risks

The company has a highly indebted capital structure and if general economic conditions worsen, the company’s shares may experience a significant downturn.

The company may become a subject to data breaches and cyber-attacks which could negatively impact the company’s reputation.

A highly competitive environment could put pressure on the company’s margins.

The company’s expansion to Spanish market may fail from the lack of sufficient experience with local culture and trends.

The company’s strategy to grow organically may fail and the company will need to invite an investment bank for an evaluation.

A change in regulatory demands and requirements may adversely impact the company’s financial condition.

The bottom line

To sum up, Educational Development Corporation is an outstanding business which is still at a very early stage of its development. With a market capitalization under $100 million, rapidly expanding key financial statements figures, and intentions to enter Spanish market, a lot of the company’s upside is still yet to be materialized.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and does not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investor's circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.