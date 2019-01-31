Strong Results And Good End-Market Make Dover More Of A Standout

Summary

Dover delivered what may well be one of the stronger revenue growth results for the multi-industrial space, helped by surprising strength in the Fluids segment.

Management has to meet already-high expectations for its cost-cutting initiative, but in the short term the company should benefit from a more benign end-market revenue mix than many multi-industrials.

Dover shares don't look particularly cheap on cash flow, but there is still some potential upside and the company's better end-market mix could drive some beat-and-raise quarters.