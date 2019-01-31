Cedar Fair - Why I'm Skeptical About The 6.46% Distribution Yield

Management insists that the distribution increase is sustainable, but it's too speculative right now to trust its claims; there is no sufficient margin of safety for this investment.

But the numbers say growth has been slowing down, even with record high investments in capex. And it is doubtful whether future investments will generate the sufficient growth required.

The business has consistently paid increasing distributions YoY for the last eight years, even when EPS was lower than the distribution amount for five out of the last six years.

Cedar Fair is an amusement park and resort operator with a mostly fixed cost base, making revenue and attendance numbers the primary drivers of business growth.

Important Notes: Cedar Fair L.P. is listed on the NYSE under the ticker FUN. In this article, $ refers to USD. The analysis date is 29th January 2019. All charts are based on the author's analysis of the company's quarterly and annual filings. Since this is a Limited Partnership (L.P.) company, the terms unitholder and distribution will be used instead of shareholder and dividend respectively. EPU and DPU will refer to earnings per unit and distribution per unit respectively.

Article Overview

In this article, I identify key drivers and characteristics of Cedar Fair's business model. Then I highlight why it's critical for company earnings to grow sufficiently if it is to ensure that the current distribution policy is sustained over the long term. Following this, I examine the patterns in historical growth rates in revenues, revenue drivers, and adjusted EBITDA metrics, analyzing these in the context of both past and expected future capex-driven growth initiatives. Ultimately, I arrive at a conclusion of whether I believe the company is able to grow its earnings sufficiently to cover the current distribution rate, and compare my opinion with management's view.

Understanding The Business Model

Source: Coasterpedia image of Corkscrew Rollercoaster at Cedar Point

Cedar Fair owns and operates 13 amusement parks (including water parks) and five hotel properties in 9 US cities and 2 Canadian cities:

Source: October 2018 Investor Presentation

The following chart reveals important insights about the key drivers of business performance and growth.

Cedar Fair's revenue structure is split into three parts:

Park admissions In-park spending (food, merchandise, games, etc.) Accommodations and other extra-charge attractions

As seen from the revenue breakdown, 55% of the revenues consistently come from the sale of attendance tickets. This is because the pricing structure is based on a park-visit basis and not on any specific rides basis. Each park charges a daily admissions price, which buys unlimited use of most rides and attractions for the day.

Here, it is very important to realize what this business model implies: park attendance is the most critical driver of business performance. Without people attending the parks, there is no park admission revenue and hence no in-park spending revenue, and limited accommodations revenue.

This revenue breakdown also reveals that over 60% of the business is driven by fixed costs since the parks and accommodation properties will have to be maintained regardless of visitors.

Also, looking at the consistency of the revenue contributions from the three drivers suggests why management believes it has confidence in its business model and strategy, which prioritizes attendance growth.

Furthermore, Cedar Fair's business is highly seasonal, with around 50% of its yearly revenues coming in the third quarter:

Note: FY18 Q4 revenue is based on the lower bound of management's FY18 revenue guidance of $1.32 billion. I use the lower bound to be conservative in the assessment.

The reason for this seasonality is due to the varying levels of activity across the seasons:

Source: Author's analysis of company reports - FY17 10-K and 2019 growth opportunities news release

A Look At Earnings And Distributions

From 2011, Cedar Fair has steadily provided increasing annual distributions. In the FY18 Q3 earnings call, management announced yet another 4% increase in the quarterly distribution from 0.89 to 0.925 per unit. Due to this, with the current share price of $55.66, the annual distribution yield stands at an attractive 6.46%. However, looking at the EPU and DPU together reveals another element of the story:

Note: The author's projection of 2018 annual EPU is based on a two-year average net profit margin of 15%. Shares outstanding assumed to be the same as it was in FY18 Q3.

The annual distributions have been higher than the annual EPU for five of the last six years. This is unsustainable in the long run. And this has taken its toll on partners' equity, which has eroded through the years:

Note: 2018's partners' equity is based on a rollover of the FY18 Q3's partners' equity number

Importantly in 2013, management made a large 61.25% increase in the annual distribution, from $1.60 to $2.58. Since 2012, partners' equity has lost almost 41% of its value.

Overall, these facts lead to a few questions:

Q1: What happens if partners' equity continues to erode?

