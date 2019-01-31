20 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Boeing

All stocks have at least five years of dividend growth history.

Introduction

I love stocks that grow their dividends year in and out. You probably do too! If so, you are in the right place. I've created a list of stocks that are increasing their dividend next week. This gives investors an opportunity to start or add to a position to capture an upcoming payment. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here, with upcoming dividend information from NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 0 Contender 4 Challenger 16

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (LTXB) 8 2.5 4-Feb-19 13.64% Challenger Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) 7 2.08 4-Feb-19 11.11% Challenger MPLX LP Common Units (MPLX) 6 7.36 4-Feb-19 1.57% Challenger Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) 5 7.38 4-Feb-19 2.85% Challenger Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 5 3.25 4-Feb-19 20.00% Challenger Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) 8 3.07 5-Feb-19 7.70% Challenger FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 6 1.21 5-Feb-19 7.14% Challenger NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 5 4.6 5-Feb-19 3.33% Challenger Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 20 2.73 6-Feb-19 2.00% Contender Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) 18 6.27 6-Feb-19 2.04% Contender Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) 6 3.63 6-Feb-19 9.09% Challenger Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 5 1.39 6-Feb-19 31.58% Challenger J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 15 0.97 7-Feb-19 8.33% Contender Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) 8 3.25 7-Feb-19 15.22% Challenger Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) 8 2.74 7-Feb-19 11.11% Challenger Boeing Company (The) (BA) 8 2.12 7-Feb-19 20.18% Challenger German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) 6 2.34 7-Feb-19 13.33% Challenger Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Common Stock (CTO) 6 0.67 7-Feb-19 25.00% Challenger Nexstar Media Group, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (NXST) 6 2.15 7-Feb-19 20.00% Challenger Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC) 24 1.95 8-Feb-19 10.34% Contender

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date by which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me the Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent LTXB 0.22 0.25 13.64% APOG 0.16 0.175 11.11% MPLX 0.64 0.647 1.57% IBCP 0.14 0.18 20.00% WLKP 0.42 0.433 2.85% COLB 0.26 0.28 7.70% FSBW 0.14 0.15 7.14% NEP 0.45 0.465 3.33% CATC 0.5 0.51 2.00% MMP 0.98 0.998 2.04% HTBK 0.45 0.12 9.09% WTFC 0.17 0.25 31.58% JBHT 0.24 0.26 8.33% MPC 0.45 0.53 15.22% WAFD 0.18 0.20 11.11% BA 1.71 2.06 20.18% GABC 0.15 0.17 13.33% NXST 0.36 0.45 20.00% CTO 0.08 0.1 25.00% EBTC 0.14 0.16 10.34%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High LTXB 40.01 30.19 47.18 12.43 33% Off Low 15% Off High APOG 33.69 26.38 50.87 11.96 28% Off Low 34% Off High MPLX 35.19 28.32 39.01 15.21 24% Off Low 10% Off High WLKP 23.44 20.25 27.75 13.93 16% Off Low 16% Off High IBCP 22.16 20.18 27.1 13.22 10% Off Low 18% Off High COLB 36.49 31.23 45.05 15.44 17% Off Low 19% Off High FSBW 49.65 41.25 66.4 7.95 20% Off Low 25% Off High NEP 40.4 36.84 50.66 14.31 10% Off Low 20% Off High CATC 74.66 71.35 95.06 12.94 6% Off Low 20% Off High MMP 63.62 54.25 72.9 11.57 17% Off Low 13% Off High HTBK 13.21 10.84 18.1 15.81 22% Off Low 27% Off High WTFC 72.01 61.53 99.96 12.31 17% Off Low 28% Off High JBHT 106.99 88.38 131.74 24.1 21% Off Low 19% Off High MPC 65.3 54.29 88.45 8.11 20% Off Low 26% Off High WAFD 29.22 24.67 36.55 11.93 18% Off Low 20% Off High BA 387.8 292.47 394.28 22.65 33% Off Low 2% Off High GABC 29.09 26.2 38.2 14.71 11% Off Low 24% Off High CTO 59.73 49.23 67.97 6.69 21% Off Low 12% Off High NXST 83.86 60.3 89.75 6.48 39% Off Low 7% Off High EBTC 32.75 26.96 44.14 13.11 21% Off Low 26% Off High

Tickers by Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder EQM 10 19.8 21.9 59.9 69.9 EPD 6.39 4.9 5.3 5.7 5.7 12.1 EPR 6.1 6.7 6.3 6.7 3.2 12.8 STAG 5.36 0.9 3.1 5.8 11.1 O 4.2 6 5 7.4 4.4 11.6 NWBI 4.01 6.7 7.2 5.9 5.5 9.7 CFG 3.66 39.1 85.7 AES 3.47 9.1 33.9 64.4 67.9 PFE 3.42 6.7 7.2 7.8 1 11.2 LNT 3.25 7.2 7.3 7 7.1 10.3 CMS 2.97 7.3 7.2 6.7 20.9 9.7 FAST 2.92 6.7 8.6 11.6 19.3 14.5 PNM 2.72 10.2 9.4 11.6 0.6 14.4 BSRR 2.68 16.7 18.1 18.5 -1 21.2 FCCO 2.18 12.5 14.5 17.6 2.9 19.8 FELE 1.26 6.3 6.7 8.2 6 9.2

Bonus Charts

Using the new and improved Fast Graphs, we'll take a look at Boeing today. Boeing is a dividend challenger with 8 years of dividend growth under their belt. This A rated stock is trading at 25x 2018 earnings though may only be trading at 21x FY 2019 earnings per estimates.

At quick glance, this stock appears to be dramatically overvalued with shares having tripled since their trough in August of 2016. Earnings over this time period have grown from $1.87 in 2009 to an estimated $15.09 in 2018. Earnings have more than doubled in the past two years which has also granted the stock a higher multiple. This can lead to this "coiled spring effect" where a stock can make a massive run up in short time.

Running a stock return calculation versus the S&P since February of 2010, Boeing crushed the market with a 25.72% annual return versus 12.74% for the S&P. Most of the time, however, this stock had matched the S&P fairly closely, until August of 2016. Dividends received were also much greater than the market. Visually plotting the investment value over time, we see that Boeing (blue line) was fairly closely linked to the S&P (black line) until late 2016 when shares skyrocketed upwards. Investors can now enjoy another 20% dividend hike!

(Courtesy: Stock Return Calculator)

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.