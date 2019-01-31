Genfit And Elafibranor In NASH Fibrosis: The FDA Guidelines For Conditional Approval

To gain conditional FDA approval, elafibranor must therapeutically and histologically achieve its primary clinical outcome in the interim data readout.

In late Q4/2019, Genfit is expected to announce the top-line Phase 3 interim data readout for elafibranor in the NASH fibrosis trial.

Elafibranor is a new generation dual PPAR (PPAR-α, δ) agonist and a metabolic modulator in Phase 3 clinical trial for NASH fibrosis and Phase 2 pediatric NASH.

The Update On Genfit Pharmaceuticals

Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF) is a clinical stage small-cap ($653M) biopharmaceutical company that is clinically developing innovative therapeutics and biomarkers for the prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases including NASH. Its lead investigative drug candidate, elafibranor, is currently in Phase 3 clinical trial for NASH fibrosis as well as Phase 2 clinical trials for pediatric NASH and PBC.

Elafibranor is an oral once-daily treatment and a first-in-class novel dual PPAR-α/δ agonist. Elafibranor is a member of the “fab four” Phase 3 anti-NASH drug candidates (selonsertib, obeticholic acid, elafibranor and cenicriviroc) club that would have their top-line data readout on NASH trials reported in 2019/2020.

NASH is a progressive chronic liver disease that was first diagnosed almost 4 decades ago. Notwithstanding, NASH has remained a disease without FDA approved therapies. Elafibranor has shown clinical promise with good safety and tolerability signals in the exploratory Phase 2b NASH fibrosis clinical trial.

In late Q4/2019, I expect Genfit to achieve its primary clinical goal of having elafibranor considered for conditional accelerated approval by the FDA. I anticipate an announcement of a positive primary clinical outcome (see below) for elafibranor in the NASH fibrosis Phase 3 trial interim data readout for the first 1000 patients.

A significant proportion of elafibranor treated patients relative to placebo achieving NASH resolution with a 2-point or greater reduction in NAS without worsening of liver fibrosis at 72 weeks.

Genfit in its recent press release on the Phase 3 trial:

The Phase 3 trial has already completed recruitment of the cohort needed for the interim analysis. GENFIT expects to report top line data by the end of 2019. These results, if positive, would support accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, and conditional approval from the European Medicines Agency, or EMA, as early as 2020. Elafibranor has received fast track designation from the FDA for the treatment of NASH.

Following the release of the interim Phase 3 data readout on the first 1000 patients, FDA mandate is that the NASH fibrosis trial is extended with an additional 1000 patients bringing the total to 2000. In this Phase of the trial (i.e. Phase 4), the potential preventive effects of elafibranor on long-term clinical outcome (i.e. NASH associated clinical events of cirrhosis, cancer, mortality) are assessed. The estimated completion is Dec 2021.

Financials And Risks

Genfit has multiple shots on goal with elafibranor currently in Phase 3 development for NASH and Phase 2 clinical trials for PBC and pediatric NASH. A new clinical asset, nitazoxanide, is an anti-fibrotic investigative drug candidate, in an Investigator-initiated Phase 2 NASH clinical trial.

Genfit recently announced plans to conduct a registered public offering of its ordinary shares, in the form of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), in the United States. Obviously, this is important as it should give Genfit more investor recognition in the US market.

Elafibranor was granted fast track designations by FDA for NASH, a huge addressable market of over $35B. It is my opinion that Genfit will continue to be a value yielding stock for short- and long-term investors in upcoming months/years with Phase 3 NASH topline data 72 weeks interim readout due late Q4/2019.

Current price represents a good buying opportunity. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities at the end of Q3/2018 totaled $250M (presented in US$ after conversion from euro€). Genfit had a cash burn of ~$27M in Q3/2018 relative to Q2/2018. Reported revenues of $77,000 (presented in US$ after conversion from euro€).

Epilogue

The data readout from Intercept’s Phase 2b NASH trial in 2014 was met with fanfare by investors/market. Genfit’s Phase 2b data rollout in 2015 wasn’t enthusiastically received by investors/market. Intercept may have the head start with the imminent announcement of the top-line data for the Phase 3 NASH fibrosis trial. The clinical promise together with improved safety and tolerability signals of elafibranor in NASH gives Genfit long-term clinical and financial advantage over Intercept’s obeticholic acid.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNFTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.