Quick Take

Chinese peer-to-peer lender PPDAI (PPDF) has provided limited interim financial results regarding its loan origination operations for Q4 2018.

The firm provides an online platform that connects investors with borrowers in the lower end of the Chinese financial market.

After a dismal 2018 for its stock, PPDAI is beginning a significant transition in its business as it seeks other growth opportunities in the wake of a Chinese government regulatory crackdown on its P2P core offering.

Company And Market

Shanghai, China-based PPDAI was founded in 2009 to enable individual Chinese users to obtain small amounts of financial credit from individual and institutional investors.

According to a 2017 report by Oliver Wyman, the Chinese FinTech market has seen explosive growth, with the peer-to-peer lending market growing from RMB 31 billion in January 2014 to RMB 856 billion by January 2017.

This was the result of numerous large and small online platforms offering peer-to-peer lending services as consumers drove demand for access to financial credits.

During the period through 2017, the PBC reduced interest rate and lowered reserve rates, creating the conditions for greater flexibility by non-bank firms to vary the pricing of their services.

Additionally, the rise in the use of artificial intelligence-based systems for the larger sites improved their credit scoring capabilities and enabled them to target specific market groups based on risk profiles.

All of this rosy growth reached a zenith by the end of 2017, with an outstanding P2P loan balance of $176 billion.

However, the combination of a policy shift by the Chinese government toward discouraging the growth of consumer debt, a desire by the regulators to reduce the scope of the P2P industry to major players, and a series of industry scandals which defrauded small-time investors, meant that 2018 became the year of reckoning.

With the government crackdown, more than 80 percent of the P2P industry have ‘either closed or encountered serious difficulties.’

Major firms have had government ‘inspections’ of their operations and expect to be required to register with a government regulatory body in 2019.

The toughest regulatory change has been a ‘hard cap’ on the outstanding loans each firm may enter into, thus capping short-term growth prospects as the government gets a handle on the industry.

PPDF management believes it has been proactive in complying with the new requirements but admits that its growth potential is severely constrained while the hard cap is in place. It has provided no guidance as to when or whether the hard cap will be lifted.

Recent Performance

PPDF’s top line revenue by quarter has reflected this new regulatory environment, with the firm only returning to Q3 17’s figures by Q3 2018, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, a bright spot for PPDF has been its growth in earnings per share, which has been in positive territory for the three most recent quarters,

Source: Seeking Alpha

In the past 12 months, PPDF’s stock price has dropped 51.4% vs. the S&P 500 Index’s drop of 6.45%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

Given the Chinese government's continuing focus on deleveraging and bringing the 'shadow banking' industry under much closer supervision, it is difficult to see PPDF's core P2P business being as profitable or lucrative as before the crackdown.

However, with an industry in consolidation - PPDF management sees itself as a winner but hasn’t provided reasons why other than they are a larger player in the ecosystem so are likely to remain in business.

Management has been making progress in switching its focus toward institutional sources of funding, rather than individual investors. That was the substance of the most recent press release indicating the following:

The Company's loan origination volume facilitated with institutional funding increased significantly by 71.2% to RMB3.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018 from RMB2.1 billion in the third quarter of 2018.

However, this transition toward institutional funding sources comes at an increased cost, with institutions charging an average of 12% vs. the 10% PPDF pays to ‘retail’ investors.

The big challenge for PPDF is to diversify away from its roots in P2P lending and discovering other complementary and adjacent businesses.

To that end, the firm split the CEO position into two in Nov. 2018, with Feng Zhang staying to run the core lending and investing business and Chairman Jun Zhang taking the title of Co-CEO.

Jun Zhang is now spearheading the firm's new initiatives including:

Technology as a service

Point of sale consumer

International expansion

Innovation and incubators

Management says the regulatory hard cap on loans will continue in 2019. Along with the increased focus on institutional sources of funding, management will also pursue higher ticket sizes of loans, up from an average of RMB 3,000 to RMB 30,000.

With this increase, PPDF will likely start pursuing small business borrowers which may entail a quite different organization structure, possibly requiring an inside sales group to close larger loan sizes rather than the existing all-electronic self serve system.

It may also result in slower growth while management ramps up the necessary organizational adjustments to pursue this higher-ticket market cost-effectively.

So, PPDAI faces increased regulatory compliance costs and a shift in its business structure and model.

Management appears to be taking the challenge seriously and we await its financial results for Q4 2018 for signs of progress in its attempt to expand growth opportunities and reverse the stock’s downward trajectory.