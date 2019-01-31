So What Should Digimarc's Barcode Stub Be Worth Today?

While I believe the true answer is "Who knows?", it might be worthwhile to discuss a couple of ways one COULD go about beginning to answer this question.

My last article discussed the difficulty (and perhaps futility) of trying to value DMRC's Barcode business today while also claiming it was unnecessary to even try at these prices.

As was the case for my last article, I am going to assume some basic understanding of the Digimarc (DMRC) story.

Assigning a current value to the Barcode piece of DMRC's business is extremely difficult because it is so nascent, the opportunity so large, and the story unique. Therefore, the goal of this article isn't to come to a definitive answer, but to suggest a framework so that anyone who would like to travel this path has (perhaps) a slightly better map. That being said, I do think the below makes a pretty credible case that even the higher of the two (purely placeholder) Barcode valuations I used in that article ($150 million) is still most likely too low.

I. Patents

One way to start is just to look at the value of the patents. This should provide the 'worst case' scenario, as we are assuming in this case DMRC is unable to get any real traction in the Barcode application built upon these patents. In essence, we are buying a tear down and only trying to value the land, not the house currently on the land.

The best way I know to try to value this portfolio is to look at how much revenue it has generated to date (while patents themselves have finite lives, the company continues to generate new patents that not only provide additional value, but also build upon the precedent patents, thus "evergreening" their value, similar to what QCOM has been able to do with their foundational CDMA patents).

The earliest one can find data on how much DMRC has received in licensing revenue in any given year is 2006 (they didn't break out this revenue line item until the ID Systems sale, but the 2008 10-K provides 3 years of backwards looking data). In these 13 years (2006-2018), the company has earned $143 million in license revenue (I am making an assumption here that Q4 2018 license revenue is the same as Q3 2018, but it is a rounding error in any case versus the total).

At the Jan 16th Needham conference, the CEO stated they've done "a couple hundred million of patent licensing" (11:48 mark, 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference), which makes sense with what we know they've done from 2006 forward. And keep in mind, since 2013, the company has pivoted from trying to license its patents to trying to monetize a product built upon these patents. In other words, without the business pivot, this historic number would probably be substantially higher (as would future license revenue).

Also important to consider, most of the newer patents revolve around the idea of using microphones and cameras in phones, robots, handheld and in-counter scanners, etc, to act as mechanical "eyes and ears" to identify objects and audio in the physical world, which is pretty much the foundational element of the converging mega-trends of machine vision, IoT and auto-ID. In other words, either through luck or skill, DMRC's work for the last decade plus happens to be where a lot of the world has more recently begun to focus in many regards, but especially with respect to the use of smartphones as a portal between the real and digital worlds as well as the accelerating use of robots and other forms of industrial automation. Therefore, based on the size and competitive nature both of these markets and the companies that participate in them (AAPL, GOOG, FB, AMZN, TCEHY, etc) logic would argue the dollar amounts the company could receive either via licensing or selling these patents would be larger than what they have received in the past (when the company was focusing on licensing their patents for audience measurement for radio and TV, US driver licenses, Blue Ray video and Digital Cinema projectors).

So, then, what is this patent pool worth? The only true answer is, "Who knows?" That being said, I would argue if the company decided to revert to focusing on monetizing the current patent pool (instead of building the Barcode business on top of them), it would bring in much more revenue than the older patent pool did since the new patents build upon but also expand the scope of these earlier patents, and this increased scope encompasses a much more competitive and lucrative field of use. And I'd argue in this same case, where the company was focusing on maximizing the revenue earned from these patents instead of using them as the base upon which to build their Barcode business, that the trailing 13 year revenues would be substantially higher than $143 million (as would future revenues). But while logical, this is still just conjecture.

I think what is safe to assume is that whatever value one would want to place on these patents, the number is undoubtedly higher than the $50-150 million numbers I threw out purely for illustrative purposes in my first article, and in fact is by itself probably greater than the entire market cap of DMRC today.