Distributions are paid out of the company's equity balances. Hence, continued erosion of partners' equity undermines the business's future potential to continue paying the same level of distributions. Suppose management decides to continue capex expenditures to boost revenue and hence earnings, in the hope of at least maintaining the current distribution levels, then continual declines in the equity balance will mean the business needs to fund the growth projects with more debt. Now the long-term debt to assets ratio stands at 78%, which is a manageable level for the business currently. However, if the business is hit by an economic recession, it will be under more financial risk and the unit holders of the stock may see drastic cuts in the distribution. For perspective, looking back in history around the GFC to post-GFC period in 2007 to 2010, the distribution was cut by 87%. And that was when the company had a much larger equity balance of $2.85 billion to cushion the blow. The long-term debt to assets ratio around this time was also in the 72% to 79% range, which is similar to the present figure.

Q2: What is required for the current annual distribution to at least be sustained in the long run (i.e. without continual erosion of the equity balance)?

Sufficient earnings growth to levels that cover distribution payments. Working up the income statement drivers, this implies growth in the company's key operating earnings metric - Adjusted EBITDA. And since the business's costs are mostly fixed, assuming earnings' margins don't change much, this means top-line revenue growth is the most essential requirement for sustaining the current annual distribution level. If we were to be even more specific still, recalling how Cedar Fair's business model implies that park attendance is the most important driver of business performance, the crux of the answer to this question then becomes: Growth in park attendance numbers is the most important requirement for sustaining the annual distribution.

Q3: Can Cedar Fair Generate Sufficient Growth To Sustain The Distribution?

Top-line performance and attendance metrics

First, I will examine historical top-line performance figures:

Note: FY18 revenue is based on the lower bound of management's FY18 revenue guidance of $1.32 billion. I use the lower bound to be conservative in the assessment. FY18 combined attendance is derived from author's projection of FY18 Q4 attendance numbers, based on company filings data.

Clearly, revenues and combined attendance have consistently been increasing over the past eight years. However, a closer look into the details shows that the rate of growth, especially for the combined attendance figures, is slowing down. This is more clear from the quarterly perspective:

Over the last three years since FY15's Q4, seasonal quarterly attendance has increased by just 6.8%.

Of course, this alone does not signal any problem since in-park spending could still be increasing significantly even if attendance is not. However, it turns out that this is not the case:

In-park spend per capita metrics

Note: 2018's combined in-park spending per capita is the author's projection of this figure, derived from averages of FY18's quarterly in-park spending per capita numbers.

Clearly, the growth in in-park spending per capita amount is also slowing down over the last three years. From a quarterly basis:

During 2016 to 2018, in-park guest spending per capita increased by just 2.74%. Over this same period of time, US inflation was 4.62%. So on an inflation-adjusted basis, Cedar Fair's park visitors are spending almost 1.9% less than they were three years ago.

Despite all that, it is possible that future growth in attendance and revenue metrics can be unlocked via greater investments in growth projects. To investigate whether this is likely, the historical capital expenditure rate is examined:

Capex and growth initiatives

Note: Author's estimate of 2018 capex is based on four-year average of the historical capex rate: 13.8% of annual revenue

This chart reveals how even with record high capex levels in 2014 and 2015, the rate of growth in revenues, attendance and in-park spending per capita still slowed down from 2016.

Looking forward, Cedar Fair's management has not given an explicit capex forecast for the next few years, but it indicated in its five-year capital strategy plan that for future capex rates, it intends to:

[Spend] 10% of annual revenues on marketable new rides, attractions and park infrastructures.

In particular for 2019, Cedar Fair reported its planned growth initiatives for the year:

Source: Cedar Fair News Release. Author's highlights.

Thinking from a customer attraction point of view, the most exciting new attraction Cedar Fair is bringing to its 2019 portfolio is the Yukon Striker, which holds the world record for being the fastest, longest and tallest dive coaster.

There are a couple of noteworthy points to make here:

This 10% target for capex spending as a portion of revenues is significantly below current spending levels. If we assume 2019 capex is based on 2018 revenues, then that would imply an almost 28% decrease in current capital expenditures from $182 million to $132 million. Over the last four years, the company has previously invested in many other rides (including other world record breaking and world-class rollercoasters), attractions, expansions to lodging and catering, etc. So this suggests that 2019's growth initiatives do not represent a significant change in the type of growth plans that have previously been implemented. Hence, if all these similar past investments have still contributed to a slowing growth rate, I am doubtful about whether 2019's initiatives will indeed have the required impact to boost top-line performance significantly. 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014. Author's highlights of historical growth initiative types.

