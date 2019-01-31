Strong Results And Good End-Market Make Dover More Of A Standout

|
About: Dover Corporation (DOV)
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Stephen Simpson, CFA
Long only, growth at reasonable price, value, research analyst
Kratisto Investing
Summary

Dover delivered what may well be one of the stronger revenue growth results for the multi-industrial space, helped by surprising strength in the Fluids segment.

Management has to meet already-high expectations for its cost-cutting initiative, but in the short term the company should benefit from a more benign end-market revenue mix than many multi-industrials.

Dover shares don't look particularly cheap on cash flow, but there is still some potential upside and the company's better end-market mix could drive some beat-and-raise quarters.

This was a really strong quarter for Dover (DOV) in a period when investors really want to hear that conditions in the broader economy aren’t as bad as hoped. Between stronger than expected