As a sanity check, I offer this: IEEE.org listed the value of DMRC's patent portfolio as the 3rd most valuable of all companies in the Computer Software industry (Interactive: Patent Power 2017 -- Click on the Computer Software box under the sector options on the right side of the page to see the rank order of this industry), ahead of such companies as ADBE, Palantir (Secretive Data Company Palantir Weighs Giant Public Offering), ORCL, and a whole lot of others.

II. MSFT Windows 10

Another tangible way to try to value this business is to look at the inclusion of the Barcode SDK in the Windows 10 operating system (Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System). Microsoft Windows is perhaps the most valuable piece of software in the world, and they chose to embed DMRC code into the source code, a highly unusual thing for MSFT to do. Every line of code in any software program has to fight for inclusion as the goal of computer programmers is to have has few lines as possible since each line brings with it the danger of bugs, backdoors, open source violations, patent lawsuits, etc. Adding third party IP has an even higher bar, as (in this case) MSFT is inviting another party into their extremely valuable home, which brings all the same risk as extra in-house code, but carries with it the added risk they can't control those lines as they belong to (and are updated by) someone else.

Microsoft must see some value to adding this functionality via its 15 year deal with DMRC, and while its unclear today what exactly the endgame is (although MSFT's recent push into arming the world's largest retailers to battle AMZN as seen in such deals as http://bit.ly/WalmartMSFT and http://bit.ly/KrogerMSFT and http://bit.ly/AlbertsonsMSFT does provide some clues), even just this one installation of just one piece of the overall Barcode business, the SDK, argues the total value of Barcode is again well north of $50 million or even $150 million.

There are currently 700 million devices running Windows 10, on the way to a billion (Windows 10 is still not yet on 700 million 'active' devices | ZDNet). In addition to the fact there must be a reason MSFT added this code in the first place (there must be a plan to monetize it at some point), what would MSFT pay to keep this code out of another acquirer's hands? Every $100 million would be 10c/instance of Windows 10 at scale and <1 day of FCF for MSFT (in Sept Q MSFT generated $10 billion of FCF, or $110 million a day). And again important to keep in mind, this is just one installation of the SDK, which itself will be tiny portion of any future revenue from the Barcode business. So even if one were to say this might be worth a penny per Windows 10 instance, valuing this partnership at $10 million, I would argue this still places a very high value to Barcode as a whole, as this is again only one installation of one tiny piece of the overall Barcode product. And I'd also argue this single installation is worth more (perhaps a lot more) than a penny/instance.

III. Value to partners' core businesses

Another way to look at the value of Barcode is to look at what value DMRC's partners could accrue in their own businesses if they owned this business, or even just had an exclusive on the piece relevant to their business, and gave away the underlying technology to their customers for free. However, unlike the above two methods, which really require no belief as to viability of the Barcode business as an application, this one requires one to have the belief that Barcode offers value and therefore would have some level of adoption if it were free (which I think is a valid belief, but I do want to highlight now we're venturing out into a slightly more hypothetical area).

Machine Vision/Manufacturing Quality Control: Cognex (CGNX) does $800 million a year of revenue at 75% gross margin. If they had the exclusive right to DMRC technology for the machine vision space, for every 1% revenue growth they could achieve by taking away share from their competitors, this would add $150 million to its market cap ($8 million in revenue, $6 million in gross profit, 20% tax rate, trades at 30x earnings). And if even one or two large CPGs (DMRC is currently working with 6/10 biggest in the world-- slide 17 http://bit.ly/DMRCJANDECK) were to adopt for this purpose, CGNX's share gain from having exclusivity for this use case would conservatively add at least a couple points to their revenue growth.

In-counter and handheld scanners: The retail scanner market is an approximately $2 billion a year business. The ability to read DMRC watermarks has become a required check-the-box item in these sales if only because the IT departments want to future proof these relatively long-lived products in case their operations team decides to roll out the technology (which is why so many pieces of hardware from the major scanner vendors are Digimarc enabled despite the fact, as we all know, we are still waiting for mass adoption Enabled Hardware). In fact, from page 14 of DMRC's latest slide deck (http://bit.ly/DMRCJANDECK), we know all COST lanes and almost all WMT lanes are already not just compliant but actually running the software (which parenthetically should mean these two retailer giants are close to full adoption of Barcode, as it's one thing to buy DMRC compliant hardware, it's another thing to actually download the software to the machines. But perhaps that is a subject for another article).