The analysis thus far highlights my concerns about whether Cedar Fair's growth plans will be able to significantly increase the growth rate of key top-line performance metrics: attendance numbers, in-park per capita spend, and total revenues. To add to these concerns, middle-line operating performance metrics are on the decline:

Underperformance in Adjusted EBITDA

Note: 2018's EBITDA is based on the lower bound of management's FY18 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $460 million. I use the lower bound to be conservative in the assessment.

As evident from this chart, adjusted EBITDA shows a decline1 over the last two years. Yet, revenues in 2017 and 2018 were at all-time highs, which resulted in adjusted EBITDA margins declining from 37.3% to 34.8%. The company cited increases in wage inflation costs to partly explain this result and expected these wage rate pressures to continue in 2019. Overall, this negative trend in adjusted EBITDA performance further undermines Cedar Fair's ability to grow EPU enough to sustain the current distribution level in the long run.

1Adjusted EBITDA shows a decline over the last two years even if the higher bound of adjusted EBITDA guidance ($470 million) is used.

The Final Answer

So back to the key question; can Cedar Fair generate sufficient growth to sustain the distribution?

The analysis shows that top-line performance metrics such as attendance, in-park spending, and revenues have been growing at slower rates over the past three years, even with all-time high capex expenditures at a allocation rate of more than 14% of revenue. Thus, considering management's intention to assign future capex allocation at a lower rate of 10% of revenue, along with the historically similar nature of growth initiatives in place for 2019, I have doubts on whether Cedar Fair will be able to sufficiently boost top-line metric growth rates. This, combined with the decreasing adjusted EBITDA margins, makes me skeptical about the company's ability to grow EPU to a level at which the $3.60 annual distribution can be sustained, let alone increased further as per management's targets.

What I Think About Management's View

My skepticism about the long-term sustainability of the $3.60 yield is in stark contrast to management's confidence in the contrary. CEO Richard Zimmerman stated that based on the company's confidence in the strength and resiliency of its business model, and a "meaningful" pickup in season pass sales heading into 2019, it thinks it has the ability to generate the cash flow needed to cover the 4% increase. Unfortunately, in the last FY18 Q3 earnings conference, management did not cite any numbers when talking about this rise in season pass sales, nor did it give any guidance for 2019 results. Hence, relying on its assurance about the distribution's sustainability is too speculative right now since my analysis suggests otherwise.

Also, in the FY18 Q3 conference call, the CEO noted that the company started to activate incremental distribution channels such as Groupon to reach a different, younger demographic of park visitors. Whilst this may lead to increased attendance numbers if successful, considering Groupon's discounted ticket prices, it is uncertain if this will translate to meaningful revenue growth.

Of course, I may be wrong and management - which has far more information than me about the business - may be right; Cedar Fair could achieve the much required, sustained boost in earnings to cover its current distributions in the long run. But as an investor, I can only make the decision to invest if I believe the perceived risks are worth accepting. And in this case, my doubts over Cedar Fair's potential to cover the $3.60 annual distribution makes me believe there is an insufficient margin of safety for this investment.

Ending Remarks

The analysis in this article shows Cedar Fair to be a business that has enjoyed sustained growth in earnings and unit distributions over the past eight years. However, the distributions have been higher than EPU for most of the past six years, which is an unsustainable long-term trend. Despite this, management raised the annual distribution by 4% to $3.60 as it felt confident in achieving the cash flow required to sustain the increase in annual distributions. However, it is evident that despite recent record-high capex spending, the business has still shown decreasing growth rates in top-line performance metrics and lower adjusted EBITDA margins. Further, upon seeing that 2019's growth initiatives are mostly more of the same type of initiatives executed in recent years, I am skeptical about the company's ability to achieve the necessary boost in revenues and earnings to sustain the $3.60 distribution over the long term. Therefore, I conclude that Cedar Fair does not provide the investor with a sufficient margin of safety that ought to be required from any investment.