If one of the major scanner vendors were to acquire this technology and either optimize it to run best on their hardware, or set an end of life date at some point in the future for other vendors' hardware, how many percentage points of the market would they grab? My guess would be many, and using Datalogic's gross margin (50%), tax rate (20%) and earnings multiple (20x) as a proxy, every 1% share gain adds $160 million of value (1% of $2 billion is $20 million in revenue*50% gross margins=$10 million in gross profits, 20% tax rate is $8 million in net income, 20*$8 million=$160 million). In addition to share, having this unique offering would most likely also have an out-sized impact on margins as bake-offs in large accounts would become a lot less price competitive. Again using Datalogic as a proxy, if they re-claimed just 10% pricing power because of their ownership of this technology, that would add $500 million of value assuming no share gain on top (based on the $330 million of revenue Datalogic earned in their Retail division in 2017, an extra 10% pricing power would be $33 million of additional pretax profit, $26 million post tax, and 20x$26 million=$520 million).

Other partner markets: One could do the same math for the thermal scale market, digital printing market (the biggest by far), hangtag market, plant stake market, retail POP market, shelf tag market, shelf ready packaging market, etc and come up with a bunch more very large numbers. And importantly, none of these are either/or decisions, these are each very specific and separable end markets and in theory all could be done without overlap. Even discounting all the above and assuming only one or two get done would again get us well north of the $50 to $150 million from my last article.

IV. All the Rest

Interestingly, while all the above seems to make a persuasive argument Barcode has substantial value today, it's the areas I *didn't* include that might actually have the most value yet.

In the above, I didn't include packaging because the massive TAM of that market would make any numbers look crazy, and that market is much more fragmented, so it would be tougher for one participant to truly capture that value (although this might be easier in certain countries or regions). One way to look at this, however, is one could do some (or all) of the above and assign whatever value one thinks those thought exercises gets one to, and still be left with the packaging opportunity which has a $40bln+ TAM and is probably (in most investors' minds at least) the whole story anyway.

I didn't include not-yet-productized opportunities like shipping labels or printed corrugated boxes for a label-less supply chain because 1) they are not yet products and 2) if I were to venture into the realm of future use-cases (in addition to these two, which the company has shown in the past, there are at least a few more believed to be works in progress), this article would double in size. As an aside, the shipping/supply chain applications are potentially gargantuan and worth spending a bit of time understanding if you are unaware of what they are/what value DMRC would bring.

And I didn't include the plastics recycling opportunity because the decision on which technology to support hasn't yet been decided (expected in May 2019). In addition, the TAM for this opportunity is somewhat unclear (will it just be the Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) member companies that adopt, or will it be a mandate in the EU and potentially other geographies so that everyone has to adopt?).

With that said, if indeed watermarking is the chosen technology for plastic recycling, this little corner of the Barcode business would most likely itself be worth well north of that $50-$150 million I threw out in my first article no matter whether the TAM is 20% of all plastic used globally (just the CGF member companies usage) or a much higher percentage (if driven by government fiat). The pricing for this technology will probably be >$100/SKU ($50+ for the plastic, $50+ for the label). There will be almost no direct sales or other opex costs as this application will be pulled, not pushed. Thus every 100,000 items that use plastic as part of the packaging will generate $8 million of after-tax net income/year ($100*100,000=$10 million, DMRC's tax rate is 20%). We can all then decide how many multiples of this 100,000 SKU count there are (or perhaps more accurately, how many factors) and then assign whatever earnings multiple to put on this business that will be either a de-facto or mandated standard.

For those unfamiliar with this opportunity, please see my posts on Timid Capital's recent short piece (http://bit.ly/SALBComment1 and http://bit.ly/SALBComment2) as well as DMRC's Q3 earnings call, available on their website (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/7afhmqxf). While beyond the scope of this article, I'd suggest anyone spending time on the DMRC story acquaint themselves with this facet of the Barcode story. The decision on which standard the Ellen MacArthur Foundation will support is fast approaching, the short-list is down to two (UV pigments being the other), and despite the fact this might have an out-sized impact on the DMRC's valuation, this catalyst is not yet something most market participants are really focusing on.

In sum, my point in all the above was not to do what I think is impossible, which is to put a point value on DMRC's barcode business today, ahead of (hopefully) widespread and ever accelerating adoption. And I fully admit some of the above might be difficult to do in practice (could a scanner vendor really not support its competitors without seriously impacting, if not stunting, adoption? Could all the different use-cases really be split out?) or still very much based on conjecture (while MSFT is charging full steam into the retail vertical, what exactly was the reason they added this functionality to the Windows 10 source-code and how exactly do they plan to monetize this? How much higher, if at all, would license revenues be if DMRC decided to focus on that instead of building Barcode?)

However, for anyone wondering where to even begin, hopefully this article has some value and might spark some thoughts and/or areas for further work.

And as a post script, while the objective of this post was to provide a framework for theoretical thought/debate, two parts of the CEO's presentation at the last Needham conference ( 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference) might be worthwhile to listen to, as they seem to indicate some of the above is more than just hypothetical and could in fact be shorter-term catalysts:

1) At the 11:35 point, the CEO talks about section I, the value of the patents. And while it's difficult to get to his point as he's being vague, I think what's he trying to say is "the patents have a lot of value. Anyone trying to get to that value by looking at our Barcode traction is actually looking at it 180 degrees backwards. Our here-to-for lack of real traction makes it seem like these patents don't have value, but in reality, if this wheel-spinning continues, we are actually more likely to do something strategic in the near term (sell the company, creatively license the patents outside the relatively small percentage of the opportunity that is the current focus today, offer special license deals, etc) that will actually highlight this value instead of keeping it hidden. That in fact the slower the adoption, the closer the company is to unlocking value from the patents."

2) During minutes 32:34-33:11, and again from minutes 34 until the end of the webcast (both clips corresponding to slide 27 of the deck), the CEO talks about sections II-IV as potential ways to bring in money (as well as again section I). If this is indeed the (or one of the) avenues the company pursues, this article might perhaps be less of a thought exercise and instead more of a good place to start in trying to figure out what the company could bring in cash-wise from any such strategic action.

And to this point about shorter-term catalysts: On Jan 29th, a director of the company, James Richardson, exercised early and held options expiring in May of this year. For those unfamiliar with the importance of this, early exercise and holding of options by insiders is considered the most bullish of all insider transactions for three reasons:

1) One can legally do with inside information that would otherwise preclude one from buying stock in the open market

2) Once an option is exercised, an ordinary income obligation is created on the delta between the exercise price and the price of the stock that day, setting the basis on those newly acquired shares at the price of the stock the day the options are exercised. If the stock is subsequently sold at a lower price, this ordinary income tax is still owed in full, and while the insider has created an investment loss by selling the stock below the newly minted basis, only $3,000 of that loss can be applied per year to offset the ordinary income gain. In other words, a tax mismatch is created by exercising and not selling, one that (as will be explained further below) works to the insider's benefit if the stock subsequently goes up, but has asymmetric downside to the insider's detriment if the stock subsequently goes down

3) There are only two reasons to exercise early. First, one believes the stock will be higher at option expiry (in this case May 1) than it is today (and between exercise and expiry also won't be any lower), and so one wants to minimize the amount of the ordinary income obligation created by the exercise by "calling the bottom." Second, which can be independent of or co-dependent on the first, one wants to start the long term status of the stock ownership today instead of at expiry.

So in other words, an insider who might very well have information that would preclude him from buying stock in the open market just recently decided to exercise early all of his options expiring this year, which not only creates a potential tax-mismatch liability if the stock is sold lower (implying he doesn't think it a real risk he will ever sell the stock below Jan 29th's price), but more importantly should only rationally be done if a) he thinks the stock will be higher at expiry (which in this case is four months away), b) he also thinks the stock isn't going to be any lower before then (or else he would wait to exercise until that lower price), and/or c) he wants to have long term tax treatment for these shares starting Jan 29, 2020 versus May 1, 2020.

